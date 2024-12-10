Ice stock sport in Austria combines fun, nature and competition – whether on the local rink or on a frozen lake in the Alps.

When the Alpine lakes freeze into glittering sheets of ice, a centuries-old tradition comes to life in Austria: ice stock sport – a traditional Alpine pastime similar to curling. Originating in Scandinavia, this precision sport has become a popular winter activity across the Alps.

The aim, much like in curling or boccia, is to slide the cone-shaped ice stock as close as possible to the Daube – using only momentum and a steady hand.

Here’s how it works: two teams compete over six rounds. The closer the stock lands to the target, the more points they score. What makes it special? It’s played outdoors in crisp winter air, surrounded by snow-covered peaks. Whether on prepared rinks or frozen natural lakes, ice stock sport combines light-hearted competition with a genuine nature experience.

It’s the perfect change of pace from the ski slopes – a winter activity that brings generations together and always guarantees a good laugh. All you need: warm clothes, sturdy shoes and a love of relaxed winter fun.