Trail Running in Austria

Lets Get Started

Meanwhile we have reached Melchboden, Schwendberg and it's time to put on our running shoes. A mini backpack holds drinking bottles, a bit of food and a pair of telescopic poles. It is a sunny day and we are not going to run deep into the mountains, so the rain and/or wind jacket stays in the car. After all, weight remains important for both competitive and recreational runners.

Amazing Playground

We can safely say that Alex knows every trail in this area like the back of his hand. As CEO of Rideable Trailbuilding & Consulting, that's hardly a surprise. With his company, Alex is responsible for the construction and maintenance of mountain bike trails and trail parks. On top of that, this is his amazing playground in which he has spent many hours.

"When I was a child, I was always in the mountains with my friends. For us, it was just playing, running, having fun… We were trail runners before it was even called that way", Alex tells us.

The trail is carefully selected for a family without any significant experience in trail running. The first kilometres towards the Rastkogelhütte are rather sloping, passing amazing scenery. There are no real obstacles for the time being. The trail flows easily, up and down, the sun is shining, and the ambience is excellent. It is pure enjoyment of both the physical effort and the beautiful surroundings. "No, it won't remain that easy," I chant in my head like some sort of mantra.