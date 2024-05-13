New Year's Celebrations in Austria

Start the New Year in style by attending a New Year's ball or celebrate it on the streets of any town in Austria – the choice is yours.

Heading to Austria for New Year's Eve? Congrats, you have made the right choice! Austria is the place to be to ring in the New Year and take in the festive activities all around the country. Fireworks, concerts, balls, parties, you name it, we have it all! And if you have always dreamt of waltzing on the streets with a glass of bubbly in your hand at Midnight, even better, your time has officially come!

It’s a night that unites generations and shows Austria at its most charming – full of ease, joy and tradition. Whether you’re dancing outdoors, toasting in a coffee house or chatting at a sausage stand, New Year in Austria is all about shared moments and a zest for life.