Farmers' Markets and Shops
Buy regionally at farmers' markets and shops in Austria

Many Austrian farmers sell their products right on-site or at a dedicated market. Your food's journey from the field to the basket couldn't be shorter.

Austria is a foodie hotspot known for its high-quality products and dishes. And we largely owe them to our farmers who often sell their organic vegetables, fruits and herbs straight from the field on farmers' markets – or even right at their own farm shops. That’s how sustainable and top-notch products end up right in your kitchen (and on your plate).

Let us introduce you to some of Austria’s most popular farmers’ markets, farm shops, and delis.

Farmers'markets in the heart of Austria's main cities

Whether in Vienna, Graz, Linz, or Salzburg – farmers' markets in Austria's provincial capitals offer regional specialties, fresh vegetables, and an authentic market vibe. A delight for all senses!

Markets in Vienna

Vienna's markets make their surroundings lively and attract a creative scene. The selection of fruit, meat, vegetables, and herbs is impressive.

Wiener Märkte

Markthalle Kulinarium Burgenland

The market hall is open daily and offers high-quality, fresh, regional produce – directly from farmers in Donnerskirchen and Eisenstadt.

Markthalle Kulinarium Burgenland

Kaiser Josef Market in Graz

Graz' locals appreciate the market because of the – mostly organic – Styrian products offered by the farmers.

Kaiser Josef Markett in Graz

Grünmarkt in Salzburg

Salzburgs’ residents flock to the old town when the market stalls open at 6 AM every Saturday, offering fruit, vegetables and home-made bread.

Grünmarkt in Salzburg

Benediktinermarkt in Klagenfurt

Get delicacies from Austria, Italy and Slovenia at this farmers' market every Thursday and Saturday (Website in German only).

Benediktinermarkt in Klagenfurt

Main Square City Market in Linz

The food market on Linz’ main square impresses with its diversity: farmers offer a wide range of organic foods and dishes.

Main Square City Market in Linz

Weekly market in St. Pölten

The meeting place for gourmands on the historic Domplatz square. Buy specialties from local farmers. (Website in German only)

Weekly market in St. Pölten

Farmers' market in Innsbruck

It might be small, but this market at Wiltener Platzl is a must-visit. It shows off the regional diversity in the heart of Innsbruck.

Farmers' market in Innsbruck

Weekly markets in Bregenz

Find fresh regional products sold by farmers and traders from all over Vorarlberg at these food markets.

Weekly markets in Bregenz

Farmers' markets in smaller historic villages

Winding alleys, medieval squares, and centuries old town houses tell of times gone by. In Austria's small towns, history can be experienced in a relaxed way – charming, cosy, and often also at lively farmers' markets.

Bad Ischl

A popular meeting point for foodies at the Auhofplatz square.

Bad Ischler Wochenmarkt

Steyr

Enjoy the market atmosphere daily on the town square and – in an XXL version – at the weekly markets. (Website in German only)

Markets in Steyr

Bludenz

Head to the city center for fresh, regional products on selected days.

Märkte in Bludenz

Bad Radkersburg

Buy on the main square right from the farmers. Expect honey, pumpkin oil, pastries, vegetables, fruits, smoked meat and more.

Bauernmarkt Bad Radkersburg

Baden bei Wien

The farmers' market in the heart of town takes place every Friday. (Website in German only)

Farmers' market in Baden bei Wien

Wolfsberg

Traders at Weiherplatz offer regional farm produce on Fridays. (Website in German only)

Farmers' market in Wolfsberg

Mittersill

May to September on Fridays at the town square: buy regional delicacies and homemade goods.

Weekly market in Mittersill

Hall

Regional produce at the Hall Farmers' Market – every Saturday at the Upper Town Square. Authentic, fresh, straight from the farm.

Farmers' market in Hall in Tirol

Farm shops: Local produce right from the farm

Farm shops in Austria combine regionality with quality. Fresh products straight from the farm - from cheese to herbs - allow you to take home a piece of the region.

Vorarlberg

Tirol

Styria (Website in German only)

SalzburgerLand

Lower Austria (Website in German only)

Upper Austria

Carinthia (Website in German only)

Burgenland (Website in German only)

Vienna

Delis: Specialties presented in a surprising way

Whether cheese, wine, bacon, or fine oils – throughout Austria, delis invite you to discover and taste regional specialties. Here, tradition meets surprising and refined products.

KASLAB'N Nockberge mountains

From mild to spicy: organic hay milk is processed into mountain cheese, semi-hard cheese, and cream cheese – all regional, all handmade, and available in this shop.

KASLAB'N Nockberge mountains

Vinofaktur im Genussregal

Styrian wine meets fine food: buy carefully selected wines, vinegars, oils, spirits and more.

Vinofaktur im Genussregal

Bregenzerwälder cheese cellar

Up to 32,000 wheels of mountain and alpine cheese mature in this cheese cellar in Lingenau – take a tour, shop and get insights into authentic cheesemaking.

Bregenzerwälder cheese cellar

Genusswelt Tirol

Whether it's a snack, a souvenir or a gift – in this speciality shops in Itter and Rattenberg you will find fine cuisine for everyday life or special occasions.

Genusswelt Tirol

Organic market Steyr

The Hoflieferanten organic market on Ennserstrasse awaits you with fruits, veggies, breakfast, lunch and sweet treats on 500 m²– something for every taste, every day.

Market Steyr (Website in German)

