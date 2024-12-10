Red train traveling along a lake with waterfront path, trees and mountains in the background, Salzkammergut.
  1. Homepage
  2. Planning
  3. Get to and Around Austria

How to Get to and Around Austria
Travel quickly and comfortably throughout the country!

The well-developed public transportation network makes it quick and easy to get from A to B within the country thanks to flight, train and bus connections.

Arrival and travelling by train and bus

Arrival and entry by car and motorcycle

Austria offers an excellent road network, ideal for all road users. We provide tips for a safe journey, information on traffic regulations and tolls on freeways and expressways as well as vignettes and the GO-Box.

Construction on the new Lueg Bridge

For traffic safety reasons and to reduce the strain on the Lueg Bridge, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions from 1 January 2025. On days with high traffic volumes, a temporary two-lane system will be implemented using a special traffic management setup to minimise long delays and congestion.
Further information

Important notice: The Silvretta High Alpine Road will remain closed until 2030 following rockfalls and the extensive reconstruction required.

As an alternative, the Vermunt cable car operates during the summer season and provides access to the Bielerhöhe from the Vorarlberg side. Further information on the closure can be found here.

E-mobility in Austria

Here, you'll find an overview about stations to charge your electric vehicle in Austria:

Optimal flight connections

Travelling by plane

Austria, located in the heart of Europe, offers excellent flight connections. In addition to Vienna, the country's main international hub, several other airports provide convenient connections to destinations around the world.

Travelling by plane

Entry and customs regulations

Entry & Customs Regulations

Entry / Customs

EU Entry/Exit System

The EU Extry/Exit System has come info effect on 12 October 2025. European countries using the EES will introduce the system gradually at their external borders.

EES

European Travel Information & Authorisation System

ETIAS

The most important emergency numbers at a glance

European emergency number: 112

Emergency numbers in Austria:

  • Fire department: 122

  • Police: 133

  • Rescue: 144

Emergency breakdown services in Austria:

  • ÖAMTC: 120

  • ARBÖ: 123

Mountain rescue: 140

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers