The most beautiful cities in Austria
Urban comfort on a winter holiday

The sights, culture, and architecture, along with the restaurants, enchanting locations, and friendly people, make each of Austria's cities truly unique.

Feeling the vibrant energy of a city – it’s a truly enriching experience. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own unique atmosphere that can only be felt there. This urban flair is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special places, distinct districts – and of course, the people who live there.

Austria’s long history has given rise to a wealth of landmarks – from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. The cultural heritage is as captivating as the many modern cultural treasures.

Winter wonders of Austria's capital cities

Vienna in Winter

Experience winter in Vienna: Whether at a museum, the ice rink, or the Christmas market. Here are the top tips.

Vienna in Winter

Salzburg in Winter

Salzburg is one of the most renowned cultural cities in the world, captivating visitors both as a Baroque backdrop and a stage for high-profile cultural events.

Salzburg in Winter

Innsbruck in Winter

A golden roof, fortified buildings and avant-garde cable car stations: The city on the Inn surprises, amazes and delights - in winter too, of course.

Innsbruck in Winter

Graz in Winter

Stroll through the festively decorated streets, immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere, and visit cosy cafés and Christmas markets.

Graz in Winter

Klagenfurt in Winter

Festively decorated squares, romantic Advent markets and snow-covered alleyways: Klagenfurt am Wörthersee conjures up a winter atmosphere.

Klagenfurt in Winter

Eisenstadt in Winter

Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.

Eisenstadt in Winter

Bregenz in Winter

The state capital of Vorarlberg, located on Lake Constance, boasts exciting architecture and rich traditions.

Bregenz in Winter

Linz in Winter

Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in the Danube city of Linz.

Linz in Winter

St. Pölten in Winter

St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet Baroque, Art Nouveau, and modern architecture.

St. Pölten in Winter

Cultural heritage and modern treasures in Austria

Sights in Austria

Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.

Sights in Austria

Small historic towns in Austria

The historical treasures of the centuries-old cities are carefully preserved. To be explored in five varied routes.

Small historic towns

Famous Personalities from Austria

Tracing the life and work of people who have created something significant is highly inspiring. There are many interesting places and locations in Austria.

Famous personalities

Climate protection info

Heritage conservation as sustainable practice

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?

  • Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.

  • Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.

  • The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.

This might also be interesting

Christmas Markets in Austria

In the period leading up to Christmas, the Christmas markets in the cities and rural areas are full of light and fragrance.

Christmas Markets

Winter in Austria's Provinces

Austria's nine provinces offer an exciting and vibrant variety. Here, tradition meets originality.

Winter in Austria's provinces

Travel and City Cards

With the advantage cards of the provinces, regions and cities, sights, events and public transportation are free or heavily discounted.

Travel and City Cards
Discover the Best of Austria