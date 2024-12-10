Experiences with Animals
Hikes, safaris and observations

Walk side by side with an alpaca, observe rare birds, and spend the day with a marmot. Animal activities promise extraordinary experiences.

At dawn, on an Alpine meadow in Austria, the air is crisp, and suddenly, you see them: A wolf family gliding silently through the mist. These are the special moments in the mountains that take our breath away. The Austrian Alps are full of such surprises – here, you might encounter marmots basking in the morning sun, their distinctive whistles breaking the stillness. Or perhaps you’ll find yourself trekking through the mountains alongside fluffy alpacas, discovering their gentle nature and experiencing how calming a shared walk with these creatures can be. The Austrian mountains are places of wonder where families come together to experience the small and grand marvels of nature.

Wildlife watching

Bearded vulture watching in the Rauris Valley

In the Rauris Valley, also known as the "Valley of the Vultures", the kings of the skies fly their circles: Eagles and vultures can be seen here in the wild.

Vulture watching

Lynx spotting in the Kalkalpen National Park

The shy lynx is slowly returning to the Alps. Guided tours in the Kalkalpen National Park offer the chance to discover this fascinating hunter.

Lynx watching

Beaver safari in the Danube floodplains

Experience the world of beavers in the riparian forests of the Danube. Guided tours at sunrise or sunset are particularly exciting.

Beaver safari

Wildcat feeding in the Thayatal National Park

With a bit of luck, the rare European wildcat can be spotted in the Thayatal. There is also a dedicated wildcat enclosure for insights into their behaviour.

Wildcat feeding

Deer rutting in the Limestone Alps

The deer rut is a spectacle in the fall. The Kalkalpen National Park offers special tours to observe the shy forest animals.

Red deer watching

Safari in the Seewinkel

The rangers take you through the nature of the Seewinkel. Discover bird species between the reeds and steppe that can only be found here.

Seewinkel safari

Wildlife observation and show feeding in the Habach valley

During the guided tour, you will learn more about the different types of feeding and the many unexpected facets of wildlife management.

Wildlife observation

Reptile watching in the Danube floodplains

Get to know the local reptiles and their habitat. Emerald lizards, dice snakes and Aesculapian snakes feel at home on the sunny slope near Rötelsteinfelsen.

Reptile watching

In the bear sanctuary in Arbesbach

In the bear forest, rescued bears are given an animal-friendly home and can be observed foraging for food, taking a midday nap or splashing around in the pond.

Bear watching

Marmot encounter in Filzmoos

And the marmot greets you daily: at the Bachlalm in Filzmoos you can meet the small rodents in their natural habitat.

Marmot encounter

Extraordinary animal experiences

Husky camp in Kleinwalsertal

At the campfire you will learn interesting facts about the fascinating dogs. After the introduction, your husky sledding adventure begins.

Husky camp

Birds of prey show at Hohenwerfen Castle

One of the highlights of Hohenwerfen Castle is the impressive birds of prey show. Falcons, vultures, eagles and other native birds of prey demonstrate their flying skills

Birds of prey show

Monkey mountain in Villach

On a tour of the monkey kingdom, you will learn all about the Japanese macaques. 180 animals live here and can be observed in the wild

Monkey mountain

Wolf experiences in Ernstbrunn

Guided tours, visits and training: The wolf research centre is all about the dog's big brother.

Wolf research centre

Llama and alpaca hikes

Hiking with the llama lady in Maria Anzbach

A zoologist gives an insight into the world of llamas and alpacas. An excursion for the whole family.

Llama Lady

The alpacas of the Dörflgraf

The alpaca farm is located just a few minutes' drive from Weiz and is also home to Almo oxen, mini pigs, goats and chickens.

Alpacas from the Dörflgraf

Alpaca hike in Seefeld

After an initial introduction and a short briefing, you lead "your" alpaca or llama on a lead over hill and dale.

Alpaca hike Seefeld

Llama trekking in Hall-Wattens

Over a leisurely snack, you will learn a lot about the llama and the region with its numerous customs and traditions during the trekking tour.

Llama trekking Hall-Wattens

Llama hike in PillerseeTal

Enjoy nature in all its facets and be fully in the moment: Get to know these adorable animals on a guided tour.

Llama hike PillerseeTal

Goat hikes

Goat hike on the Wurzeralm

The adventure day begins with a guided tour of the farm. This is followed by a walk with the cuddly goats to picturesque places around the farm.

Goat whispering

Exceptional zoos and animal parks

Alpine Zoo in Innsbruck

The Alps are home to an astonishing diversity of life. 2.000 species live in the Alpine Zoo in Innsbruck.

Alpine Zoo

Rarities Zoo in Ebbs

The zoo offers an impressive collection of exotic animals such as giant tortoises and macaw parrots.

Rarities Zoo

Aqua Terra Zoo in Vienna

Discover the fascinating underwater world - in the middle of the city in a historic flak tower from the Second World War.

Aqua Terra Zoo

Reptile Zoo in Klagenfurt

A day with lizards, snakes and spiders: Austria's most species-rich reptile zoo is an exciting excursion destination for the whole family.

Reptile Zoo

Animal themed walks

Ant trails: The big crawl

Bee trails: Lots of buzzing

Holidays where the animals live

Farm Holidays

