Winter Hiking in Austria
Strolling through the snow

Winter hiking through snow-covered landscapes shows the cold season from its quiet side. Here are the most beautiful winter trails.

Winter hikes away from the slopes

The snow glistening in the winter sun swallows the noise and roar, creating silence. Walking through the deep snow-covered landscape, through the Austrian national parks or idyllic winter villages, you will suddenly notice all the sounds more intensely: The crunch of your footsteps, your breath, the gurgling of a frozen stream. The snow and the silence allow us to find ourselves again.

There are hundreds of well-prepared winter hiking paths in Austria: From the Bregenz Forest, over sunny high plateaus up in the mountains, to winter hiking trails through the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Winter hikes in Austria

Winter hiking in Vorarlberg

For those wanting to experience winter away from the slopes, Vorarlberg offers a true haven for winter walks. The well-marked paths, ranging from easy to challenging, wind through remote villages and pristine winter scenery. Specially designed trails with places to stop and warm up can be found in all regions.

Winter hiking in Vorarlberg

Recharge your batteries in style

On the mountain trail, during culinary hikes and together with animals.

Winter hiking at altitude

Take the cable car up the mountain and head on a walk with the best views.

Winter hiking by cable car

Culinary winter hiking

Fresh air, exercise in the winter landscape and culinary delights.

Culinary winter hiking

Winter hiking with llamas and alpacas

These friendly animals love to go exploring with you.

Winter hikes with llamas & alpacas
Winter hiking in Tirol

Winter walks provide plenty of time to pause and take in the simple pleasures: The fir branches holding fresh powder like a white blanket, the farmhouses dusted with snow, and the smell of snow in the forest. These sensory experiences invigorate both body and mind. Winter walks in Tirol offer a variety of experiences across many regions.

Winter hiking in Tirol

Moments of wonder

On frozen lakes, on a sunny high plateau, high up on the mountain.

Winter hiking in Kufsteinerland

In the Kufstein holiday region, there are peaceful forest routes, romantic lake tours, and routes across meadows and mountain trails.

Winter hiking in Kufsteinerland

Winter hiking trails in the Innsbruck Region

The Mieminger Plateau and the Inn Valley are ideal destinations for relaxing winter hikes.

Winter hiking near Innsbruck

Winter hiking trails in Tannheimer Valley

Winter hikers roam through the snow-covered fairytale landscape of the Tannheimer Valley on perfectly cleared paths.

Winter hiking in Tannheimer Valley

Winter hiking in the Seefeld Region

The 5 villages in the Seefeld region - Tirol's high plateau - offer a sophisticated network for winter hikes.

Winter hiking in the Seefeld Region

Winter hiking in the Achensee Region

More than 150 km of hiking trails around the lake await - an especially romantic experience.

Winter hiking around Lake Achensee

Winter hiking in Zillertal

About 400 km of winter hiking trails along the Ziller River and in the higher side valleys.

Winter hiking in Zillertal
Winter hiking in SalzburgerLand

You'll be delighted by the extensive selection of winter walks in SalzburgerLand. The cleared paths, stretching for miles, lead through snowy forests to impressive viewpoints, alpine pastures, and snack stations. There are over 100 km of winter trails at various elevations to explore.

Winter hiking in SalzburgerLand

Snow experience

When snow crystals sparkle: In the forest, on alpine pastures and on the mountain.

Winter hiking in Lungau

Winter hiking in Gastein

Winter hiking in Zell am See Kaprun

Winter hiking in Saalfelden Leogang

Winter hiking in the Fuschlsee Region

Winter hiking in Saalbach

Winter hiking in Wagrain-Kleinarl

Winter hiking in Carinthia

With its snowy forests and sunny slopes, winter hiking in Carinthia is enchanting. The winter landscape of the valleys offers a picture-perfect view and a chance to slow down. It's easy to find peace and relaxation here, step by step.

Winter hiking in Carinthia

All things white

Mountain summits, frozen waterfalls and lakes.

Winter hiking in Bad Kleinkirchheim

60 km of prepared winter hiking trails lead through the snowy winter landscape.

Winter hiking in Bad Kleinkirchheim

Winter hiking in Seebachtal

Lake Stappitz and the icy waterfalls in the Seebachtal valley are the highlights along the way.

Winter hiking in Seebachtal

Winter hiking on the Koralpe

In the Koraple ski area, the panoramic circular trail opens up views of the entire Lavanttal valley.

Winter hiking on the Koralpe

Winter hiking on Wörthersee Lake

Lakes and mountain peaks take on spectacular forms when clad in ice and snow.

Winter hiking on Wörthersee Lake
Winter hiking in Styria

When Austria's landscapes are covered in white snow, time spent outside is precious. And in Styria, where over 60 percent of the area are covered by forests, winter is especially magical.

There are many options, from broad walking paths to narrow winter trails. No matter your preference and fitness level, you'll surely find your favourite spot.

Winter hiking in Styria

Experience Styria in winter

Favourite places and panoramic views.

Winter hiking on the Tauplitz

A hike across the wintery high plateau of the Tauplitzalm with beautiful views and cosy huts.

Winter hiking on the Tauplitz

Winter hiking in the Schladming-Dachstein Region

Happiness is... hiking through the magical Styrian snowy landscape in winter.

Winter hiking in Schladming

Winter hike in Pöllauer Tal Nature Park

After the ascent, enjoy a marvellous view over the East Styrian hills.

Winter hike in a Nature Park

Winter hiking on Rittisberg

Culinary hike from hut to hut on Rittisberg in Ramsau am Dachstein.

Winter hiking on Rittisberg
Winter hiking in Upper Austria

The winter paths in Upper Austria wind through beautiful winter landscapes, ideal for leisurely, romantic walks. A popular route is the winter walk from Hinterstoder to the picturesque Schiederweiher. This natural gem, with the dammed Krumme Steyr and the mountain panorama of the Großer Priel, was named the most beautiful place in Austria.

Winter hiking in Upper Austria

Let your mind wander

Winter hiking in Gosau

Winter hiking in the Mühlviertel Region

Winter hiking in Lower Austria

Snow transforms the Vienna Alps in Lower Austria into a winter paradise with numerous routes available. Around 50 km of cleared walking trails lead through the Göstling Alps around Hochkar in the Mostviertel's eastern Alpine region. In the Waldviertel, certain panoramic and hiking routes are marked and cleared in winter when there is enough snow. For those wanting to admire Annaberg and the surroundings from above, a hike up the 1,377-m Tirolerkogel and stop at the summit hut. The stunning high alpine view - including the Schneeberg, Hochschwab, and the Gesäuse Mountains - is your reward for the two-hour climb.

Winter hiking Viennese Alps

Panorama trails with alpine views

Winter hiking in the Waldviertel Region

Animal adventures in Lower Austria

Winter hiking at the Schneeberg Mountain

FAQs

The most suitable footwear consists of snowproof/waterproof high boots that are not too stiff and have a rubber sole with heavy-duty grip. Remember: Always stuff your boots with newspaper in the evening and leave them to dry (not on the radiator!).

Thermal inlays made of lambskin or felt will help stop the cold from the ground.

Gaiters prevent snow from dropping into your boots and will keep your lower legs dry. The best ones are those that can be secured by an under-the-heel strap.

We recommend mountaineering or trekking socks made of a mixed fabric combining the positive properties of natural fibres and those of synthetic fibres. They’ll keep you warm and will dry quickly.

Master the art of layering:

  • First layer: Functional underwear

  • Second layer: A fleece pullover or jacket that takes moisture away from the body

  • Outer layer: A functional jacket, which should at least be water-repellent. Important: an integrated or zip-off hood.

  • A drink (e.g. hot tea in a thermos bottle) and a snack.

  • Small seat pad for taking a break on wet and snow-covered benches.

  • Forehead lamp. Normal hand-held torches are not suitable as you will need to hold your walking poles.

  • Mobile phone. By the way, the European emergency number 112 works even without a SIM card.

  • Hiking map

Walk at a slow pace. In deep snow especially, you can get tired quickly at a higher pace. Basic rule: If you sweat or can't talk because you are short of breath, you're going too fast.

Only use marked trails! If you move away from them, you disturb the wildlife.

Discover the Best of Austria