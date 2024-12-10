Bathing in the River
Swimming against the refreshing current

Many streams and rivers flow through Austria's countryside - they are among the cleanest in Europe. That's why river swimming to cool down is a great idea!

Swimming in the river isn’t possible everywhere, but those who know the most beautiful natural swimming spots—gravel shores, secluded bays, and romantic river landscapes—will be delighted.

Strombäder have a long tradition in Austria. Over a century ago, people sought refreshment and relaxation in rivers and streams. These natural pools, with simple wooden structures and crystal-clear waters, still shape hidden landscapes today—like the Kampbad Plank in the Waldviertel.

Nowadays, river swimming has a touch of nostalgic charm. With Austria’s pristine waters, this tradition lives on—you just need to know where to go.

Be careful when swimming in rivers!

Entering and swimming in natural areas is always at your own risk!

The nostalgia of "Strombäder": Swimming like in the old days

The term Strombad may sound a bit old-fashioned, but these public river swimming spots have a long tradition. Lovingly preserved bathhouses offer a glimpse into how summers were celebrated in the 1920s.

Strombad Drosendorf: Relaxation on the Thaya

Summer Retreat Like in the Old Days: A historic wooden pavilion, sunbathing lawn, and shady trees combine relaxation, culture, and history along the Thaya.

Strombad Drosendorf

Kampbad Plank: Bathing fun in the Waldviertel

It is often the modest, quiet corners that surprise with unexpected special features. One of these places is the Waldviertel and the Kampbad in Plank.

Plank am Kamp lido

Directly on the Ybbstal cycle path: A wonderful place to swim and play on the banks

River bathing in the Ybbs

River bathing on the Old Danube: Between city and nature

The people of Vienna love their Alte Donau! For generations, it has offered everything needed for the perfect swimming and leisure spot: Excellent water quality, water sports, lakeside restaurants, cycling paths, and ancient trees providing shade.

Old Danube lido

Ideal for families, the Old Danube lido comes with shallow water, extensive sunbathing lawns and playgrounds for relaxation and fun.

Old Danube lido

Gänsehäufel lido

Vienna's cult lido on the Old Danube is a paradise for urban refreshment with a natural beach, climbing garden, sports fields and shady sunbathing lawns.

Gänsehäufel lido

Angelibad

A natural beach, shallow water, shady sunbathing lawns and a large playground make it the perfect bathing spot for families.

Angelibad

River bathing in the Bregenzerwald: Accessible bathing areas in the Bregenzerach

River bathing in the Bregenzerwald

River swimming in SalzburgerLand and near the city

The regions in SalzburgerLand all boast natural beauty. No wonder people love their mountains and lakes. For those feeling particularly close to nature, there are beautiful bathing spots by streams and rivers.

River bathing on the Taugl

The Taugl flows between Bad Vigaun and Kuchl - a crystal-clear stream that runs through gorges, waterfalls and nature reserves.

Taugl

The Königsseeache: River bathing at its best

Secluded bays and refreshing water await in a pristine floodplain landscape. Don't forget to swim against the current!

Königsseeache

Almbach-Felsenbad: A paradise carved in stone

Time has shaped small and large water basins here, collecting crystal-clear water—a pristine and refreshing natural treasure!

Almbach rock pool

Surf wave on the Almkanal

The Almkanal has supplied the city of Salzburg with water since the 12th century. Today, it's a local recreation area. And even has a surfing wave. Pretty cool!

Almkanal surf wave

Here are some more hotspots for cool river swimming

River bathing in Carinthia

River bathing in Lower Austria

River bathing in Styria

River bathing in Tirol

Safety tips for river swimming

1. Respect no-swimming signs!

Where bathing is prohibited, there’s a reason—strong currents, boat traffic, marshy shores, or protected water zones. Always follow the rules!

2. Be aware of currents!

Rivers are different from lakes and pools. Underwater structures, fast-flowing water, and boat traffic can create dangerous currents. Avoid risky areas!

3. Pace yourself!

Stay close to the shore to better judge your strength and the return distance—it may be longer than expected.

4. Jump with caution!

If you don’t know the water depth, avoid diving, especially near the shore or in shallow areas.

5. Cool down first!

If you're overheated, ease into the water gradually or rinse off first to avoid shock.

6. Public swimming spots only!

If you choose a natural or “wild” swimming area, remember—you swim at your own risk.

Climate Protection Info

Back to nature! Austria's river restoration efforts

Through numerous renaturation projects, former natural oases are being restored to their original state—vibrant, near-natural habitats.

Human intervention often harms biodiversity, from draining wetlands and clearing forests to straightening rivers with stone embankments. Recognising the impact, Austria has long embraced a more responsible approach to conservation. Here are three examples:

