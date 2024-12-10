Canoeing and Kayaking
Paddling experiences in Austria
On hot summer days, a canoe tour on Austria's serene rivers is a special experience. Morning mist rises from the floodplains, dragonflies hover above the water, and the riverside trees provide cool, pleasant shade.
Winter offers a different yet equally captivating adventure: fresh air brushes your face and the paddle slices through icy water as frost decorates the branches along the banks.
Whether navigating gentle river bends, exploring hidden waterways, or paddling along calm Alpine lakes, canoeing and kayaking provide a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility, bringing you closer to Austria's natural beauty and offering a refreshing escape from daily life.
Top canoeing and kayaking regions
Guided boat tours in the Donau-Auen National Park
Experience the Danube like never before on a ranger-led river tour.
Canoeing on the River Raab
Spend a day on the River Raab in Styria, paddling, enjoying nature, and cooking together.
Kayaking on Lake Neusiedl
Enjoy the sunset or the magic of moonlight on the lake with a group kayak or canoe tour.
Canoeing along the March-Thaya floodplains
Explore the nature reserve along the Rivers March and Thaya in Austria's northeast by canoe.
Austria's most unusual canoe and kayak tours
Underground canoeing in southern Carinthia
A canoe trip through an old, flooded mining tunnel, leading past fascinating stone monuments and through underground caves.
On crystal-clear Lake Weissensee
Choose between a short canoe trip and a multi-day tour on this turquoise lake in Carinthia.
My favourite part is the silence in the middle of the lake. It feels as if it's just you, nature, and the elements.Corinna Kuhnle, two-time canoe slalom world champion
Glossary
While (Canadian) canoes are open-top boats typically paddled with a single-bladed paddle, kayaks are at least partially enclosed, designed for streamlined movement, and are paddled with a double-bladed paddle while seated lower to the water.
The term "kayak" derives from the Greenlandic "qajaq", a paddle boat originating in the Arctic. Among the Inuit, kayaks were originally covered with sealskins and the frames were made of whalebone. The small, lightweight boats were ideal for hunting. In contrast, the larger umiaks were used to transport goods and could even serve as tents when turned upside down.
Kayaking and canoeing in winter
Between snow and reeds
In winter, Lake Neusiedl offers idyllic kayak or canoe trips through the reeds.
Into the ice cave
In the crevasse of the Hintertux Glacier, you'll pass sparkling ice stalactites and frozen waterfalls.
6 tips for your winter tour
1. Dress appropriately
Make sure to be dressed appropriately for cold temperatures and wear a well-fitting hat.
2. Wear waterproof gloves
It's best to choose waterproof gloves made of nylon or neoprene. If you tend to get cold quickly, go for a fleece-lined model.
3. Choose the right footwear
At best, the wrong shoes are impractical, at worst, they can cause frostbite. Make sure to wear neoprene or water shoes.
4. Get your layers right
Austrians call dressing in layers the "onion principle". For the layer closest to the body, choose a light, breathable material, followed by a warming layer such as thermal underwear or a fleece. The outermost layer should be waterproof or even a dry suit.
5. Safety first
Kayaking in winter does come with certain risks. Always wear a life jacket and helmet to be safe.
6. Take a snack
Always bring a hot drink in a thermos flask to warm up and a small snack.
