Fishing in Austria
Great happiness on a small hook: Hidden gems in Austria
Deep pools, tranquil stretches, rushing rapids through narrow gorges, and then expansive gravel banks: nature is in balance in the Alps, resulting in an excellent fish population.
Roaring mountain streams and shaded pools, home to brown trout, brook trout, and grayling—fishing in Austria is considered a true insider's tip among anglers worldwide. It's no wonder, as they find streams, rivers, and lakes here with top-quality water.
Fly fishing
Hohe Tauern National Park
The clear mountain river Möll is known for its natural fish population. The grayling feels particularly at home there. The Huchen is resident in the Drau.
Großglockner area
The Fuscher Ache fishing water has its source in the Hohe Tauern National Park. The mountain stream is known as the "pearl" of the Hohe Tauern.
Grossarl Valley
The clear mountain water from the Schödertal valley and the Keeskogel glacier provides an excellent habitat for local fish.
Schladming-Dachstein
Fishing experience in the Enns Valley in the mountain waters of Donnersbach, Untertalbach and Putterersee.
Zillertal
Rushing streams, rivers and tranquil lakes: Fishing in the Zillertal with its numerous side valleys is a nature experience in itself.
Bregenzerwald
The trout region lures anglers with its lakes, streams and rivers in beautiful natural surroundings.
Bohemian Forest
A challenge for experts. Deep pools have formed behind large boulders - an ideal hiding place for big fish.
Ausseerland Salzkammergut
The waters on the banks of the Traun are managed in a natural way for flora and fauna.
Attractive fishing accommodation
Abenteuer Fischwasser offers a large selection of specialized accommodation with fishing facilities in the Alpine region. The fishing hotels and inns have access to attractive fishing waters and many other facilities and services for an enjoyable fishing vacation.
Fishing on lakes
Ottenstein and Dobra reservoirs
Ponds, the rivers Kamp, Thaya and Lainsitz, but also the Ottenstein and Dobra reservoirs offer the ideal place for relaxed fishing.
Lake Neusiedl
Zander, eel, pike, carp, catfish and around 25 other fish species thrive in the mild Pannonian climate.
Lake Attersee
You'll find attractive fishing spots and routes in the fishing area on the largest lake in the Salzkammergut. Rare species such as pearl fish and sea lion are protected.
Lakes in the Salzkammergut
The purest spring water in the lakes and rivers is home to top-quality fish. This list will help you find the ideal fishing spot.
Lakes in Ausseerland
The promising fishing waters are nestled against the backdrop of the Totes Gebirge mountains and the Dachstein plateau.
Lake Weissensee
Fishing hot spot with free lake access at your accommodation, own fishing boats and 22 fish species.
Lake Formarin
Arlberg Mountain Fishing: The mountain lakes around the Arlberg offer exciting fishing opportunities with a view.
Ice fishing
Ottenstein reservoir
When the ice cover of the Ottenstein reservoir in the Waldviertel is strong enough, the ice fishing season starts.
Lake Weidachsee
Snow-covered forests and meadows glistening in the sun: Lake Weidachsee is nestled in a winter landscape at 1,123 m in the Seefeld region.
