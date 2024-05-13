Johann Strauss I, composer of the Radetzky March

Johann Strauss I was born on 14 March 1804 in Vienna, as the son of a brewery owner. From a young age, he was drawn to music—especially admiring the "Linzer Geiger," travelling musicians who performed along the banks of the Danube. In 1823, he joined the ensemble of Joseph Lanner and, by 1827, had founded his own group, with which he helped shape the now world-renowned Viennese Waltz.

Through innovative marketing strategies and grand events—such as those at the famous Viennese venue "Zum Sperl"—he achieved enormous popularity. Strauss toured England and France and left behind a legacy of over 250 compositions. His most famous work remains the Radetzky March, beloved to this day.