Hiking is a fantastic and memorable activity for a family holiday. Looking for suggestions? Explore our favourite kid-friendly trails.

Fancy an outdoorsy family day? Hiking is a great way to get your little ones connected to nature at a young age while bonding as a family over fun and memorable experiences. Add all the beautiful landscapes you will discover and the bonus of exercising in fresh air and you might even consider it as a mission to turn your offspring into dedicated hikers and backpackers for many years to come.

However, hiking with kids in tow is slightly different from heading out solo or together with fellow adults. Firstly, keep in mind you will have to slow your pace. Secondly, kids prefer to explore the trail rather than just walk from point A to point B. And thirdly, you might need to come up with some games along the way to keep them motivated.

To make things easier, many Austrian regions offer designated family trails these days, with interactive stations, playgrounds, picknick spots and a lot more.