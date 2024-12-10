Beer from Austria

The brewers from the Mühlviertel region

It’s no coincidence that the Mühlviertel region has become so strongly associated with beer. The granite soil filters the water, making it especially pure and soft – ideal for brewing. Add to that the region’s premium-quality hops: Nowhere else in Austria is it cultivated in such abundance.

One of the Hofstetten Brewery’s specialities is its “Granitbock” – a strong beer fermented in 120-year-old granite troughs. Beforehand, granite stones are heated until red-hot over an open fire and then plunged into the beer to caramelise the sugars – a true spectacle. And since brewing beer remains very much a hands-on craft, the sugar content is continuously checked by hand. The result: Roasted caramel notes with aromas of dark chocolate and wild berries – a true delight.