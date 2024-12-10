Holidays in Austria - Your holiday. Your adventure.
Experiences that surprise and move us. New inspiration. New ideas. Holiday moments that change us - and stay with us.
Important Information
EU Entry-Exit System (EES)
On 12 October 2025, the new EU Entry-Exit System (EES) has come into effect. This automated IT system registers non-EU nationals travelling to the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for a short stay (up to 90 days within any 180-day period). When you enter one of the above countries for the first time, you will have to provide the following biometric data:
a scan of your fingerprints and/or
a photograph of your face
Once you're registered and return, your fingerprints and photo only need to be verified, which will take less time. If you hold a biometric passport, you will then be able to use the time-saving e-gates again (if they are available at your border crossing point).
Please find more information here.
A holiday full of emotions
Winter experiences
Highlights in winter
Highlights for the whole year
An experience, an encounter, sometimes just a moment – and the new feels familiar. A feeling that feels real in the connection to the people who live here. Holidays in Austria – your attitude to life.
Summer experiences
Highlights in summer
Travel that feels good - for you and the planet
Good to know
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