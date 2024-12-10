Long-distance hiking
If you want more than one day
You lace up your boots, sling your rucksack over your shoulders, and step into a world that transforms with every step. In Austria, long-distance hiking is more than just a journey – it’s a full immersion in landscapes that stirs your heart and senses. Feel the ground beneath your feet, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and let the gentle rustling of the forest be your companion.
Everyday stress? Left far behind. On these trails, Austria reveals its diversity – Alpine peaks, shimmering lakes, and peaceful valleys. Long-distance hiking is about slowing down, and embracing freedom, and adventure. It’s a chance to find your rhythm and give space to your thoughts. Let go of daily routines and experience the present moment – that’s the essence of long-distance hiking in Austria. Try it – the trail awaits!
Burgenland: Hiking the Pannonian Plain
Amber Trail: On historical paths
The trail leads along the old Roman Amber Road from Lake Neusiedl through parts of Hungary to southern Burgenland. The 324 km are divided into 13 stages.
Jakobsweg Burgenland: From Pamhagen to Maria Ellend
The 76,6 km long-distance hiking trail with six stages is an easy, culturally interesting pilgrimage route and well integrated into the Way of St. James network.
Carinthia: Southern hospitality
Alpe-Adria-Trail: From the Alps to the sea
The 750 km long-distance hiking trail with 43 stages connects Carinthia, Slovenia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and offers family-friendly sections for ages 12 and up.
Nockberge Trail: Almost limitless panoramas
Eight days of hiking across the Carinthian Nockberge UNESCO Biosphere Reserve to the finish in Seeboden on Lake Millstatt in the south with 128 km to hike.
Lower Austria: Past castles, wine taverns and vineyards
Wachau World Heritage Trail: Relaxed along the Danube
What the 14 stages of the Wachau World Heritage Trail offer: Hiking through vineyards, past castles and palaces, and breaks with a view of the Danube valley.
Donausteig: Surprising views of the Danube
The 450 km long Danube Trail with 23 stages runs along both sides of the Danube from Passau via Linz to Grein, and leads through varied natural landscapes.
Upper Austria: From the Salzkammergut to the sights
The path of deceleration: Recharge your batteries
The path of deceleration leads to the most beautiful places in the Mühlviertel. Recharge your batteries and leave everyday life behind: 71 to 165 km in four to nine days.
Kalkalpenweg: Experience the Kalkberge mountains
The 150-kilometre trail reveals the most beautiful places in and around the impressive Kalkalpen National Park to hikers in eleven stages.
Dachstein circular hiking trail: Counter-clockwise
In eight days and 130 km around the Dachstein: From Lake Gosau over the glacier, across the Alpine pastures through the Salzkammergut.
Salzkammergut BergeSee-Trail: Lakes, lakes, lakes
The 370 km long Salzkammergut BergeSeen-Trail connects 35 lakes in the Salzkammergut. The 23 stages end in beautiful towns such as Bad Ischl, Gmunden or Bad Aussee.
SalzburgerLand: Mountains, lakes and gentle Alpine pastures
Saalachtalweg: The route of the gorges
In six hiking days, you walk 110 km on a circular trail from Lofer across Salzburg's Alpine landscapes and through eight gorges. Pack your swimsuit!
Pinzga Hatscha: Can be combined as desired
The Pinzga Hatscha leads over 15 stages and 390 km through the Pinzgau, with Alpine pastures, and high plateaus over the most beautiful peaks in the region.
Gastein Trail: Panoramic views included
The Gastein Trail leads over 75 km in six stages from Dorfgastein via Sportgastein and Bad Gastein back to Bad Hofgastein, through meadows, peaks and Alpine trails.
Styria: On the road in the green heart of Austria
Hut circuit: Hut hopping in the Gesäuse National Park
The Gesäuse hut circuit connects seven huts in seven stages, starting at the Benedictine monastery in Admont. The Gesäuse National Park combines rock and water.
From glacier to wine: Nature, culture and indulgence
The trail connects the Dachstein glacier with the wine country of Styria. The northern route (524 km, 35 stages) and southern route (370 km, 25 stages) lead to the wine.
Tirol: Impressive views of the mountains
The crossing of the Alps: Spectacular views on every step
In seven days across the Alps from Tegernsee in Bavaria via the Achensee to the Zillertal in Trol and on to South Tirol - a 110 km pleasure hike.
Kaiserkrone: On to the crowning glory
Hike around the Wilder Kaiser mountains and enjoy the view all the way to the Großglockner. A sublime feeling in five days and over 57 km.
Starkenberg Panorama Trail: Breathtaking views
The trail leads from Imst via forests, gorges, and seven lakes to the castles and fortresses of the noble Starkenberg family - over 59 km and seven main stages.
Eagle Walk: Through the whole of Tirol
The Eagle Walk, named after Tirol's heraldic animal, leads along two routes. With 33 stages and 413 km, it delights both mountaineers and leisurely hikers.
Vorarlberg: Through the west of Austria
"Min Weag": My way in Vorarlberg dialect
The long-distance hiking trail leads through the most beautiful landscapes in Vorarlberg: 31 stages over 400 km, a wonderful break from everyday life.
Arlberg Trail: Into the untouched mountains
The new three-day tour offers everything for mountaineers: Altitude, high Alpine highlights, a breathtaking panorama and cosy huts for a refreshing break.
Montafon hut circuit: From mountain hut to mountain hut
The 113 km long-distance trail is divided into 13 stages across all three mountain ranges of the Montafon: Rätikon, Silvretta, and Verwall.
Urban long-distance hiking
The 120-kilometre circular hike leads around the city of Vienna - in 24 easy stages. The start and finish of each stage are easily accessible by public transport.
Tips for long-distance hiking fans
Long-distance hiking in Austria: Tips, routes, questions and answers
Austrian Alpine Club: The 10 greatest long-distance hiking trails in Austria (in German only)
Preparation: Finding the right long-distance hiking trail
Long distance hiking in Austria's Mountaineering Villages
