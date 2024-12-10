Vienna Giant Wheel in Prater at sunset, red gondolas against blue sky.
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Sights in Austria
Urban treasures and stunning natural sites

From UNESCO World Heritage Sites to national parks: Austria's sights connect cultural highlights and diverse landscapes.

Austria's sights and landmarks reflect the country's history, religion, art and natural heritage. Castles and palaces, abbeys and monasteries, museums and galleries offer insights into both the past and the present. Many of these highlights are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, recognised internationally for their architecture and cultural significance. Carefully maintained palace gardens combine architecture with landscaped nature, while art in nature brings contemporary works into alpine and urban settings.

Austria's natural landmarks are equally defining. National parks, panoramic roads and protected areas lead through striking mountain landscapes. Forests, alpine pastures and lakes form part of these environments, providing habitats for a wide variety of plants and wildlife.

The most beautiful sights in Austria's provinces

Austria's most beautiful cultural sights

The most beautiful sights in Austria's nature

Biodiversity in castle gardens

Palace gardens as habitats for plants and animals

Castle gardens are historic destinations where people can find peace and relaxation. These expansive grounds also serve as vital refuges for numerous species of plants and animals. For this reason, more and more castle gardens are allowing green spaces to transform into wildflower meadows, thereby promoting biodiversity and food sources for insects.

In Salzburg’s parks, for example, "wild corners" are encouraged to flourish, while wildflowers bloom on the Gloriette meadow in Vienna's Schönbrunn Palace park, providing sustenance for wild bees. Traffic islands along roads are also being turned into valuable bee pastures. The Austrian Federal Railways are transforming road embankments, green strips, and station meadows into bee havens, complete with beehives and honey.

Biodiversity in AustriaBee-friendly measures in Salzburg

FAQ

  • Melk Abbey:

    The Benedictine monastery on the Danube is famous for its baroque architecture, valuable historical collections and abbey gardens.

  • Wachau Valley:

    Wine culture, picturesque towns and ruins surround this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Krems:

    As the geographical prelude to the Wachau, Krems offers a mixture of modern culture and history. Worth seeing are the Krems Art Museum and the Steiner Tor.

  • Linz:

    Austria's third largest city is known for its modern cultural highlights such as the Ars Electronica Center and the Lentos Art Museum.

  • Donauauen National Park:

    The last large floodplain landscape in Central Europe, where the protected area ensures the survival of numerous endangered species.

  • Vienna:

    Vienna is a blend of magnificent architecture, outstanding culture, music and endearing charm. A city that inspires with old and new avant-garde and carefully and sustainably nurtures its sights.

  • Grossglockner High Alpine Road:

    The Grossglockner High Alpine Road is one of the most impressive high mountain roads in Europe.

  • Innsbruck:

    The Alpine city of Innsbruck is famous for its picturesque old town - including the Golden Roof - and as the Austrian hotspot for winter sports.

  • Zell am See-Kaprun:

    The region in SalzburgerLand is famous for skiing on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier and swimming in Lake Zell.

  • Kitzbühel:

    The combination of sporting tradition and alpine charm characterises the image of Kitzbühel in Tirol.

  • Salzkammergut:

    Popular for its bathing lakes, mountain landscapes and historical significance - for which the Salzkammergut was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status.

  • Eisriesenwelt Werfen:

    The largest ice cave in the world stretches over more than 42 kilometres in the Tennengebirge mountains in Salzburg.

  • St. Anton am Arlberg:

    Challenging ski areas and an active nightlife.

  • Lech Zürs am Arlberg:

    High-quality ski resorts in an exclusive atmosphere.

  • Schönbrunn Zoo:

    The oldest zoo in the world is located in Vienna and is one of the most visited zoos in Europe.

  • Vienna's Danube Island:

    Swimming, boating, cycling, skating, playing beach volleyball or simply lying on the grass: The Danube Island offers a wide range of outdoor activities.

  • Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel:

    The Giant Ferris Wheel in the Vienna Prater, Vienna's landmark, has been turning for over 125 years.

  • House of Nature:

    A mix of museum and aquarium with interactive exhibitions for young and old.

  • Hellbrunn Palace:

    Combines historical architecture with playful elements. The water features are particularly popular with children.

  • Zotter chocolate factory:

    Anyone who has always wanted to experience how chocolate is made is in the right place in Styria.

  • Treetop walk:

    A unique hiking experience in Upper Austria up to 15 meters above the forest floor.

  • Bregenzerwald Cheese Route:

    In Vorarlberg, cheese gourmets learn about traditional cheese-making methods.

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