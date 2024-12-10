Rafting in Austria

Austria is famous for its culture, history, and stunning landscapes. The Alps offer thrilling adventures on scenic rivers and through dramatic gorges.

Austria is famously known for its culture, imperial architecture, rich history, excellent food, and breathtaking lakes and mountains landscapes. In the Alpine regions, the country shows off its rougher side, providing some pretty cool action on the most beautiful rivers, gushing down countless gorges and ravines.

Rafting in Tirol

During the summer months, Tirol is one of Austria’s hotspots for rafting and kayaking, thanks to its many rivers with white-water sections catering to everybody, from beginners to pros.

Imster Schlucht (Imster Gorge)

From May to October, certified rafting guides accompany you on a 14 km-long River Inn trip from Imst to Roppen. The tour includes gushing currents, foaming waves, and calm sections, perfect for rafting enthusiasts.

Ötztaler Ache

Due to the rough water conditions and high speed, this is one of the most difficult routes in Tirol, team and raft being catapulted through the air might be included! The section of the River Inn between the villages of Oetz and Haiming is considered one of the most challenging ones in Europe.

River Sanna

This 6km long stretch of the river Sanna, a tributary to the river Inn, is only suitable for experienced rafters! With its rocky passages, steep cascades, and technical sections, it is a challenge even for pros.

Großache / Tiroler Ache

Rafting on the Tiroler Ache between the villages Kirchdorf in Tirol and Schleching in Bavaria (Germany) is a great activity for the whole family. Beginners will find it to be the perfect place for their very first rafting adventure.

Tösener Canyon

This section of the river Inn offers the perfect mix of strong rapids, excellent waves and white-water holes combined with some easier sections to take a break and enjoy the landscape. Rafting trips are also open to beginners and take around three hours, but shorter trips are available.

Rafting in Tiroler Oberland

River Lech

Enjoy a rafting adventure at the last wild river landscape in Europe in the Lechtal Nature Park. The river Lech with its ever-changing sections of white-water and relaxing passages offers the perfect conditions for an exciting family trip. You can even upgrade it with a hearty BBQ on the banks of the river.

River Isel

The Isel is Austria’s last glacier-fed river, completely uninterrupted by a dam or other man-made structure, and offers a great rafting experience for beginners and pros alike from Mid-May until the end of September.

River Ziller

Rafting in the Zillertal valley is suitable for every skill level, perfect for a family day-out, or action enthusiasts looking for a more challenging tour. The 6km long area between the villages of Mayrhofen and Hippach provides a few difficult sections as well as easy to navigate ones. The ideal season is from May until October.

Rafting in SalzburgerLand

SalzburgerLand offers beautiful shimmering lakes with crystal clear water for a relaxing summer holiday. For the adrenaline junkies, there are gushing white-water rivers - a true outdoor adventure.

Saalachtal Valley

The Saalach river links the villages of Unken, St. Martin and Weißbach. The emerald- green waters are a mix of raging waves and easier, peaceful passages, ideal for a rafting, kayaking or stand-up paddle adventure.

The Salzach River

The 227km-long Salzach River starts in Wald im Pinzgau, and unites with the Saalach river in Salzburg city, passing by the Hohe Tauern amongst other mountain ranges. There are countless rafting trips you can choose from for an action-packed adventure.

The River Lammer

Rafting on the river Lammer is not for the faint-hearted, due to the technically demanding white water. Discover the “Voglauer Schlucht” (Voglauer Gorge), a narrow and sporty section. The best season is spring when the snow melts – fantastic white water guaranteed!

Rafting in Styria

Styria is most famous for being the green heart of Austria, but it also offers some amazing rivers rushing through nature and national parks.

Enns River

The Enns is an impressive white-water river that runs through the mountains of the Gesäuse National Park. It offers great rafting opportunities for beginners and advanced rafters alike.

Gesäuse National Park

Salza River

The Salza river is an eastern tributary of the Enns river, starting in Lower Austria, and a favourite with kayakers and rafters. Enjoy crystal clear water, a stunning scenery, jump spots and white water from easy to difficult levels.

Mur River

The Mur is the lifeline of the Mur Valley, and offers countless summer activities, rafting being only one of them. Enjoy a 15km paddling adventure en-route from Tamsweg to Predlitz.

Rafting in Carinthia
Carinthia, Austria’s most southern province, is the perfect location for keen swimmers and fans of other water sports, with beautiful lakes and rivers to discover. It also offers great rafting adventures for beginners and families.

River Möll

The glacier river Möll is the hotspot for rafting in Upper Carinthia. The waters are wild, but not too rough, and local providers offer guided tours for families, starting at numerous locations.

Wildwater Arena Mölltal

In Flattach in the Mölltal Valley, you’ll find a whole area solely for watersport enthusiasts. Located on the river Möll, the so-called Wildwasserarena offers fun adventures on the water for the whole family.

Rafting in Vorarlberg

Vorarlberg is home to a wide range of water sports such as sailing, surfing, wakeboarding, and stand-up-paddling. For white water rafting, try the Bregenzerach river: The fascinating riverine landscape is divided into several sections, and canoe and rafting tours are offered for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced.

FAQs about Rafting

4 to 12 people use a large inflatable boat (raft) to navigate through a river. Bigger boats are even able to take up to 18 paddlers.

Wetsuit, helmet, life jacket, paddle, inflatable boat

Yes, even if you are wearing a life jacket, you must be able to swim.

No, not particularly. But you should be able to climb on a boat by yourself in case you fall into the water.

