Ski Areas for Early-Morning-Skiing in Austria
Wake up, Early Birds! The most beautiful slopes for early risers
While others are still asleep, the early birds among skiers and snowboarders are already carving towards the morning winter sun. Early birds are the first to make their tracks in the snow and experience peace and freedom. To make early morning skiing possible, some winter resorts in Austria open their lifts before regular operating hours. An unforgettable experience that is definitely worth leaving your cosy hotel bed for.
Early-Morning-Skiing in Gastein
Early in the morning on the Gastein pistes: Glide over freshly groomed snow, savour the clear mountain air and enjoy the unique silence of the awakening day. Perfect for early birds who love the magic of the first track.
First Track in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
The beauty of early mornings in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is unrivalled: Join a small group and be the first on the untouched slopes of the high plateau. Make your tracks in the snow and take in the silence. It's worth getting up early for these unforgettable moments.
Good Morning Skiing in the Zillertal Arena
Good Morning Skiing for early birds in the Zillertal Arena, the largest ski resort in Zillertal: In March the popular Tirolean region offers unique skiing moments for early risers. What a great feeling to make the first tracks in the snow.
3 early-bird ski routes in Saalbach
Spring skiing on empty pistes? - It's also possible in Saalbach! Spectacular sunrises, perfect snow. Choose from three guided early bird tours in different areas to the best peaks.
Morning skiing in the Großarltal
Skikeriki in Großarltal: That's early-morning skiing at sunrise on freshly groomed pistes and empty slopes - including a hearty breakfast. Registration is required by 16:00 the day before.
You might also like
Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days
There’s no better way to spend summer in green Vienna than at natural bathing spots, in leafy parks and gardens – or with a chilled drink at a rooftop bar.
Climatic Health Resorts in Austria
High altitude, clean air, a bracing climate, and the power of water: Austria's climatic health resorts will instantly revive your spirits.
Family Hotels
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!
Hotels with Award-Winning Cuisine: Tips for Culinary Hotels
We have tracked down hotels with award-winning cuisine—places where you will want to linger. Here, the dishes are outstanding, and the rooms wonderfully cosy.
Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.
Mountain Huts & Alpine Pastures for a Break
There’s something special about stopping at an Alpine hut as the sun peeks over the mountains. After all, when it comes to a hearty Almjause, you feast with your eyes too
Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
Anyone who talks about the art of giving knows the value of choosing high-quality gifts and souvenirs with care and lasting worth.