Many Austrian farmers sell their products right on-site or at a dedicated market. Your food's journey from the field to the basket couldn't be shorter.

Austria is a foodie hotspot known for its high-quality products and dishes. And we largely owe them to our farmers who often sell their organic vegetables, fruits and herbs straight from the field on farmers' markets – or even right at their own farm shops. That’s how sustainable and top-notch products end up right in your kitchen (and on your plate).

Let us introduce you to some of Austria’s most popular farmers’ markets, farm shops, and delis.