Hiking with Kids in Austria
Hiking Trails for Families
Fancy an outdoorsy family day? Hiking is a great way to get your little ones connected to nature at a young age while bonding as a family over fun and memorable experiences. Add all the beautiful landscapes you will discover and the bonus of exercising in fresh air and you might even consider it as a mission to turn your offspring into dedicated hikers and backpackers for many years to come.
However, hiking with kids in tow is slightly different from heading out solo or together with fellow adults. Firstly, keep in mind you will have to slow your pace. Secondly, kids prefer to explore the trail rather than just walk from point A to point B. And thirdly, you might need to come up with some games along the way to keep them motivated.
To make things easier, many Austrian regions offer designated family trails these days, with interactive stations, playgrounds, picknick spots and a lot more.
The 6 Most Beautiful Themed Hiking Trails for Children
Muntafuner Gaglawege
Adventure awaits: Equipped with backpack, binoculars and compass, the little ones set off in search of clues in the Montafon.
Fisser Gonde Nature Theme Trail
The circular trail in Tirol leads past mighty boulders and to knowledge stations, puzzles and a viewpoint.
Stubai Tree House Trail
The Tirolean tree house trail is modelled on a "dwarf dwelling" and invites you to climb, romp and discover. Find the hidden treasure map!
Sattelberg: The "Children's Mountain" in Ramsau
15 stations provide information about the environment and nature. Discover the hidden treasures along the Styrian hiking route!
Blockheide Nature Park
The Waldviertel Nature Park is home to fascinating wobbly stones and stone giants. Particularly exciting: The stone labyrinth and the viewing tower.
4 Water Hikes with Children
Hiking in the Tscheppaschlucht Gorge
There is a lot to discover here: Rare flowers, waterfalls and suspension bridges with a great view - 1.5 kilometres long.
Hiking Around Lake Gosau
A fine circular trail: The walk leads along steep rock faces, partly in the forest and past clear streams - 4.2 kilometres long.
The Breitachklamm Gorge Tour
A natural gem: The well-maintained trail leads along impressive views of the wild water and steep rock faces - 6.2 kilometres in length.
3 Long-Distance Hiking Routes for Adventurous Families
Are little legs feeling heavy and motivation running low? With these tips, kids will quickly forget they didn’t want to take another step!
Sing hiking songs and hold competitions: How many steps until the next bend? Who can find a word that rhymes with ‘squirrel’?
Add in balance exercises along the way: Balancing on logs, hopping, or weaving through a slalom.
Climbing on boulders and wood piles.
Skimming stones by a stream.
A picnic at the next bench.
Make sure that the backpack matches your kid's size and is not heavier than 10% of his or her body weight.
Rain protection
Reusable bottle, filled with water or tea
Small sandwiches or muesli bars
Sun cap or hat
Fleece vest
Extra t-shirt and socks
Sun protection
Hiking with a Stroller
The Most Beautiful Family Hiking Trails in the Provinces
FAQ
Hiking is a wonderful way to teach children about protecting nature through play, helping them understand its value.
Nature as an Adventure: Show them that nature is an adventure playground we must care for, discovering plants, animals, and woodland paths along the way.
Environmental Lessons: Discuss the importance of avoiding litter and respecting nature while hiking.
Conserving Resources: Teach them to save water, sort waste, and make conscious choices.
Personal Responsibility: Collect litter together and explain their role in protecting the environment.
Fun and Creativity: Create nature art, keep environmental journals - making learning about nature fun and memorable.
