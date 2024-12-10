Many streams and rivers flow through Austria's countryside - they are among the cleanest in Europe. That's why river swimming to cool down is a great idea!

Swimming in the river isn’t possible everywhere, but those who know the most beautiful natural swimming spots—gravel shores, secluded bays, and romantic river landscapes—will be delighted.

Strombäder have a long tradition in Austria. Over a century ago, people sought refreshment and relaxation in rivers and streams. These natural pools, with simple wooden structures and crystal-clear waters, still shape hidden landscapes today—like the Kampbad Plank in the Waldviertel.

Nowadays, river swimming has a touch of nostalgic charm. With Austria’s pristine waters, this tradition lives on—you just need to know where to go.