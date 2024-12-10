Cruising in Austria
On Austria's most beautiful lakes and rivers
"Full speed ahead!"
The captain and crew set off on their journey as picturesque cultural landscapes, castles, fortresses, and vibrant cities line the shores of the river or lake. A boat cruise offers passengers a peaceful escape from everyday life—drifting along at a leisurely pace, taking in the views, marvelling at the scenery, and simply enjoying the moment.
What a spectacular way to experience nature—watching bays, wild floodplain forests, fields, and woodlands pass by, each landscape changing with the region. And of course, one of the greatest thrills: the anticipation of arriving at the next fascinating sight.
River cruises on the Danube
The blue lifeline of Europe
The celts came, emperors left - yet, the Danube river remains unfazed.
Flowing steadily through time, it threads together countries and cultures while staying true to its course. And it holds some remarkable records: passing through 10 countries, it is unique among the world’s rivers. It is also the second-longest and largest river in Europe, surpassed only by the Volga.
The Danube is born from two source rivers, the Brigach and Breg, which originate in Germany’s Black Forest and merge in Donaueschingen. From there, it travels over 2,800 km before reaching its final destination—the Black Sea.
Discover the most beautiful sights, trip destinations and culinary delights along the Danube
Roundtrips and excursions on lakes
5 entertaining theme cruises
Discover Vienna by ship
The lively buzz along the water and the historic architecture, whether by day or at sunset—pure Viennese charm!
Theme cruises in the Wachau valley
Enjoy the UNESCO world heritage site including culinary delights and seasonal experiences.
Culinary experience on Lake Constance
Pull up the anchor, sit back, and savour typical Vorarlberg specialities—holiday vibes in Vorarlberg.
Is it a ship or a bus?
Admire Salzburg’s world-famous Old Town from the waves of the Salzach and then head straight to the city’s top attractions by bus—Amphibious Splash Tours makes it possible! From Mirabell Palace to Mozart’s Residence, past Leopoldskron Palace and through historic districts, this unique journey combines sightseeing on land and water.
For a more extended river cruise, the Panorama Speedboat Amadeus Salzburg takes passengers along the Salzach to Hellbrunn Palace, home to its legendary trick fountains. In the evening, the docking station near the central Makartsteg transforms into a stylish cocktail bar.
Vineyards, castles, and Heurigen – the most beautiful sites of this UNESCO World Heritage region
