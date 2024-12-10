Ski Areas for Early-Morning-Skiing in Austria

Is there anything more beautiful than watching the sun rise on the ski slopes? Here we go with early-morning-skiing!

Wake up, Early Birds! The most beautiful slopes for early risers

While others are still asleep, the early birds among skiers and snowboarders are already carving towards the morning winter sun. Early birds are the first to make their tracks in the snow and experience peace and freedom. To make early morning skiing possible, some winter resorts in Austria open their lifts before regular operating hours. An unforgettable experience that is definitely worth leaving your cosy hotel bed for.

Energetic start to the day

Early-Morning-Skiing in Gastein

Early in the morning on the Gastein pistes: Glide over freshly groomed snow, savour the clear mountain air and enjoy the unique silence of the awakening day. Perfect for early birds who love the magic of the first track.

Gastein
Sunrise powder fun

First Track in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

The beauty of early mornings in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is unrivalled: Join a small group and be the first on the untouched slopes of the high plateau. Make your tracks in the snow and take in the silence. It's worth getting up early for these unforgettable moments.

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Untouched pistes at sunrise

Good Morning Skiing in the Zillertal Arena

Good Morning Skiing for early birds in the Zillertal Arena, the largest ski resort in Zillertal: In March the popular Tirolean region offers unique skiing moments for early risers. What a great feeling to make the first tracks in the snow.

Zillertal Arena
The most beautiful pistes for early birds

3 early-bird ski routes in Saalbach

Spring skiing on empty pistes? - It's also possible in Saalbach! Spectacular sunrises, perfect snow. Choose from three guided early bird tours in different areas to the best peaks.

3 sunrise routes
Skikeriki!

Morning skiing in the Großarltal

Skikeriki in Großarltal: That's early-morning skiing at sunrise on freshly groomed pistes and empty slopes - including a hearty breakfast. Registration is required by 16:00 the day before.

Großarltal

Discover the Best of Austria