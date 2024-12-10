Ski Resorts for Beginners and Returning Skiers

Beginners and returners are in good hands at Austria's ski schools: Experienced instructors and suitable ski areas ensure a successful (re)start.

Lebensgefühl Austria – that's what skiing feels like

That familiar rush of excitement is back as you glide over the powdery snow on your skis or a snowboard. But the turns aren't quite perfect yet, and your knees feel a bit shaky. Don't worry, there's no need to hurry!

Beginners or those returning to skiing after a break often feel more comfortable in smaller ski areas than large ones. Without needing to study piste maps for long, you'll find many blue runs here where carving and turning come in easy. The stunning views of the surrounding alpine winter landscape add to the experience.

As a reward, head to a mountain hut for culinary classics like Käsespätzle, bacon dumplings, and/or Kaiserschmarrn – warming both body and soul.

Families and winter sports fans can enjoy the beauty of nature together, stay active, and experience the alpine lifestyle and vibrant moments. Experiencethe joy and exhilaration that will instantly make you feel reborn.

4 x Good-to-Know

Austria offers plenty of ski resorts that are perfect for beginners and returning skiers. Please take a look at the list above.

A ski helmet is recommended for all skiers and snowboarders. For minors - up until the age of 15 - it is mandatory.

  • Choose a ski resort with easy (= blue) or at most intermediate (= red) slopes.

  • Book a few lessons at a ski school.

  • Start building up strength and endurance well before your holiday.

  • Keep your equipment up to date.

Skiing in Austria

Austria awaits with a variety of ski resorts that are perfect for ski newbies and those getting back on the pistes after a longer break. Here, beginners can learn the basics in a relaxed atmosphere and enjoy their first turns on the gently rolling slopes.

Tirol

More than 80 ski resorts with over 3,000 kilometres of slopes that tick all the boxes.

Winter holidays in Tirol

Vorarlberg

(Re)discover the love for winter sports in the cradle of Alpine skiing.

Winter holidays in Vorarlberg

SalzburgerLand

The most modern cable cars and ski lifts: Everything is geared towards winter sports.

Winter holidays in SalzburgerLand

Carinthia

Here, beginners and returning skiers will find exactly what they are looking for.

Winter holidays in Carinthia

Styria

Take your first turns on perfectly groomed slopes and get going (again).

Winter holidays in Styria

Upper Austria

Whether cautious beginners or newcomers to freeriding: All needs are met here.

Winter holidays in Upper Austria

Lower Austria

20 ski resorts for beginners, advanced skiers and families to get into the groove.

Winter holidays in Lower Austria

6 tips: Get ready for your winter holiday in Austria

Keep going!

If the movements don't look expertly right away, don't be disappointed. It might take some time to get a feel for the slopes.

Get your ski equipment checked

After years of not being used, your skis might be slightly outdated. In most winter sports resorts the latest models can be rented.

Don't forget your ski helmet!

The days of wearing a headband or hood on the slopes are over. A ski helmet is definitely advised - for minors up to 15 it is mandatory.

Get fit before you hit the slopes

Train your leg, abdominal and back muscles before heading on your skiing getaway - regular cardio training is also recommended.

Choose the right ski resort

Choose a ski resort that fits your needs with mostly easy (= blue) to medium (= red) slopes for a smooth start.

Book a ski course or a few lessons

Experience first-hand how quickly Austria's ski instructors turn beginners into advanced skiers - or advanced ones into experts.

Safety on and off the slopes

Follow the rules on the pistes

Clear rules ensure safety for yourself as well as others skiers and snowboarders. They help avoid accidents, and everyone can enjoy a worry-free experience on the slopes.

Rules on the pistes

Mindful behaviour off-piste

When freeriding, it is essential to always pay attention to the terrain. It enhances to both your safety and the protection of your natural surroundings.

Safety tips

Climate Protection

Sustainable Winter Holidays

Winter and skiing holidays in Austria's Alps are legendary. To keep it that way, a lot is changing right now to make them more sustainable.

The ski region "Klimaberg" Katschberg amidst the "UNESCO Biosphere Park Salzburg Lungau & Carinthian Nockberge" has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel and the German "Green Tourism Award". In Zell am See, cable cars run on 100 percent electricity from renewable sources, while snow-farming protects the glacier in the Kaprun resort: Snow for the next winter is stored and the ice surface of the glacial tongue is covered. The Schladming-Dachstein ski region relies on climate-friendly travel by train as well as ski buses and on-site e-fueling stations. In the Wilder Kaiser ski region, every guest arriving by train is rewarded with free transfer to accommodation, free public transport and a 10 percent discount on ski rentals (see all advantages at a glance). In the Silvretta Montafon, Golm and Brandnertal region, skiers can book a Green Ticket online. It includes a day ski pass, a ticket for arrival and departure by bus and train, a 10 percent discount on rental equipment, and one free ski waxing.

Tips for a sustainable winter holiday

Discover the Best of Austria