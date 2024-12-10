Walk side by side with an alpaca, observe rare birds, and spend the day with a marmot. Animal activities promise extraordinary experiences.

At dawn, on an Alpine meadow in Austria, the air is crisp, and suddenly, you see them: A wolf family gliding silently through the mist. These are the special moments in the mountains that take our breath away. The Austrian Alps are full of such surprises – here, you might encounter marmots basking in the morning sun, their distinctive whistles breaking the stillness. Or perhaps you’ll find yourself trekking through the mountains alongside fluffy alpacas, discovering their gentle nature and experiencing how calming a shared walk with these creatures can be. The Austrian mountains are places of wonder where families come together to experience the small and grand marvels of nature.