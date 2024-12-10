Vienna in Winter
Where art, culture, and the joy of life come together
From sparkling Christmas markets to fascinating museum exhibits and exhilarating days out ice skating, Vienna has plenty to discover in winter.
History comes alive at historic sites, palaces and museums, offering something for the whole family to enjoy. Vienna is blessed with abundant art and culture that captivates even the youngest visitors, designed to inspire discovery and spark curiosity.
For a change of pace, enjoy the lively atmosphere at the ice rink in front of Vienna’s City Hall or try a few rounds of curling outside the MuseumsQuartier.
An iconic symbol of Vienna, the Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the oldest in the world and offers spectacular views of the city.
Austria's best museums and galleries
Ball Season in Austria
Welcome the New Year in Vienna
At the turn of the year, Vienna dazzles in festive splendour. Celebrations begin early, with people of all ages gathering on the New Year's Eve Trail, which draws visitors with vibrant stalls, music, and twinkling lights, while the scent of punch and roasted almonds fills the air.
As midnight approaches, crowds flock to the best viewpoints to admire the fireworks and welcome the New Year together – a true Viennese tradition.
On 1 January, the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Concert marks the perfect start to the year, capturing the essence of Viennese culture and joy.
Music is in the air
In a city of music, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is Vienna’s cultural flagship. Conductors from around the world consider it an honour to lead the New Year’s Concert in the 'Golden Hall' of the Musikverein. The Vienna Boys' Choir also enchants audiences worldwide with their singing.
But Vienna offers more than just classical music: the jazz scene thrives at Porgy & Bess club, while electronic beats pulse along the Danube Canal.
At Christmas, Vienna’s churches turn their grand halls into spaces filled with magical sounds. Whether classical choirs or festive organ music, these concerts fill the city with a reflective atmosphere, bringing Christmas magic to the heart of Vienna.
Church concerts in Vienna
Festive church concerts with choirs, organ music, and classical pieces in historic venues like St. Stephen's Cathedral create a magical atmosphere.
New Year's Concert
A world-famous highlight that rings in the New Year with waltzes and Viennese charm - tradition and elegance in perfect harmony.
Christmas markets
Mulled wine, chestnuts and handmade works of art. Between fairy lights and punch stalls, the city becomes a cosy place full of Christmas joy.
Franz Schubert
Schubert's melodies are a timeless homage to his hometown, although there is always a touch of sadness in Schubert's music.
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Wherever this renowned orchestra performs, audiences are deeply moved and thrilled.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Take a walk through Mozart's Vienna - from Schönbrunn Palace to St. Marx Cemetery.
Ludwig van Beethoven
After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his life in the city.
Experience culinary Vienna
Viennese Coffeehouse Culture
Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.
Recipes
Wiener Schnitzel
The eponymous breaded and fried veal escalope wasn't actually invented in Vienna - but it surely is where they make it best.
Green Vienna
Vienna's trees
Vienna's City Gardens Department manage and maintain nearly half a million trees: 95,000 street and avenue trees, 188,400 park trees, 1,900 trees on industrial sites, and around 200,000 forest trees, such as those in Vienna's Prater.
Urban farms
Surprisingly, Vienna is home to about 800 farms. They produce more cucumbers than the rest of Austria combined and contribute significantly to the harvest of aubergines, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers.
Green spaces
Fields, parks, vineyards, forests, and gardens: thanks to the Vienna Woods and the Danube Wetlands, almost half of Vienna's total area is green space. The Hietzing district is the greenest, with about 70% green coverage.
Sustainable mobility
Vienna has 162 public transport lines used by over 966 million passengers annually. The city excels in sustainable mobility: 73% of the population use public transport to get to work, 44% walk, 13% cycle, and only 33% drive.
How to enjoy Vienna for less
Enjoy discounts, free admission, access to public transport, and other special offers with Vienna's visitor cards.
Vienna City Card: public transport and discounted tickets
Vienna Pass: free entry to 90 of Vienna’s most popular attractions and museums and hop-on hop-off bus access
Vienna Flexi Pass: choose 2, 3, 4 or 5 visits from a selection of up to 60 sights
Vienna Welcome Card: public transport and discounted tickets
