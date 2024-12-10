Important Information

EU Entry-Exit System (EES)

On 12 October 2025, the new EU Entry-Exit System (EES) has come into effect. This automated IT system registers non-EU nationals travelling to the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for a short stay (up to 90 days within any 180-day period). When you enter one of the above countries for the first time, you will have to provide the following biometric data:

a scan of your fingerprints and/or

a photograph of your face

Once you're registered and return, your fingerprints and photo only need to be verified, which will take less time. If you hold a biometric passport, you will then be able to use the time-saving e-gates again (if they are available at your border crossing point).

Please find more information here.