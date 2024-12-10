Woman wringing blue patterned cloth on wooden wringer at Josef Koo dye works.
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Craftsmanship from Austria
Authentic, high-quality products from local workshops

Handcrafted products are something special. In the art of craftsmanship, quality materials matter just as much as tradition and a spirit of innovation.

There’s a certain magic in creating something with your hands – crafted from high-quality natural materials, with attention to detail and plenty of time. Traditional craftsmanship holds a special place in Austria, with many trades recognised as intangible cultural heritage. Age-old knowledge, skilled handwork and time-honoured traditions blend with youthful curiosity, innovation and a strong connection to the region.

Austrian manufacturers

Tirolean glass craftsmanship: Kisslinger Kristall

Original hand prints from Bad Aussee: Ausseer Handdrucke

Cork from the Bregenzerwald: CLARISSAKORK

Loden from the Ramsau am Dachstein: Steiner Lodenwalke

Hand blue printing from Burgenland: Blaufärberei Koó

Porcelain from Vienna: Augarten Wien

What makes Austrian craftsmanship so special?

Tradition and history

Traditional craftsmanship in Austria is often passed down from one generation to the next. Whether it’s indigo printing from Burgenland, Viennese porcelain or blacksmithing in Tirol – every piece carries with it centuries of knowledge.

Natural, regional materials

Many Austrian artisans work with locally sourced raw materials such as sustainably harvested wood, Alpine sheep’s wool or linen from the Mühlviertel. This not only supports the local economy but also reflects a close connection to nature.

Quality over mass production

Austrian craftsmanship focuses on durability and appreciation. Handcrafted products are often more sustainable, made with care, precision and high-quality materials – built to last and be enjoyed for years to come.

Craftsmanship with character

Every handmade piece is unique and bears the signature of the artisan. Whether it’s a mouth-blown glass carafe or a tailor-made loden coat – Austrian craftsmanship combines individuality with exceptional precision.

Knowledge and identity

Craftsmanship is an integral part of Austrian identity. Supporting traditional trades helps keep cultural heritage alive, preserves valuable skills and traditions, fosters regional pride and strengthens Austria’s reputation far beyond its borders.

Living craftsmanship as an experience

Three Austrian craft centres have been included in the UNESCO Register as “good practice examples for the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage in Austria”. They preserve traditional knowledge, foster innovation, and help shape regional identity.

Werkraum Bregenzerwald

The Werkraum Haus Bregenzerwald – with its shop and exhibitions – brings together traditional craftsmanship and innovative design. A platform for regional creatives.

Werkraum Bregenzerwald

Textile Centre Haslach

This is where textile craftsmanship is preserved and developed. The shop offers a wide range of products, and the centre also hosts guided tours and workshops.

Textile Centre Haslach

HAND.WERK.HAUS Salzkammergut

This platform in Bad Goisern brings together regional craftsmanship, tradition and contemporary design. Guided tours and exhibitions are part of the programme.

HAND.WERK.HAUS

Where to find high-quality craftsmanship

Traditional costumes: The appeal of dirndl and lederhosen

Austrian Christmas Markets: Special things for Christmas

Culinary specialities: From mountain cheese to Mozart balls

Easter markets and traditions: Crafts for Easter

The snow globe: World-famous souvenir from Vienna

Souvenirs from Austria: Little things worth bringing home

Zuckerlwerkstatt: Hand-made sweets

Traditional craftsmanship as intangible cultural heritage

Intangible cultural heritage helps preserve living traditions of craftsmanship. Through international UNESCO programmes, traditional techniques are maintained and further developed.

Austrian confectionery

This sweet craft is still largely done by hand. Austrian confectionery includes the making of cakes, pastries and other sweets using traditional recipes, techniques and decorative skills.

Confectionery

Flaming at Gmundner Keramik

The “flaming” of the world-famous Gmundner ceramics is a traditional craft in which pieces are decorated with the distinctive flame pattern. This technique has been practised in Gmunden on Lake Traunsee for centuries.

Flaming at Gmundner Keramik

Bread baking in Lesachtal

The bread-baking tradition of the Lesachtal valley in Carinthia follows age-old recipes and methods. Particularly characteristic is the wood-fired bread. This knowledge is passed down through family-run bakeries and preserves the region’s heritage.

Bread baking

Freehand forging

This traditional technique involves working metal by hand using a hammer and anvil. It is used to create tools, jewellery and artistic objects. The skill is especially practised and passed on in Carinthia, Upper Austria and Styria.

Freehand forging

Tailor-made tailcoats

Tailcoats are traditionally custom-made in Austria. The tailoring process begins with the careful selection of fabrics and ends with the precise crafting of a tailcoat, often featuring intricate details.

Tailor-made tailcoats
6 facts about Austrian craftsmanship

Did you know, that ...

  • ... during the age of industrialisation, the connection to traditional craftsmanship was gradually lost. At the beginning of the 20th century, a counter-movement emerged that focused once again on high-quality, aesthetically refined products: the Wiener Werkstätte.

  • ... one of Vienna’s oldest guilds is the goldsmiths’ guild. This distinguished craft flourished in the city as early as the 14th century.

  • ... throughout Austrian history, craftsmanship held high status: many members of the Habsburg dynasty learned a craft and practised it as a pastime.

  • ... even today, street names in Austria reflect historic trades – such as Badergasse, Hafnergasse, Schmiedgasse and Webergasse.

  • ... around 600,000 craftspeople in Austria create distinctive products every day, with skill, passion and experience.

  • ... there are over 150,000 traditional craft businesses in Austria.

Lederhosen, Goiserer & more

A favourite piece – for life

Can you fall in love with a handcrafted item? Absolutely. And yes, investing in craftsmanship is always worthwhile. Artisan workshops use high-quality materials, and their pieces are made to last. Owners care for them with pride, keeping and cherishing them – often passing them on to future generations.

While inexpensive products may last a while, the joy of owning a handcrafted masterpiece lasts much longer – and in many cases, its value even increases. Just think of the iconic Lederhosen, often handed down to the next generation. Their unique patina, which makes them so special to the wearer, only develops over time. And a pair of genuine Goiserer shoes may well stay in the wardrobe for a lifetime. This kind of appreciation is what makes craftsmanship truly sustainable.

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