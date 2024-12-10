Pilgrimage routes in Austria
Between nature, history, culture and spirituality

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

For many, a pilgrimage marks the beginning of a new chapter in life. Walking allows us to step back from everyday routines, offering space to reflect and view worries and challenges from a fresh perspective. A pilgrimage can also be a conscious act of gratitude – with or without a religious background.

Austria’s diverse landscapes, with their forests, hills, mountains, and lakes, provide the perfect setting for peace and contemplation. Historic routes, well-maintained paths, and local culinary delights turn each stage into a meaningful experience. Plus, every season reveals Austria’s unique charm in its own special way.

What makes pilgrimages in Austria so special?

  • Nature. Every region has its own charm. Austria’s landscapes range from gentle hills and forests to alpine meadows and breathtaking mountain panoramas.

  • Culture. Some pilgrimage routes follow historic paths, lined with centuries-old churches and cultural landmarks.

  • Tranquillity. Many of Austria’s natural spaces are remote and far from the noise of everyday life, offering pilgrims both physical and spiritual restoration.

  • Pilgrimage route network. The well-maintained trails provide clear guidance and safety along the way.

  • Cuisine. Local specialities found along the routes combine culinary pleasure with warm hospitality, making the journey even more memorable.

  • Seasons. From blooming meadows in spring and golden grain fields in summer to fiery autumn forests and snow-covered winter landscapes, Austria’s changing seasons paint nature in stunning colours year-round.

Pilgrimage through gentle hilly landscapes

St. John's Way: Pilgrimage in the heart of the Mühlviertel

The St. John's Way leads 84 km through forests and hills, past castle ruins and rivers. 3 to 4 days of peace and inner contemplation.

St. John's Way

Way of St. James through Austria: Classic pilgrimages

The Way of St. James runs through several regions of Austria and combines landscape, culture and spirituality.

St. James' Way Austria

Hemma pilgrimage route: A spiritual journey through Styria

The Hemma pilgrimage route leads through historic places and cultural landscapes. Pilgrims follow in the footsteps of St. Hemma of Gurk on this route.

Hemma pilgrimage route

Pilgrimage routes to Mariazell

The Mariazell trails are a network of pilgrimage routes that run through Lower Austria, Styria and Upper Austria, bringing together nature and spirituality.

Pilgrimage routes to Mariazell

Pilgrimage in the high mountains through East Tirol and Carinthia: In 9 stages to Heiligenblut

Pilgrimage route "High & Holy"

Pilgrimage routes off the beaten tracks

Way of St. James in the Weinviertel

The vineyards of the Weinviertel in Lower Austria are the picturesque surroundings in which pilgrims repeatedly come across churches and pretty villages.

Way of St. James in the Weinviertel

Way of St. James in Western Styria: Home of the white horses

Passing hills and charming villages, pilgrims experience Austria's tranquil nature, historical sights and spiritual resting places.

Way of St. James in Western Styria

Way of St. James Tirol: Along spiritual places of power

The 270-kilometre pilgrimage route leads from SalzburgerLand to the Arlberg and offers contemplative experiences away from the crowded stages.

Way of St. James Tirol

Pilgrimages to places of knowledge and culture

St. Leonhard's Pilgrimage Trail in SalzburgerLand

The pilgrimage route leads from Salzburg Cathedral to the pilgrimage church in Tamsweg in Lungau, one of the few purely Gothic sacred buildings in Austria.

St. Leonhard's Way

Benedict Trail pilgrimage route: Upper Austria to Carinthia

The Benedict Trail in Carinthia connects Benedictine monasteries in the footsteps of St. Benedict of Nursia, a religious reformer of the 5th century.

Benedict Way pilgrimage route

"Via Sacra" route: To the pilgrimage site of Mariazell

For 800 years, people have been making pilgrimages along this historic route past churches, monasteries and chapels to the basilica in Mariazell.

Pilgrimage hike "Via Sacra"

The Jerusalem Way: The international cultural project connects people in over 15 countries

Pilgrimage for peace

Pilgrimage by bike

Monastery cycle path in the Waldviertel

The cycle path connects the Altenburg, Pernegg and Geras abbeys. The 55-kilometre route is an ideal mix of nature and culture and is also suitable for families.

Monastery cycle path

Alpe-Adria Cycle Pilgrimage

In one week from Salzburg to Grado in 8 stages: The route uses old railroad lines and tunnels for an enjoyable Alpine crossing - cultural, sporting and culinary.

Alpe-Adria Cycle Pilgrimage Route

Traisental Cycle Pilgrimage Route

This 111-kilometre route connects the Danube Valley with the pilgrimage town of Mariazell. The route passes several abbeys, including Melk, Herzogenburg and Lilienfeld.

Traisental cycle pilgrimage route

Wolfgang Way

The WolfgangWeg leads 324 kilometres from Regensburg to St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut and follows in the footsteps of St. Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Way

Climate Protection Tips

How to respect nature while on a pilgrimage

  • Stay on marked trails: This helps protect sensitive ecosystems and prevents damage to the natural environment.

  • Respect wildlife and avoid noise: Keep your distance, avoid disturbing animals, and let them thrive undisturbed in their natural habitat.

  • Protect plants: Don’t pick flowers or damage plants to help preserve biodiversity.

  • Avoid lighting fires: Refrain from making campfires to prevent forest fires and protect the environment.

  • Dispose of waste properly: Always take your rubbish with you.

  • Be mindful of water protection areas: Avoid swimming in sensitive waters and never pollute springs or streams.

FAQs

Absolutely anyone! Pilgrimage isn’t about performance or the number of kilometres covered – it’s about mindful walking and taking a break from everyday life. The journey itself is the goal.

Every step counts. Even walking for just one day can offer a meaningful break. However, the longer you walk, the easier it is to get into the flow and leave your worries behind.

No strict rules. The key is to follow marked paths and stick to public trails to avoid private property and protect nature.

It depends on how much ground you plan to cover, but starting between 7 and 9 a.m. is ideal to avoid the midday heat.

Expect to spend around €30 to €50 per day, depending on your choice of accommodation and how you plan to cater for yourself during the day.

Pilgrimage routes are often flexible, allowing you to adjust the distance based on how you feel each day. If you’re travelling solo or as a pair, finding accommodation spontaneously usually works well. However, if you’re part of a larger group, it’s best to book in advance.

Key essentials include well-broken-in hiking boots to prevent blisters, sun and rain protection, a first-aid kit, and hiking poles. Pack both hiking clothes and some casual wear for evenings or city visits. Keep your backpack as light as possible. Some pilgrimage routes even offer luggage transfer services between accommodations, making your journey even easier.

This might also be interesting

Austria's Most Magnificent Abbeys and Monasteries

Austria’s centuries-old abbeys and monasteries are places of reflection, rich in cultural heritage, and serve as sanctuaries for those seeking peace and tranquillity.

Abbeys and Monasteries in Austria

High-Altitude Trails in Austria

Hike from hut to hut and feel the freedom above the valleys - hiking on Austria's high-altitude trails simply makes you happy.

High Altitude Trails

Cycling in Austria

Along rushing rivers, through rolling hills or on challenging mountain trails: cycling in Austria is more than just getting around, it's a way of life.

Cycling in Austria

Long-distance hiking

If you can't get enough of hiking in the mountains, simply pack your rucksack for several days. Long-distance hiking in Austria, what an experience!

Long-distance hiking

Austria's Lakes and Mountains

The unique mix of mountains and lakes works wonders for your body, mind, and soul. Immerse yourself in Austria’s distinctive Alpine vibe and deep connection with nature.

Austria's lakes and mountains

Sights in Austria

Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.

Sights in Austria

The Alps

Their mountain ranges stretch from the west to the east: the Austrian Alps have been inhabited for thousands of years.

The Alps

Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums, and carefree excursions in Austria’s most beautiful regions - comfortable holidays for everyone.

Accessible Travel
Discover the Best of Austria