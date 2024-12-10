High ropes courses and climbing parks
Aiming high

Put your body and mind to the test at lofty heights: Fun and thrills are guaranteed in the climbing parks and high ropes courses.

A Single "Click" Secures Life to Two Carabiners

Up high in the ropes course, everyday life takes a back seat—here, it’s all about the moment. Fear and determination trade places as you face swaying tree trunks or dangling suspension bridges. A deep breath, and off you go! Pushing past your limits is rewarded with a newfound body awareness and mental resilience.

And there’s more: seasoned adventurers know about an extra perk. After the adrenaline rush comes a surge of pure happiness—an emotional high like no other!

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Burgenland

Ropes course in Lutzmannsburg

Hanging over eight metres high or would you prefer to make your first attempts on the low ropes course? You can test your skills at 45 stations.

Sonnenland ropes course

Stegerspark in Stegersbach

A high-altitude adventure on an area of 16,000 m², designed by extreme climber Peter Ortner. Let's go!

Stegerspark

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Carinthia

High ropes course in the Nockberge mountains

Young and young-at-heart adventurers from the age of four can let off steam in all weathers with a variety of climbing and rope slide attractions.

Nockberge high ropes course

Forest ropes course in Ferlach

The large rope park in the forest challenges visitors of all ages to their personal best.

Tscheppa gorge forest rope park

Forest ropes course on Lake Faak

Thanks to the floodlights on the Taborhöhe, the forest ropes course adventure is also appealing for night owls - and of course a good dose of thrills.

Lake Faaker See forest rope park

Climbing forest on Lake Ossiach

The combination of 60 climbing elements, six routes, a 90-metre-long Flying Fox and a paradisiacal view of the lake makes this climbing park unique.

Climbing forest Ossiacher See

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Lower Austria

Rosenburg Adventure Park in the Waldviertel

The adventure park with a view over the Kamptal valley is a rope adventure for the whole family.

Rosenburg Adventure Park

OCHYS forest leisure park in Kreuzstetten

Seven routes await those hungry for sensation in the high ropes course.

OCHYS Forest Leisure Park

High ropes course on the Puchberg

Find your balance on the high ropes course with a view of the imposing Schneeberg mountain.

Puchberg high ropes course

Hamari climbing park in Mönichkirchen

The largest climbing park around Vienna, Hamari, welcomes visitors aged three and over.

Hamari Mönichkirchen climbing park

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Upper Austria

High ropes course in Eggenberg

Social skills meet tests of courage: This course, accompanied by trained instructors, is mastered together.

High ropes course High Kix

High ropes course in Hinterstoder

Seven levels - from child's play to extreme - ensure top personal performance in Upper Austria's largest high ropes course.

High ropes course Hinterstoder

High ropes course at Gleinkersee

"Push off, let go and off you go!" That's the motto in the forest and rock high ropes course at the natural jewel Gleinkersee.

Gleinkersee high ropes course

Stegerspark high rope course

The physical and motor development of children is crucial. Overcoming challenges in nature not only builds skills but also provides lifelong benefits.

Peter OrtnerMountaineers and climbers

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Salzburg

High ropes park in Seeham

Seven courses on five levels with varied rope slides lead to heights of two to 35 metres.

Seeham High Ropes Park

Outdoorparc in Lungau

Some basic fitness level is required to make progress on the rope and bridge constructions. Special attraction: A pond for kayaking and stand-up paddling.

Outdoorparc Lungau

High ropes course in Flachau

At the Winkler bathing lake, you can climb up to 20 metres high. A highlight: The 150-metre-long rope slides across the lake.

High ropes course in Flachau

High ropes course in Saalbach

In addition to the title of "Europe's largest high ropes park", the park scores points with its 2.5-kilometre-long Mega Flying Fox.

High ropes park Saalbach

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Styria

Adventure park in Gröbming

On 22 different courses and 200 stations on an area of 20,000 m², the adventure ropes course awaits with adventures for the whole family.

Gröbming Adventure Park

High ropes course in Oberwölz

Metre by metre, the route leads up to the treetops. Children can expect well thought-out climbing fun and an outdoor pool for a refreshing dip.

High ropes course Oberwölz

High ropes course in Palfau

On logs, ladders, ropes and more: Seven routes of varying difficulty and flights with the Flying Fox will satisfy adventure-seekers.

Palfau high ropes course

Adventure park in Präbichl

At Präbichl, guests are offered an unforgettable outdoor experience with a panoramic course, ziplines over the Grüblsee lake, and much more..

Adventurepark Alpfox

Forest Park in Ramsau

Four different courses and 51 stations wind their way through the fairytale forest. The park is fun for children aged three and over.

Rittisberg forest high ropes course

High ropes course at Riegersburg Castle

Whether family outing or a friends' adventure, the high ropes course and flying fox at Riegersburg Castle are perfect for building teamwork and strengthening bonds.

Naturbursch high ropes course

Forest ropes course in Sebersdorf

With 500 stations, the ropes course is the largest forest ropes course in Europe. From easy to difficult, everyone can climb at their own pace..

Geier Adventure Park

Climbing park in St. Radegund

The forest high ropes course is located near Graz. The black route with its Tarzan swing and the fun course are sensational.

Climbing park Schöckl

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Tirol

High ropes course in Verwalltal

28 exciting stations in three levels of difficulty up to 17 metres, a practice course, flying foxes and a safe low ropes course for little adventurers.

High ropes course in Verwalltal

High ropes course in Kaltenbach in the Zillertal

There are seven different courses for all ages. From 2 metres up to a lofty 35 metres and with flying foxes of different lengths from tree to tree.

High ropes course Zillertal

Area 47 in Ötztal in Tirol

Europe's trendiest playground for adventure seekers. The climbing area features speed routes and selective routes - at heights of up to 30 metres.

Area 47 Ötztal

X-Trees Serfaus forest rope park

1.000 metres of "aerial route" woven into the trees. For all climbers over 110 centimetres tall, there are 13 courses up to 14 metres high.

X-Trees Serfaus forest rope park

Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Vorarlberg

High ropes course in Schröcken

The roar of the white water—a powerful sound that guides you through each challenge and leaves an unforgettable impression.

Schröcken Adventure Park

Rope courses in the Bregenzerwald

Climb over white water or swing into the deep forest. The region offers a varied climbing experience.

Adventure parks and rope courses

Forest ropes course in Golm

Three levels of difficulty in Vorarlberg's largest high ropes course provide climbing fun for children and adults alike.

Golm forest ropes course

Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Vienna

Forest rope park on the Kahlenberg

The largest forest experience in eastern Austria provides adrenaline: 17 routes, flying foxes and climbing up to 20 metres high.

Kahlenberg Forest Rope Park

Gänsehäufelbad on the Danube

In the middle of the outdoor pool, 26 Flying Fox facilities and 20 courses await climbers of all ages.

Gänsehäufelbad

FAQs

In the Outdoor leisure park Area 47 in Tirol, you can balance on swinging tree trunks at a height of 27 metres. An experience for the very brave.

The Flying Fox XXL in Leogang takes you a distance of 1,500 metres and at a speed of 130 km/h through the Salzburg Alps. Do you dare?

Types of Rope Courses

  • High Ropes Course: Ropes are positioned at heights that require safety equipment.

  • Low Ropes Course: Ropes are installed at jump height, typically under one metre.

  • Forest Ropes Course: Elements are fixed between trees.

Safety Systems

  • Toprope Belay: One participant belays another from the ground.

  • Self-Belay with Carabiners: Two carabiners ensure at least one is always secured ("cowtail system").

  • Permanent Belay System: An advanced self-belay system using pulley carabiners.

  • Continuous Belay System: Climbers are secured at the start of the course and released only at the end.

  • Make sure the ropes course provider has TÜV or ECRA (European Ropes Course Association) certification.

  • Closed, sturdy shoes or sports shoes with socks are recommended. Please do not wear sandals or flip-flops.

  • Choose comfortable clothing that can get dirty.

  • Wear cycling gloves or work gloves to avoid blisters on your hands.

  • Helmet, climbing harness, safety harness and rope pulley are available on site.

