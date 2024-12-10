Skiing and Winter in Austria

Snow-capped peaks, legendary après-ski, and Austrian hospitality will make your winter break in Austria unforgettable.

Why we love skiing and winter holidays

In winter, Austria transforms into a beautiful wonderland that attracts visitors from around the globe. When the first rays of sunlight turn the freshly fallen snow into sparkling crystals, the real adventure begins.

Skiing on well-prepared slopes is just the start. Away from the slopes, there’s even more to enjoy: Peaceful snowshoe walks through quiet, snowy forests, leading to amazing views. Fast toboggan runs on curvy tracks bring joy to kids and adults alike, while cross-country skiing through calm valleys and open fields lets you soak in the stunning scenery. The fresh mountain air will fill your lungs as you take in the views.

Every winter day in Austria feels special. It’s a snowy paradise filled with adventure and relaxation time that will stay with you long after your trip ends.