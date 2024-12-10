Land Art in the Austrian Alps: 6 Must-Visit Places

Europe's largest open-air art space 1. "Art on the Mountain" in Zell am See

What is it?

It's "Europe's largest open-air art gallery", featuring over 20 unique sculptures and installations created by renowned artists. These range from giant colorful cups in trees to tree sculptures created from wooden discs. Made from natural materials such as wood, rock, and clay, the works merge with the Alpine landscape and open up new perspectives on nature.

Why should I visit?

Art on the Mountain offers an unforgettable experience for all those who want to enjoy culture in the midst of breathtaking mountain landscapes. The harmonious placement along the hiking trails and ski slopes makes them a year-round experience. Plus, there are several rest areas, playgrounds, and mountain inns along the way.