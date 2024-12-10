High ropes courses and climbing parks
Aiming high
A Single "Click" Secures Life to Two Carabiners
Up high in the ropes course, everyday life takes a back seat—here, it’s all about the moment. Fear and determination trade places as you face swaying tree trunks or dangling suspension bridges. A deep breath, and off you go! Pushing past your limits is rewarded with a newfound body awareness and mental resilience.
And there’s more: seasoned adventurers know about an extra perk. After the adrenaline rush comes a surge of pure happiness—an emotional high like no other!
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Burgenland
Ropes course in Lutzmannsburg
Hanging over eight metres high or would you prefer to make your first attempts on the low ropes course? You can test your skills at 45 stations.
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Carinthia
High ropes course in the Nockberge mountains
Young and young-at-heart adventurers from the age of four can let off steam in all weathers with a variety of climbing and rope slide attractions.
Forest ropes course in Ferlach
The large rope park in the forest challenges visitors of all ages to their personal best.
Forest ropes course on Lake Faak
Thanks to the floodlights on the Taborhöhe, the forest ropes course adventure is also appealing for night owls - and of course a good dose of thrills.
Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Lower Austria
Rosenburg Adventure Park in the Waldviertel
The adventure park with a view over the Kamptal valley is a rope adventure for the whole family.
OCHYS forest leisure park in Kreuzstetten
Seven routes await those hungry for sensation in the high ropes course.
High ropes course on the Puchberg
Find your balance on the high ropes course with a view of the imposing Schneeberg mountain.
Hamari climbing park in Mönichkirchen
The largest climbing park around Vienna, Hamari, welcomes visitors aged three and over.
Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Upper Austria
High ropes course in Eggenberg
Social skills meet tests of courage: This course, accompanied by trained instructors, is mastered together.
High ropes course in Hinterstoder
Seven levels - from child's play to extreme - ensure top personal performance in Upper Austria's largest high ropes course.
The physical and motor development of children is crucial. Overcoming challenges in nature not only builds skills but also provides lifelong benefits.Peter Ortner, Mountaineers and climbers
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Salzburg
High ropes park in Seeham
Seven courses on five levels with varied rope slides lead to heights of two to 35 metres.
Outdoorparc in Lungau
Some basic fitness level is required to make progress on the rope and bridge constructions. Special attraction: A pond for kayaking and stand-up paddling.
High ropes course in Flachau
At the Winkler bathing lake, you can climb up to 20 metres high. A highlight: The 150-metre-long rope slides across the lake.
Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Styria
Adventure park in Gröbming
On 22 different courses and 200 stations on an area of 20,000 m², the adventure ropes course awaits with adventures for the whole family.
High ropes course in Oberwölz
Metre by metre, the route leads up to the treetops. Children can expect well thought-out climbing fun and an outdoor pool for a refreshing dip.
High ropes course in Palfau
On logs, ladders, ropes and more: Seven routes of varying difficulty and flights with the Flying Fox will satisfy adventure-seekers.
Adventure park in Präbichl
At Präbichl, guests are offered an unforgettable outdoor experience with a panoramic course, ziplines over the Grüblsee lake, and much more..
Forest Park in Ramsau
Four different courses and 51 stations wind their way through the fairytale forest. The park is fun for children aged three and over.
High ropes course at Riegersburg Castle
Whether family outing or a friends' adventure, the high ropes course and flying fox at Riegersburg Castle are perfect for building teamwork and strengthening bonds.
Forest ropes course in Sebersdorf
With 500 stations, the ropes course is the largest forest ropes course in Europe. From easy to difficult, everyone can climb at their own pace..
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Tirol
High ropes course in Verwalltal
28 exciting stations in three levels of difficulty up to 17 metres, a practice course, flying foxes and a safe low ropes course for little adventurers.
High ropes course in Kaltenbach in the Zillertal
There are seven different courses for all ages. From 2 metres up to a lofty 35 metres and with flying foxes of different lengths from tree to tree.
Area 47 in Ötztal in Tirol
Europe's trendiest playground for adventure seekers. The climbing area features speed routes and selective routes - at heights of up to 30 metres.
Climbing gardens and high ropes courses in Vorarlberg
High ropes course in Schröcken
The roar of the white water—a powerful sound that guides you through each challenge and leaves an unforgettable impression.
Rope courses in the Bregenzerwald
Climb over white water or swing into the deep forest. The region offers a varied climbing experience.
Climbing gardens and high ropes parks in Vienna
