Johann Strauss II
The legacy of the Waltz King

The lively melodies of Johann Strauss once helped the Viennese forget their worries. In 2025, the Waltz King will celebrate his 200th birthday.

The waltz in the cradle

"Now the bastard Johann wants to write waltzes too, even though he has no clue!" These notorious words from Johann Strauss I (the father) reflected his frustration. When people think of waltzes today, they often think of his son, Johann Strauss II, born on October 25, 1825, as the eldest of six children to Johann and Anna Strauss.

However, Johann I, a world-renowned dance composer and conductor, did not want “Schani” (the Viennese nickname for Johann) to follow in his footsteps. After all, Johann I was the reigning Waltz King! He even attempted to prevent his son's debut at Dommayer's Casino on October 15, 1844—but in vain.

"We are electrified from head to toe ... he commands the stage, spraying sparks like a galvanic battery," a critic enthused about the young composer, who was not yet 19. "Rarely do fathers pass on their talents to their sons, but in the case of Strauss’s son, one can truly say: he was born to waltz!"

The deaths of Beethoven and Schubert marked the beginning of a new era in Viennese music, one driven by the Strauss dynasty. Johann Strauss II composed his first waltz at the age of six, and after succeeding his father as the conductor of his own orchestra, his fame spread far beyond Vienna. By 1863, he was conducting all of the imperial court balls, heralding a new chapter in Viennese dance history.

But what exactly is the Viennese Waltz, declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017? Emerging from one of the earliest bourgeois ballroom dances, the Viennese Waltz was considered improper and was even banned in high society until the Congress of Vienna in 1815.

It wasn’t until the rise of the bourgeoisie, the opening of salons to the fine arts, the establishment of imperial court balls, and the transformation of Vienna—symbolised by the tearing down of the old city walls—that the foundations were laid for a new, vibrant era known as the Gründerzeit, a period of rapid industrialisation and urban expansion in Austria during the late 19th century.

Chronic
Born25 October, 1825 in Rofranogasse 76 (today Lerchenfelder Straße 15 in Vienna's 7th district)
Died3 June, 1899 at Igelgasse 4 (today Johann-Strauß-Gasse 4-6 in Vienna's 4th district)
Also known as"Waltz King" or "King of the Viennese Operetta"
NicknamesJean, Schani (Viennese for Johann)
Legacyaround 500 dance compositions as well as 15 operettas, a ballet and an opera

His waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube," more commonly known as the "Danube Waltz," is regarded as Austria’s unofficial national anthem.

Listen to a brief interview with Dr Eduard Strauss, Johann Strauss II's great-great-nephew, conducted by Brian Stelter of Vanity Fair, about the legacy of the Strauss family and the impact of the waltz today.

Music performed by the Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, playing daily at the Schônbrunn Palace. © PH International Music GmbH

Johann Strauss II's Vienna

The Waltz King was a true Viennese. Vienna was where he lived, loved, composed and conducted.
A walk in the footsteps of "Schani" through Vienna
"Schani" is the Viennese nickname for Johann, a name by which many referred to him.

A memorial plaque featuring a portrait relief marks the birthplace of Johann Strauss II in Vienna's 7th district. From here, you can take a pleasant stroll to Café Sperl, where you can start your day with a Viennese Melange and a "Sperl breakfast."

Just a five-minute walk brings you to the Naschmarkt, Vienna's bustling gourmet market. A few doors down is the Musiktheater an der Wien, the very venue where Strauss II's Die Fledermaus premiered in 1874. Further into the city, you’ll find the Strauss Museum, home to a fascinating, multidimensional exhibition dedicated to the Strauss family.

Nearby is the Karlskirche, where Strauss II married actress Angelika Dittrich on May 28, 1878—just seven weeks after the passing of his first wife, Jetty. Across the street, you’ll see the Vienna Musikverein, where the Strauss brothers conducted the opening ball in 1870, and today, the Vienna Philharmonic’s world-famous New Year's Concert takes place in the renowned Golden Hall.

Just around the corner is the Vienna State Opera, where Johann Strauss II's only opera, Ritter Pásmán, premiered in 1892. A short detour to the House of Music, an interactive sound museum, gives you the chance to try your hand at conducting. From there, Kärntner Straße leads directly to St. Stephen's Cathedral. Continuing along Wollzeile, you’ll arrive at Stadtpark, where the Waltz King was immortalised with a violin in hand in 1921—a popular photo spot.

Nearby, at Kursalon Hübner, Johann often performed concerts with his two brothers. Today, you can still experience Strauss II's concerts there, as well as at the Schönbrunn Orangery, where Mozart himself once played. For lunch, visit the Meierei in Stadtpark, a former milk-drinking hall by the Vienna River, before strolling along the Ringstrasse to the Danube Canal. It was in his former apartment here that Johann composed the famous Danube Waltz.

Tip: A must-visit for Strauss II fans is the House of Strauss in Vienna's 19th district!

The composer's hometown will turn into an eventful cultural space on his 200th birthday.

The year of Strauss II in 2025

"You know, I'm scared when I'm alone"

Strauss II and the women

Johann Strauss II was married three times, and his wives often played key roles in managing his career. His first wife, Jetty Treffz, was a singer who managed his finances and helped cultivate his image as a ladies' man, which contributed to his popularity. After 15 years of marriage, Jetty passed away in 1878, leaving Johann devastated.

Just a few weeks later, he married the much younger actress Angelika "Lili" Dittrich. This marriage was short-lived, ending after four years when Lili left him for the director of the Theater an der Wien. Deeply hurt, Johann relocated the premiere of his operetta A Night in Venice to Berlin.

His third wife, Adele Strauss, managed Johann's affairs much like Jetty had. To marry Adele, Johann converted to Protestantism. Adele remained devoted to him until his death, carefully managing his estate. She even secured the extension of copyright protection for his works, known as the "Lex Johann Strauss."

Alternatives to Strauss II

Three-quarter time today

If you think a waltz can only be danced to the melodies of the Strauss family, you're mistaken. Countless world-famous pop and rock hits from the past decades are written in the lively ¾ time signature. Here are some modern songs perfect for dancing the Viennese waltz:

FAQs

Johann Strauss II was born on 25 October 1825 at Rofranogasse 76 (now Lerchenfelder Straße 15 in Vienna’s 7th district) and passed away from pneumonia on 3 June 1899 at Igelgasse 4 (now Johann-Strauß-Gasse 4-6 in Vienna’s 4th district).

Johann Strauss II had no children but was married three times.

In today’s world, his private life would likely have been a social media sensation. He wrote indecent letters to his brother’s wife and, at a young age, had an affair with Russian aristocrat Olga Smirnitskaya, whom he affectionately called "my imp." The affair was kept secret, as his parents did not consider a relationship with the bandmaster’s son appropriate. Even back then, there was much speculation about what "dashing Jean" was up to during his concert tours in Russia.

  • The Danube Waltz: perhaps the most famous waltz ever written, first performed on 15 February 1867 in Vienna's Dianabad.

  • Tales from the Vienna Woods: a declaration of love to Vienna, the piece is considered the crowning glory of the "waltz in country style". It was first performed on 19 June 1868 in the Vienna Volksgarten under the direction of Strauss II himself.

  • Viennese Blood: Composed for the engagement of Gisela Louise Maria to Leopold of Bavaria, this piece premiered on 22 April 1873, performed by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

  • Tritsch-Tratsch Polka: Composed in 1858, this lively polka was Johann Strauss II's response to the gossip featured in the Viennese tabloid Tritsch-Tratsch.

  • The Fledermaus: Would Strauss II ever have ventured into the operetta genre if his wife, Jetty Treffz, had not persuaded him? The premiere in 1874 was a huge success.

  • The Emperor Waltz: For the opening of the Königsbau concert hall on 19 October 1889, Strauss II composed the waltz Hand in Hand. For diplomatic reasons, the title was later changed to Kaiserwalzer (The Emperor Waltz).

Johann Strauss II passed away from pneumonia on 3 June 1899 at the age of 73.

He is laid to rest in an honorary grave of the City of Vienna at the Central Cemetery in the finest company—beside Brahms, Schubert, and Beethoven.

The Viennese Waltz was once considered scandalous and immoral, but today it is part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage—popularised by Johann Strauss II.

The dance was initially frowned upon because it was performed in a close embrace with rapid movements. Women were spun around, there was hopping, and often they fainted from exhaustion—a real scandal!

Yet, it evolved into the most popular dance, reflecting the growing confidence of the bourgeoisie. It transcended all social classes and was danced at the most elegant balls. The waltz made its social breakthrough during the Congress of Vienna in 1814/15. Johann Strauss I introduced the waltz to the imperial court, and his son turned it into the "pop music" of the 19th century. Today, the Viennese Waltz, with 60 beats per minute, is the fastest ballroom dance and has been part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2017.

