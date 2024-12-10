Experiences with Animals
Hikes, safaris and observations
At dawn, on an Alpine meadow in Austria, the air is crisp, and suddenly, you see them: A wolf family gliding silently through the mist. These are the special moments in the mountains that take our breath away. The Austrian Alps are full of such surprises – here, you might encounter marmots basking in the morning sun, their distinctive whistles breaking the stillness. Or perhaps you’ll find yourself trekking through the mountains alongside fluffy alpacas, discovering their gentle nature and experiencing how calming a shared walk with these creatures can be. The Austrian mountains are places of wonder where families come together to experience the small and grand marvels of nature.
Wildlife watching
Bearded vulture watching in the Rauris Valley
In the Rauris Valley, also known as the "Valley of the Vultures", the kings of the skies fly their circles: Eagles and vultures can be seen here in the wild.
Lynx spotting in the Kalkalpen National Park
The shy lynx is slowly returning to the Alps. Guided tours in the Kalkalpen National Park offer the chance to discover this fascinating hunter.
Beaver safari in the Danube floodplains
Experience the world of beavers in the riparian forests of the Danube. Guided tours at sunrise or sunset are particularly exciting.
Wildcat feeding in the Thayatal National Park
With a bit of luck, the rare European wildcat can be spotted in the Thayatal. There is also a dedicated wildcat enclosure for insights into their behaviour.
Deer rutting in the Limestone Alps
The deer rut is a spectacle in the fall. The Kalkalpen National Park offers special tours to observe the shy forest animals.
Safari in the Seewinkel
The rangers take you through the nature of the Seewinkel. Discover bird species between the reeds and steppe that can only be found here.
Wildlife observation and show feeding in the Habach valley
During the guided tour, you will learn more about the different types of feeding and the many unexpected facets of wildlife management.
Reptile watching in the Danube floodplains
Get to know the local reptiles and their habitat. Emerald lizards, dice snakes and Aesculapian snakes feel at home on the sunny slope near Rötelsteinfelsen.
In the bear sanctuary in Arbesbach
In the bear forest, rescued bears are given an animal-friendly home and can be observed foraging for food, taking a midday nap or splashing around in the pond.
Extraordinary animal experiences
Husky camp in Kleinwalsertal
At the campfire you will learn interesting facts about the fascinating dogs. After the introduction, your husky sledding adventure begins.
Birds of prey show at Hohenwerfen Castle
One of the highlights of Hohenwerfen Castle is the impressive birds of prey show. Falcons, vultures, eagles and other native birds of prey demonstrate their flying skills
Monkey mountain in Villach
On a tour of the monkey kingdom, you will learn all about the Japanese macaques. 180 animals live here and can be observed in the wild
Llama and alpaca hikes
Hiking with the llama lady in Maria Anzbach
A zoologist gives an insight into the world of llamas and alpacas. An excursion for the whole family.
The alpacas of the Dörflgraf
The alpaca farm is located just a few minutes' drive from Weiz and is also home to Almo oxen, mini pigs, goats and chickens.
Alpaca hike in Seefeld
After an initial introduction and a short briefing, you lead "your" alpaca or llama on a lead over hill and dale.
Llama trekking in Hall-Wattens
Over a leisurely snack, you will learn a lot about the llama and the region with its numerous customs and traditions during the trekking tour.
Goat hikes
Exceptional zoos and animal parks
Alpine Zoo in Innsbruck
The Alps are home to an astonishing diversity of life. 2.000 species live in the Alpine Zoo in Innsbruck.
Rarities Zoo in Ebbs
The zoo offers an impressive collection of exotic animals such as giant tortoises and macaw parrots.
Aqua Terra Zoo in Vienna
Discover the fascinating underwater world - in the middle of the city in a historic flak tower from the Second World War.
Animal themed walks
Ant trails: The big crawl
Holidays where the animals live
FAQs
This might also be interesting
Horse Riding Holidays in Austria
The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.
Horse-Drawn Sleighs and Dogsledding
A romantic ride through the countryside on a horse-drawn sleigh or a more action-packed dogsledding adventure – Austria offers a wide variety animal winter experiences.