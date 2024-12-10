Beer from Austria
A country with a rich brewing tradition and innovative breweries
Austria offers ideal conditions for brewing beer. Most breweries invite visitors to take a look behind the scenes during guided tours, tastings or brewing days. A sociable experience: Enjoying a visit to a beer garden in one of the provincial capitals.
Masterfully crafted beer
It’s no coincidence that the Mühlviertel region has become so strongly associated with beer. The granite soil filters the water, making it especially pure and soft – ideal for brewing. Add to that the region’s premium-quality hops: Nowhere else in Austria is it cultivated in such abundance.
One of the Hofstetten Brewery’s specialities is its “Granitbock” – a strong beer fermented in 120-year-old granite troughs. Beforehand, granite stones are heated until red-hot over an open fire and then plunged into the beer to caramelise the sugars – a true spectacle. And since brewing beer remains very much a hands-on craft, the sugar content is continuously checked by hand. The result: Roasted caramel notes with aromas of dark chocolate and wild berries – a true delight.
Austria’s true art of brewing
Stiegl Brewery
Stiegl-Brauwelt offers exciting guided tours and lets guests in on the secrets of beer brewing.
Brewery Ottakring
"Ottakringer" is probably the best-known beer in Vienna. However, seasonal delicacies are also created in the in-house creative brewery "Brauwerk".
Brewery Gols
The specialities of this brewery are refined with the finest ingredients such as chestnuts, spelt, herbs, fruit and spices.
Brewery Murau
Clean air, the purest water, hops and malt - these have been the ingredients for excellent beer for over 500 years.
Brewery Eggenberg Castle
This family business in Schloss Eggenberg has been producing delicious beer from local ingredients with great care and craftsmanship for 200 years.
Brewery Hirt
Organic barley is grown on the company's own agricultural land and in co-operation with regional farmers - the basis for its two organic beers.
Zillertal Brewery
Tirol's oldest private brewery has been brewing beers with mountain water and regional ingredients since 1500 - modern, sustainable and tradition-minded.
Discover unique beer culture experiences
Beer experience Freistadt
Attention beer lovers! At Braucommune Freistadt, you can deepen your beer knowledge and brew your own beer - under the guidance of professionals. Cheers!
Weitra Brewery Beer Workshop
At the brewery museum in Weitra Castle, you'll immerse yourself in the world of beer - from raw materials to glass culture. Find out what beer type you are!
Puntigam experience
Whether it's an adventure tour, tasting or city tour - everything revolves around beer here. Check the dates now and join in!
Stiegl beer museum
In the Stiegl Museum, you can experience the history of the brewery with historical exhibits and modern technology on 5,000 square metres.
Murau beer pharmacy
The Murauer Bier Apotheke is a shop and meeting place offering beer specialities, cosmetics, Swiss stone pine products, beer cheese, mustard, jellies and more.
Zillertal Beer BrauKunstHaus
Experience the world of Zillertal beer in the BrauKunstHaus! Discover nature, the brewing process and culture on 5,000 m² - with a multimedia tour and beer tasting.
Zwettl Beer brewing experience
The experience ranges from a tour of the brewery - from the brewing kettle to bottling - to a Friday evening twilight pint with beer tasting.
Beer gardens in Austria's capital cities
Stöckl im Park in Vienna
In the spacious guest garden at Belvedere Palace, once a princely summer residence, you can enjoy beer specialities from our own brewery at Gasthaus Stöckl.
Grünspan in Vienna
In Vienna's 16th beer district Ottakring, where the Ottakringer brewery is located, the cosy beer garden delights with first-class pub cuisine.
Beer gardens in Salzburg
Salzburg's beer gardens are varied - large or small, hidden or central. But they all share one trait: the atmosphere in the enchanting historic city centre.
Beer gardens in Linz
With Danube view, in the historic city centre or under old trees. Traditional or modern - you can drink freshly tapped beer and enjoy regional delicacies everywhere.
Beer gardens in Graz
Enjoy a cool beer with Styrian specialities on the Schlossberg above the rooftops of Graz or in the cosy guest garden in the historic old town.
Beer hotels
Bier Boutique Hotel Loncium
The beer hotel with its own craft beer brewery is firmly anchored in the brewing scene, has received numerous awards and is certified organic!
Bergergut
Beer has a long tradition at the Bergergut. In the brewery boutique near the hotel you can taste, buy or experience beer brewing with the master brewer.
The brewing year ends with “Brewer’s New Year” – always celebrated on 30 September, Austria’s Beer Day.
Beer country Austria
Hops play a variety of roles in the brewing process: they shape a beer’s distinctive aroma profile, add firmness to the head, and act as a natural preservative – which was especially important in the past. Beers such as the famous India Pale Ale were typically brewed with a higher hop content to keep them fresher on long journeys.
There are hundreds of hop varieties around the world. While traditional types (bittering hops) give beer its characteristic, slightly bitter taste, interest in more diverse aromas has grown significantly among brewers in recent years.
So if a beer tastes of passion fruit, it’s usually not because any fruit was added – but thanks to the skilful selection and combination of the right hop varieties.
FAQs
