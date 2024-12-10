"Lebensgefühl" Austria 
Travelling transforms us
Your summer holiday in Austria
Lebensgefühl Austria 
When you learn to do things differently
Your winter holiday in Austria

Holidays in Austria - Your holiday. Your adventure.

Experiences that surprise and move us. New inspiration. New ideas. Holiday moments that change us - and stay with us.

Important Information

EU Entry-Exit System (EES)

On 12 October 2025, the new EU Entry-Exit System (EES) has come into effect. This automated IT system registers non-EU nationals travelling to the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for a short stay (up to 90 days within any 180-day period). When you enter one of the above countries for the first time, you will have to provide the following biometric data:

  • a scan of your fingerprints and/or

  • a photograph of your face

Once you're registered and return, your fingerprints and photo only need to be verified, which will take less time. If you hold a biometric passport, you will then be able to use the time-saving e-gates again (if they are available at your border crossing point).

Please find more information here.

A holiday full of emotions

For every moment that makes you smile!

Winter experiences

From gentle moments to grand adventures – find your perfect winter.

Skiing

Winter Hiking

Spa & Wellness

Cross-Country Skiing

Christmas Time in Austria

Ice Skating

Tobogganing

Snowshoe Hiking

Highlights in winter

Discover Austria's highlights in the snowy season - from the piste to the thermal spa.

Highlights for the whole year

What you shouldn't miss in Austria – whatever the season.

An experience, an encounter, sometimes just a moment – and the new feels familiar. A feeling that feels real in the connection to the people who live here. Holidays in Austria – your attitude to life.

Summer experiences

From mountain mornings to lakeside evenings – find your perfect summer.

Highlights in summer

Find your own way to discover Austria's summer adventures.

Get to know Austria

From city streets to mountain peaks – discover all that Austria has to offer.

Travel that feels good - for you and the planet

Explore Austria in a way that's easy on you and gentle on nature.

Good to know

From travel tips to local customs – get ready for your Austrian adventure.
Holidays in Austria

Share feedback for a chance to win!

We value your feedback! Take part in our brief survey to get the chance to win a special holiday experience in Austria. Click here to take part.

It goes without saying that your data is processed with complete anonymity. Read the terms and conditions here.

Take part

Frequently Asked Questions

You can travel to Austria all year round, with cold winters, warm summers and mild springs and autumns, there is always plenty to do and see:

  • Spring to autumn: Enjoy mild temperatures and discover Austria's cities and nature. Use the time for city trips to Vienna or along Lake Neusiedl for water sports activities such as surfing.

  • Winter: Immerse yourself in Austria's world of snow and experience the thrill of winter sports. The country offers guaranteed snow from the end of November, especially in the Tirolean Alps and Salzburger Land, perfect for skiing holidays.

Destinations in Austria

There are several convenient options for travelling to Austria:

  • Rail: With a well-developed rail network, travelling is stress-free. ÖBB and Westbahn offer fast and comfortable connections.

  • Car: Austria has an excellent road network. However, please note that tolls are compulsory on motorways and motorways.

  • Aeroplane: Austria has numerous international airports, including Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Graz. Vienna Airport is the largest hub.

Getting to Austria

Austria offers a multitude of impressive sights that make each region unique in its own way. From cultural highlights to breathtaking nature experiences, there is plenty to discover. Take a look at the overview on our page.

Sights in Austria

Austria is an ideal holiday destination with impressive nature and rich culture. You can explore marvellous Alpine landscapes, historic cities and first-class ski resorts. Austria is known for its delicious cuisine, including Wiener Schnitzel and Sachertorte. The country offers a well-developed network of public transport and sustainable travel options. Sights such as castles, lakes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites make for a particularly varied visit.

Austria offers numerous beautiful places that will delight nature and culture lovers. From breathtaking mountain landscapes to historic cities, each destination has its own charm. Whether you are looking for outdoor activities, cultural highlights or relaxation, the country has something for everyone.

Austria's Provinces
Austria's Cities
Small Historic Towns
Lakes and Mountains

Austria offers a wide range of cultural events and festivals that take place throughout the year. Check out the full events calendar here.

Festivals
Ball Season
Traditional festivals
Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers