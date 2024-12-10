Fishing in Austria
Great happiness on a small hook: Hidden gems in Austria

Becoming one with nature. Becoming one with river and lake – until the fishing rod twitches.

Deep pools, tranquil stretches, rushing rapids through narrow gorges, and then expansive gravel banks: nature is in balance in the Alps, resulting in an excellent fish population.

Roaring mountain streams and shaded pools, home to brown trout, brook trout, and grayling—fishing in Austria is considered a true insider's tip among anglers worldwide. It's no wonder, as they find streams, rivers, and lakes here with top-quality water.

Fly fishing

It takes considerable skill to make the fly dance upon the water and achieve a successful catch.

Hohe Tauern National Park

The clear mountain river Möll is known for its natural fish population. The grayling feels particularly at home there. The Huchen is resident in the Drau.

Fly fishing Möll and Drau

Großglockner area

The Fuscher Ache fishing water has its source in the Hohe Tauern National Park. The mountain stream is known as the "pearl" of the Hohe Tauern.

Fly fishing Fuscher Ache

Grossarl Valley

The clear mountain water from the Schödertal valley and the Keeskogel glacier provides an excellent habitat for local fish.

Fly fishing Großarler Ache

Schladming-Dachstein

Fishing experience in the Enns Valley in the mountain waters of Donnersbach, Untertalbach and Putterersee.

Ennstal fishing voucher

Zillertal

Rushing streams, rivers and tranquil lakes: Fishing in the Zillertal with its numerous side valleys is a nature experience in itself.

Fishing in the Zillertal

Bregenzerwald

The trout region lures anglers with its lakes, streams and rivers in beautiful natural surroundings.

Fishing grounds

Bohemian Forest

A challenge for experts. Deep pools have formed behind large boulders - an ideal hiding place for big fish.

Fly fishing on the Große Mühl

Ausseerland Salzkammergut

The waters on the banks of the Traun are managed in a natural way for flora and fauna.

Fly fishing Traun rivers

Mostviertel

The Ybbs - a tributary of the Danube, rises near Mariazell and flows mainly through limestone. Reservoirs warm the water: Ideal conditions for fish.

Fly fishing on the Ybbs

You can find out how to get a fishing license in Austria's waters at Fishing waters Austria.

Attractive fishing accommodation

Holidays by the fishing waters

Abenteuer Fischwasser offers a large selection of specialized accommodation with fishing facilities in the Alpine region. The fishing hotels and inns have access to attractive fishing waters and many other facilities and services for an enjoyable fishing vacation.

Fishing water adventureFishing courses

Fishing on lakes

Pike, grayling, char and rainbow trout thrive in the large lakes in the foothills of the Alps and in the mountain lakes. Various fishing waters make big catches possible.

Ottenstein and Dobra reservoirs

Ponds, the rivers Kamp, Thaya and Lainsitz, but also the Ottenstein and Dobra reservoirs offer the ideal place for relaxed fishing.

Fishing in the Waldviertel

Lake Neusiedl

Zander, eel, pike, carp, catfish and around 25 other fish species thrive in the mild Pannonian climate.

Fishing holiday at Lake Neusiedl

Lake Attersee

You'll find attractive fishing spots and routes in the fishing area on the largest lake in the Salzkammergut. Rare species such as pearl fish and sea lion are protected.

Fishing on Lake Attersee

Lakes in the Salzkammergut

The purest spring water in the lakes and rivers is home to top-quality fish. This list will help you find the ideal fishing spot.

Fishing in the Salzkammergut

Lakes in Ausseerland

The promising fishing waters are nestled against the backdrop of the Totes Gebirge mountains and the Dachstein plateau.

Fishing in Ausseerland

Lake Weissensee

Fishing hot spot with free lake access at your accommodation, own fishing boats and 22 fish species.

Fishing on Lake Weissensee

Visalpsee

The Vilsalpsee, which quickly becomes very deep, demands a lot more skill from anglers.

Fishing in the Tannheimer Tal

Lake Formarin

Arlberg Mountain Fishing: The mountain lakes around the Arlberg offer exciting fishing opportunities with a view.

Fishing in Lech Zürs

Lake Lünersee

Lake Lünersee, one of the most beautiful valley heads in the western Alps, is the ideal place for hobby anglers and recreational fishermen.

Fishing in the Rätikon

Ice fishing

Holes are drilled in the thick ice surface for fishermen to try their luck with a short ice fishing rod.

Ottenstein reservoir

When the ice cover of the Ottenstein reservoir in the Waldviertel is strong enough, the ice fishing season starts.

Ice fishing in the Waldviertel

Lake Weidachsee

Snow-covered forests and meadows glistening in the sun: Lake Weidachsee is nestled in a winter landscape at 1,123 m in the Seefeld region.

Leutasch fishing

Lake Weissensee

When the eastern part is frozen and it is safe to walk on the ice, the ice fishing season can start from February 1st.

Ice hole fishing on Lake Weissensee

Fishing tips in the provinces

Fishing in Tirol

Fishing in Vorarlberg

Fishing in Carinthia

Fishing in SalzburgerLand

Fishing in Upper Austria

FAQs

Fishing in Austria: Regulations and Permits

Fishing regulations in Austria vary across the federal states. Generally, an official fishing permit, known as a "Fischerkarte," is legally required.

Guest Fishing Permit ("Fischergastkarte")

  • Validity: Typically up to four weeks, depending on the federal state.

  • Cost: Ranges from €5 to €25.

  • Additional Requirements: Must be presented alongside a photo ID.

  • Variations by Federal State:

    • Carinthia: Offers weekly permits.

    • Upper Austria: Provides general permits.

Specific Water Body Licence

In addition to the guest fishing permit, a licence for the specific water body is necessary. These licences are available in various forms:

  • Day Permit

  • Weekly Permit

  • Monthly Permit

  • Night Fishing Permit

Source: Fischwasser

This might also be interesting

Castle and Palace Tours for Children

Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.

Castle and Palace Tours for Children

Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.

Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

Cruising in Austria

A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.

Cruising in Austria

Kneipp Therapy in Austria

Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.

Kneipp therapy in Austria

Road Cycling in Austria

Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!

Road Cycling in Austria

Pleasure hiking in Austria

The culinary delight is the goal: A glass of wine in your hand, a snack and cheese spaetzle on the table. Our tips for culinary hikes.

Tips for culinary hikes

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Experiences with animals

Side by side with an alpaca, observe rare birds and spend the day with a marmot: Animal activities promise extraordinary experiences

Experiences with animals
Discover the Best of Austria