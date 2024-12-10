Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

For many, a pilgrimage marks the beginning of a new chapter in life. Walking allows us to step back from everyday routines, offering space to reflect and view worries and challenges from a fresh perspective. A pilgrimage can also be a conscious act of gratitude – with or without a religious background.

Austria’s diverse landscapes, with their forests, hills, mountains, and lakes, provide the perfect setting for peace and contemplation. Historic routes, well-maintained paths, and local culinary delights turn each stage into a meaningful experience. Plus, every season reveals Austria’s unique charm in its own special way.