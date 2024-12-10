Climbing in Austria

Whether it's the adrenaline kick on a via ferrata or an action day at a high ropes course - experience an unforgettable climbing adventure in Austria.

Outdoor experiences in a picture-perfect scenery with breathtaking views, that's how we know and love our holidays in Austria. Crave an adrenaline rush as a bonus? Say no more. Whether you find that special something on a via ferrata at lofty heights or a high ropes course with the whole family - Austria's variety of venturesome climbing experiences has got you covered.

If you are looking for an adventure in alpine terrain without much climbing experience, a well-secured via ferrata is the perfect choice. You don't need to be a professional climber to master via ferratas up to difficulty level C or D. "An introductory course and some practice is all you need", that's what die-hard via ferrata climbers say.

Via Ferrata "Gauablickhöhle"

On the way to the summit of the Sulzfluh in the Vorarlberg Montafon, the well-known mixture of anticipation and excitement arises. A final check, a few warm-up exercises before the carabiner clicks into the guide and off we go, higher and higher. Like a labyrinth, the path winds its way through the 350 meters of cold darkness, before the daylight flashes in from the cave exit and a magnificent view of the surrounding mountains awaits. Once you reach the top, you know you have accomplished something amazing.

  • Valley location: parking lot in Latschau (1,044 m) or mountain station of the Golmer cable car

  • Difficulty: 3,5/C

  • Height of the entrance: 2.170 m

  • Altitude difference of the via ferrata: 260 m

  • Length of the cave: 350 m

  • Total duration of the ascent on the via ferrata: 1.5 hours

What to pack for your via ferrata adventure

In addition to surefootedness and a good fitness level, the right equipment is essential to master the via ferrata

Climbing harness

Can be either a waist belt or a chest belt with a good fit around waist and legs.

Via ferrata set

Consists of via ferrata carabiners and a catch shock absorber, both attached to the harness.

Helmet

Must be standard-tested, easily adjustable and have a good ventilation system.

Non-slip gloves

Important are the right fit, quality of workmanship and a good grip!

Did you know that Europe's first via ferrata was built on the Dachstein in 1843? The man behind it was geographer Friedrich Simony, who had previously conquered the almost 3,000-metre-high mountain with great difficulties. Back then, iron pegs, hand hooks and a ship's rope were used as climbing aids. Today, this via ferrata is known as an enjoyable, albeit demanding, ascent to the Seethalerhütte.

Austria's most beautiful via ferratas

Keep gaining height as you make your way up over iron steps, ladders or along wire ropes and marvel at magnificent views of the surrounding mountains. The effort of an exhausting via ferrata is always worth it.

Via ferrata "Säuleck"

One of Austria’s highest via ferratas, featuring an impressive route up a striking 3,000-metre peak. Well secured, yet demanding.

Via ferrata "Adler" to the Karkopf in Telfs

Also known as "the pearl among via ferratas". It certainly requires some skill and stamina, however, the scenery is worth every strenuous step.

Via ferrata "Donnerkogel" in Gosau

After taking the Gosaukamm cable car up, you will overcome 1,100 meters in altitude in 2 stages. Highlight: the 40-meter panoramic sky ladder.

Via ferrata "Drachenwand" in Mondsee

Via ferrata with medium difficulty, which is a great option for intermediates. The summit offers a fantastic view over the lake district and the surrounding mountains.

Via ferrata "Kitz" near Taxenbach

Great via ferrata leading over a gorge, with rope bridge and flying fox. The impressive views into the Kitzlochklamm are a unique experience.

Via ferratas in Ramsau near Schladming

The region is considered the "cradle of via ferratas". Ladders and stirrups lead up 20 spectacular steep faces.

Via ferratas to the Riegersburg rock

In the middle of the South Styrian Hills, on the plateau of a volcanic rock, the impressive Riegersburg is enthroned, with several via ferratas leading up to the rock.

Safety on a via ferrata

In order to master a via ferrata safely and without any incidents, the following rules should always be observed.

Two is better than one

Always keep both carabiners hooked on the steel rope. At the anchorages, re-hook one after the other and keep one carabiner on the rope.

Planning

Always adapt the tour (difficulty, length, ascent and descent) to your abilities.

Save your energy

Climb carefully: Clean steps, arms stretched, rest in difficult sections.

Maintain distances

At least one securing segment, in difficult sections two.

FAQs

Before tackling your first via ferrata, get guidance from an experienced instructor on how to use the equipment properly and start with an easy route. Always ensure your gear is in excellent condition and up to date. Here’s what you’ll need:

Basic Equipment:

  • Via Ferrata Set: Includes a lanyard, energy absorber, and carabiners for attaching to the steel cable.

  • Climbing Harness: A sit harness with adjustable leg loops and a tie-in loop.

  • Climbing Helmet: Essential protection against falling rocks.

Additional Gear:

  • Via Ferrata Gloves: To protect your hands from abrasions.

  • Sturdy Footwear: Hiking boots or via ferrata shoes with a solid sole.

  • Sling and HMS Carabiner: Useful for resting or securing yourself.

In Your Backpack:

  • Water and energy bars.

  • Weatherproof clothing.

  • First-aid kit and sunscreen.

  • A mobile phone for emergencies.

  • Some cash.

With careful preparation, proper equipment, and responsible behaviour, via ferratas can be an enjoyable and safe experience. Keep these tips in mind for a successful mountain adventure:

  • Match the difficulty level and length to your fitness and experience.

  • Consider the approach, descent, weather conditions, and current trail status.

  • Use guidebooks and online resources for detailed information.

For Tour Planning:

  • Check the weather forecast, especially for the risk of thunderstorms.

  • Research current conditions and potential closures.

  • Identify emergency exits along the route.

  • Allow plenty of time for the climb and descent.

Following proper safety guidelines is essential for an enjoyable and secure via ferrata experience. Keep these key points in mind:

  • Avoid via ferratas in stormy weather, as the steel cable can act as a lightning conductor.

  • Always remain secured to the safety cable with at least one carabiner.

  • Only one person should be between two fixed anchors at any time.

  • Be mindful of falling rocks and climb carefully.

  • Communicate clearly and be considerate when overtaking or encountering oncoming climbers.

  • Assess your physical condition accurately to avoid overexertion.

Climbing on ice

The very skilled climber won't take winter as an excuse to stop: In Austria's alpine regions, a series of rock faces await. Waterfalls that tumble down in summer turn into magnificent icefalls in winter. When the ice glows in different shades of blue, turquoise and purple in the sun, its surface begins to soften slightly - ideal conditions to hold carabiners. Equipped with ice axes and crampons, ice climbers eagerly look forward to these days to conquer the mirror-smooth walls.

Five spectacular ice walls for great adventurers

Ice arena on the Pitztal glacier

The 45 icefalls of the Pitztal at 2,800 meters above sea level are a paradise for passionate climbers.

Kaunertal valley

Numerous tours for intermediate climbers with short entrances. Newbies can learn all the basics in beginner courses.

Ice arena Rauris

The ice tower is ideal for introducing beginners to ice climbing and features multiple interesting routes.

Gasteinertal valley

A hotspot for fans of ice sports. Great ice quality due to the high alpine location.

Mürzer Oberland Nature Park

Ice climbers looking for a day trip destination from Vienna will find ideal conditions in the Mürzer Oberland Nature Park.

Austria's most action-packed high ropes courses

Navigating obstacles, bridges, slides, and traverses up in the trees takes both skill and courage. But with rope constructions, climbing towers, and balance beams, it’s an exhilarating experience – and that familiar tummy tingle soon becomes part of the fun.

Forest Rope Park Golm

Three difficulty levels promise climbing fun for children and adults alike in Vorarlberg's largest high ropes course - no prior knowledge required.

Area 47

Europe's trendiest and highest playground for adventure seekers. Speed routes and selective routes at heights of up to 30 metres.

High Ropes Park Seeham

Seven courses on five levels with varied rope slides. Even the younger ones can test their climbing and balance skills here. Minimum height: 110 cm.

Outdoorparc Lungau

A basic fitness level is required to progress smoothly on the rope and bridge constructions. Special attraction: A pond for kayaking and stand-up paddling.

Forest Rope Park Tscheppaschlucht

One of Austria's longest flying fox facilities with a length of 600m. In addition, there are eight different courses for every skill level.

Safety on a high ropes course

Shoes

We recommend closed, sturdy shoes or sports shoes and socks. No sandals or flip-flops!

Clothes

Choose comfortable clothing that can also get dirty.

Gloves

Wear cycling or work gloves to avoid blisters on your hands.

Equipment on site

Helmet, climbing harness, self-belays and rope pulley are available on site.

Certification

Make sure the ropes course provider is TÜV or ECRA (European Ropes Course Association) certified!

