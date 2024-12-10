Climatic Health Resorts in Austria
Some places change things – not spectacularly, but quietly. Climatic health resorts in Austria are among them. What makes them stand out is measurable: pure, clear air, special climatic conditions, and geographical havens of tranquility. Everyone coming here will find the perfect environment to regenerate, even if the effects might only be noticeable after a few days. Your head will become clearer. Sleep will become deeper. And breathing will become calmer. Climatic health resorts are places that don't distract, but lead you back – to more balance, more strength, more yourself.
Let us introduce you to seven of Austria's most beautiful climatic health resorts.
Lake Altaussee and Lake Grundlsee in Styria
In the Ausseerland Salzkammergut region, the air is more than just fresh—it's healing. Amidst the Styrian mountains, there are several towns with exceptional air quality and a natural, healthy climate.
Altaussee has been considered a climatic health resort since 1989—unsurprising, given its location between the Loser and Trisselwand mountains at over 700 meters above sea level. The pure mountain air, the crystal-clear lake, and fragrant alpine paths create an ideal setting for exercise and relaxation. And a Kneipp and salt-brine spa will boost your circulation on top.
Grundlsee is another healthy air spot: Officially recognised as a climatic health resort since 2017, it features a motorboat-free lake, quiet forest paths, and a climate that instantly calms body and mind. Medical treatments complement the natural experience – a soothing and modern approach.
Bad Eisenkappel in Carinthia
Bad Eisenkappel in Carinthia combines two rare features: it’s a spa town and a climatic health resort both in one – making it unique in Austria. Nestled in a sheltered valley at the foot of the Karawanks, the town scores with a sunny, fog-free location and surroundings shielded from pollution by dense forests and protective mountains.
The air is among the cleanest in Carinthia: suspended particulate matter and sulfur dioxide are barely detectable here. Thunderstorms and hail are also rare. Sustainable energy supply, climate-friendly heating systems, and its recognition as a climate-friendly municipality are proof of the region's healthy microclimate.
Galtür in Tirol
Located at 1,600 meters above sea level in the Paznaun region in Tirol, this Austrian holiday hotspot is a top destinations for allergy sufferers: The high altitude ensures clear, pollen-free air and creates a natural barrier against many allergens that often trigger symptoms in lower regions.
As Tirol’s first recognised climatic health resort and holder of the ECARF Allergy Seal, Galtür ensures the highest standards for a relaxing stay. From accommodations to the supermarket to outdoor activities, everything is tailored to allergy prevention here. In spring and summer especially, when pollen dominate the air elsewhere, allergy sufferers can enjoy relaxing hikes, bike rides, or simply take a deep breath without having to worry, all while fully embracing the Alpine lifestyle.
Ramsau am Dachstein in Styria
Ramsau am Dachstein sits on a sunny plateau between 1,100 and 1,700 meters above sea level – right beneath the striking southern faces of the Dachstein massif. The Styrian region has been officially recognised as a climatic health resort since 2004. The pure mountain air, clear views, and unspoiled nature with forests, alpine pastures, and mountain landscapes ensure relaxing days.
Whether it’s hiking, cycling, or cross-country skiing – exercise at this altitude boosts the circulatory and immune system. Ramsau is a popular destination for those seeking to combine healthy mountain air with active recreation.
Windischgarsten in Upper Austria
Windischgarsten, located in the Windischgarsten Basin of Upper Austria, has been officially recognised as a climatic health resort since 1964 – and for good reason. At 602 metres above sea level and surrounded by imposing mountain ranges such as the Haller Mauern, the Totes Gebirge, and the Sengsengebirge, it has a particularly pleasant climate.
The clear mountain air, the dense forest cover, and the location in the Kalkalpen National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—create ideal conditions for health-conscious recreation. Hiking, biking, skiing, or simply taking a deep breath: The natural surroundings provide relaxation and recharge all year round.
Lake Wolfgangsee in Upper Austria
Lake Wolfgangsee in the Salzkammergut region shows how profoundly climate and landscape can influence wellbeing. A climatic health resort since 1964, this region on the southern slopes of the Northern Alps enjoys long periods of sunshine and hardly any fog year-round. Constant air exchange prevents inversion layers, guaranteeing fresh, clean air.
Lake Wolfgangsee itself is like a natural air conditioner: It balances temperature fluctuations, cools in the summer, and stores heat at night, thus creating exactly what our body craves. Best of all, swimming in clean water isn't just a promise here; it's a daily experience. Nature, water, and air create a harmonious interplay – perfect for anyone who wants to breathe consciously and recharge.
Spa resorts with health benefits in Austria
Bad Gastein
The spa resort offers radon therapy, thermal and physical treatments – based on healing water, altitude and the power of the Gastein healing tunnel.
Bad Aussee
Bad Aussee in the Salzkammergut region has been a health resort since 1911 and, in addition to its spa facilities, also offers plenty of summer and winter activities.
Bad Blumau
The picturesque spa town is best known for the Rogner Bad Blumau, a unique thermal spa and wellness complex in the style of Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
Bad Tatzmannsdorf
Ever since the Austro-Hungarian Empire, this spa resort has been well-known for its healing springs and fasting retreats – a tradition that still continues to date.
Bad Bleiberg
Two underground healing tunnels with a constant 8°C and 99 percent humidity provide the perfect conditions for respiratory health and physical and mental wellbeing.
Bad Ischl
Surrounded by mountains and forests, this city in the Salzkammergut region benefits from excellent air quality, making it ideal for relaxation and regeneration.
Mariapfarr
300 days of sunshine a year and clear, pure mountain air at 1,119 meters above sea level. As a recognised climatic health resort, this place meets the highest standards.
