Austrian Food and Drink
Experience brilliant originals
Introduction
Austria is a country full of culinary originals: from well-known staples like Wiener Schnitzel and Spätzle to regional saffron and wasabi, our elaborate dining cultures in Vienna and the Alps, extraordinary venues such as traditional taverns, Heurigen, fine dining in a hangar, lakeside restaurants, and creative chefs like Heinz Reitbauer and Eveline Wild.
Austria’s culinary experiences have a thousand facets, but only one main ingredient – our breathtaking nature. From the snow-covered mountains to the gentle vineyards, the Austrian landscape is reflected in all our products and dishes.
Discover how this unique combination of taste and nature comes to life on the plate and experience Austria's originals, which go far beyond well-known classics.
Award-winning chefs and hotels with award-winning cuisineWhether you're staying in a stylish city hotel or a secluded Alpine retreat, Austria’s top chefs serve up exceptional culinary experiences—combining local ingredients, creative flair, and gourmet menus that showcase the best of Austrian cuisine.
Austrian cuisine and its recipesAustria is a country that truly knows how to enjoy life—and it shows in its food. From the refined flavours of Wiener cuisine to hearty Alpine dishes and Austria’s famously fluffy desserts, every bite tells a story of tradition and indulgence.
Experience culinary delights in Austria's provinces!Enjoy exceptional culinary experiences across the Danube and Alpine regions—from Vorarlberg to Burgenland—featuring regional cuisine that surprises.
Award-winning top chefs: 101 Michelin-starred restaurants, 61 Bib Gourmands, and 41 Green Stars
Top restaurants, inns, and tavernsFrom modern takes on classic dishes to elevated regional cuisine—elegant gourmet restaurants, charming country inns, and traditional taverns all serve authentic flavours crafted with creativity and the highest quality.
Mountain huts, ski lodges, and unique dining spotsWhether it’s a rustic alpine hut, a modern ski lodge, or a scenic location with a view—regional cuisine meets special atmosphere, from a hearty Brettljause (cold cuts on a board) to fine dining in the mountains, in the city, by the lake, or among the vineyards.
Austrian products and specialitiesOur culinary richness is thanks to our farmers, who are increasingly bringing a diverse range of organic vegetables, fruits, herbs, and grains from the fields to farmers' markets and menus throughout the country.
Coffee houses
Quote from Stefan Zweig: "The Viennese coffee house is a unique institution, unlike any other in the world."
Sigmund Freud did it, so did Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt. They all spent countless hours in a Viennese coffee house. It's easy to see why. The ebb and flow, the ritual, and the friends and colleagues you meet all contribute to the unique atmosphere.