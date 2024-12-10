From UNESCO World Heritage Sites to national parks: Austria's sights connect cultural highlights and diverse landscapes.

Austria's sights and landmarks reflect the country's history, religion, art and natural heritage. Castles and palaces, abbeys and monasteries, museums and galleries offer insights into both the past and the present. Many of these highlights are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, recognised internationally for their architecture and cultural significance. Carefully maintained palace gardens combine architecture with landscaped nature, while art in nature brings contemporary works into alpine and urban settings.

Austria's natural landmarks are equally defining. National parks, panoramic roads and protected areas lead through striking mountain landscapes. Forests, alpine pastures and lakes form part of these environments, providing habitats for a wide variety of plants and wildlife.