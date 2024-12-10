Vienna in winter: Where city charm meets adventure. Whether in a museum, a café, or on the ice – the city offers a world of new experiences, perfect for urban explorers!

From sparkling Christmas markets to fascinating museum exhibits and exhilarating days out ice skating, Vienna has plenty to discover in winter.

History comes alive at historic sites, palaces and museums, offering something for the whole family to enjoy. Vienna is blessed with abundant art and culture that captivates even the youngest visitors, designed to inspire discovery and spark curiosity.

For a change of pace, enjoy the lively atmosphere at the ice rink in front of Vienna’s City Hall or try a few rounds of curling outside the MuseumsQuartier.