Yoga in the Austrian Alps
Re-energise in the mountains and by the lake
Austria is transforming yoga in the Alps – turning mountain pastures, soaring peaks and crystal-clear lakes into breathtaking open-air studios. Beyond the serene yoga rooms of hotels and chalets, nature itself sets the stage. Imagine striking a pose alongside curious goats, gliding through sun salutations on a SUP board, or finding stillness in a snowy alpine landscape.
From Tirol to Carinthia, all across Austria you'll find year-round classes that invite you to move, breathe and simply be – surrounded by the stunning beauty of the mountains. The crisp alpine air deepens your breath, the panoramic views calm your mind. Each session becomes more than just yoga – it's a full-body experience in nature that leaves a lasting impression on both body and soul.
Namaste in the Austrian provinces
Asanas in mountain regions
Namaste all year round
Yoga in the arlflow studio with Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin. Highlight in summer: the Mountain Yoga Festival against an alpine backdrop.
Find your balance
Yoga on the mountain, led by local teachers: Combined with breathtaking Alpine scenery, unique experiences for body and mind take place here all year round.
Weekly yoga in nature
Asanas and relaxation exercises are practised once a week in the midst of alpine meadows and mountain flowers. Participation is free with the cable car ticket.
Amidst impressive mountains
Retreats, workshops and the mountain yoga festival "Simply Being" combine movement and mindfulness in the midst of nature - for holistic well-being.
Yoga in every season
The resort organises exclusive indoor and outdoor yoga days, workshops and regular yoga events. Many accommodations offer individual yoga programmes.
Nature's idyllic setting meets flow
Yoga by the lake, on the mountain or on the SUP - the "yoga.tage" festival and year-round courses create space for balance in special places of strength.
Good vibes at the high plateau
At the Good Vibes Festival with international teachers and Sunrise Yoga on the Joch at 2,064 metres, movement meets music, nature and lightness.
The best way to start the day
In summer, weekly yoga on the Zwieselalm with a view of the Dachstein - 60 minutes of exercise, optionally with an organic breakfast at the hut.
Me-time
Weekly yoga sessions and special mountain yoga events for more balance and relaxation take place here at an altitude of 1,700 metres.
Relax by the lake
Yoga by the lake, on the mountain or in the herb garden: Lake Weissensee offers a variety of sessions, retreats and courses for all levels of experience all year round.
Yoga everywhere
The Fuschlsee region offers year-round courses, yoga by the lake, on footbridges or in the forest, retreats and workshops at special places of power.
Yoga hotels in the mountains
Yoga experience in the Kleinwalser valley
At an altitude of 1,200 metres, daily yoga practice in three sessions ensures more inner peace, balance and conscious breathing in the midst of the Alpine expanse.
Yoga on the Teichalm
Daily yoga and meditation strengthen body and mind - in the heart of the Almenland Nature Park, accompanied by experienced trainers. This is how to relax on holiday.
Nature experience in Pöllauberg
Yoga in the open air, mindful walking in the nature park and a variety of retreats with up to nine sessions a day - everyone can find their own flow here.
Yoga on the Turracher Höhe
Yoga with a view of the Carinthian mountains: the retreats combine different styles with Zen meditation and noticeably slow you down.
High above the Gerlitzen Alp
High above the valley, sound meditations, outdoor yoga and retreats with changing styles have a holistic effect - perfect for body, mind and a change of perspective.
Namaste at Lake Achensee
Breathwork, ice bathing, yoga and sound healing meet modern mindfulness at 1,000 metres - with an unobstructed view of the turquoise Achensee.
Yoga in theTannheimer valley
Daily sessions and personal yoga create individualised practice spaces. The focus: conscious breathing, movement and mental clarity.
Meditation in Kals am Großglockner
At the foot of the Großglockner, a retreat opens up at an altitude of 1,300 metres: outdoor yoga, meditation and retreats provide space for holistic relaxation.
Time-out in Großarl
Yoga indoors or outdoors, combined with wellness and enjoyment - for harmonious balance and new strength in the Salzburg mountains.