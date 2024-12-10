The Most Beautiful High-Altitude Trails
The last light of the evening turns the snow-covered peaks crimson, creating a cosy sense of warmth. At over 2,000 metres, the accommodations are more than just shelters; they serve as social hubs. Here, you can meet fellow hikers and like-minded people to share your mountain experiences.
Some have walked this mountain trail many times. At this high altitude, you won’t find cable cars, ski slopes, or mobile signals. That’s why many choose to hike here—there are no distractions from the unspoiled nature. Even at dinner, the hut host serves dishes made with fresh ingredients from the family farm.
A World of Peaks and Towers
In a moment, you enter a whole new world. Just like on the second stage of the Venediger High Trail: The Türmljoch is a garden of small stone towers – each hiker passing by adds a stone to one of the towers, contributing to this unique landscape. The Großvenediger doesn’t stand out too much: sometimes it's covered by clouds or hidden behind its forepeak, while at other times it proudly shows its rounded peak to the clear sky.
From Hut to Hut
You don’t need to climb a mountain to appreciate its beauty. You can circle the Großvenediger on the high-altitude trail, getting closer to its stunning views. Take a break at Eissee Lake, a turquoise gem nestled between steep rock faces. When a sense of well-being sets in, you forget all the efforts of the day. Then, it’s time to head to the next relaxing stop, with the next hut just a short distance away.
Exploring the Venediger High Trail: Scenic Stops
If you don’t want to hike the entire Venediger High Trail, you can also focus on just a few selected stops. You can enjoy the view of the Großvenediger even without long ascents. From the easily accessible Johannishütte (2,121 m), you get one of the best views of Austria's fifth-largest mountain and its glacier landscape. The walking time is two hours from the Wiesenkreuz car park in Dorfertal, and the path is suitable for seniors and children. Those who can't or don't want to walk can take the hut taxi directly to Johannishütte. Hut host Margit Unterwurzacher invites you to one of the oldest huts in the Eastern Alps, where you can savour a variety of regional specialties. The beef is sourced from a family farm in Prägraten, and in autumn, you can enjoy exquisite lamb and game dishes. Dairy products come from local producers, and the bread is baked fresh on-site.
In case of changing weather, you can descend towards the valley from any hut, and hut taxi shuttles are available from all car parks in the valley.
The Venediger High Trail at a Glance
Duration: 6 days
Stages: 6 - 7
Length: 56.8 km
Elevation Gain: 3,614 m
Altitude: 2,000 - 2,500 Metres
Starting Point: Ströden Car Park
End Point: Matreier Tauernhaus
Difficulty: Moderate (partly challenging)
The 7 Stages of the Venediger High Trail
Stage 1
Ströden Car Park – Essener-Rostocker Hütte (2,208 m)
Pass by the idyllic Stoan-Alm, sheltered from the wind by towering glaciers. The hut is uniquely situated!
Walking Time: 2.5 hours
Stage 2
Neue Sajathütte (2,575 m) – Eisseehütte (2,521 m)
Descend over the Türmljoch (2,791 m) with its stone towers down to Johannishütte, the base camp for many Großvenediger summit climbers.
Walking Time: 3.5 hours
Stage 3
Johannishütte (2,121 m) – Neue Sajathütte (2,575 m)
The Sajathütte is known as the 'Castle in the Mountains' because of its architecture. It is surrounded by beautiful mountain scenery.
Walking Time: 3 to 4 hours
Stage 4
Neue Sajathütte (2,575 m) – Eisseehütte (2,521 m)
A flower-filled high trail leads into the tranquil Timmeltal. A detour to the Eissee is well worth it!
Walking Time: 2.5 hours
Stage 5
Eisseehütte (2,521 m) – Bonn-Matreier-Hütte (2,750 m)
Easy walking, but always along the rocky ridges!
Walking Time: 3 hours
Stage 6
Bonn-Matreier-Hütte (2,750 m) – Badener Hütte (2,608 m)
This main stage takes you through beautiful high alpine scenery as you circle the Großvenediger.
Walking Time: 4.5 hours
Stage 7
Badener Hütte (2,608 m) – Alpengasthaus Venedigerhaus (1,689 m)
Cross the Löbbentörl (2,770 m) for stunning views of the Großvenediger along the picturesque glacier path of Innergschlöss towards the valley.
Walking Time: 3 hours
Karwendel High Trail
The Karwendel is a mountain range with many contrasts, where you can hike past alpine meadows, moors, mountain streams, rocky cliffs, gorges, and ravines. The Karwendel High Trail takes you through the southern part of the mountains, offering impressive views that alternate between the wild beauty of the Karwendel and the bustling Inn Valley.
Starting from the Seefeld Plateau, you’ll walk through forests and alpine meadows into the high mountains. Look out for chamois and ibex on the steep slopes. On clear days, you might even see golden eagles soaring above the peaks or discover protected orchids along the trail, such as lady's slippers and red forest orchids.
Late summer is highly recommended for its stable weather. The five Alpine Club huts offer hearty meals and a chance to connect with like-minded people before continuing the next day.
The Karwendel High Trail at a Glance
Duration: 6 days
Stages: 6
Length: 70 km
Elevation Gain: 9.000 m 9,000 m (4,400 m up, 4,600 m down)
Altitude: 1,130 m – 2,726 m
Starting Point: Reith bei Seefeld Train Station
End Point: Scharnitz
Difficulty: Hard (Black Mountain Path)
Stubai High Trail
Hiking the challenging Stubai High Trail around the Stubai Valley rewards you with stunning landscapes that bring pure joy. You'll enjoy views of the Zuckerhütl, the highest peak in the Stubai Alps, and the turquoise-blue Blaue Lacke along the Wild Water Trail, coloured by glacial water. The path is lined with soft meadows and streams, rocky areas, and calm lakes that overlook the glaciers. Welcome to paradise!
If you're interested in tackling a stage of the long-distance trail, you can return to the valley from any of the eight huts and take public transport back to the starting points of Neder or Fulpmes.
The Stubai High Trail at a Glance
Duration: 8 days
Stages: 7
Length: 100 km
Elevation Gain: 8,000 m (4,440 m ascent, 4,230 m descent)
Altitude: 2,880 m
Starting Point: Innsbrucker Hütte (Neder)
End Point: Starkenburger Hütte (Fulpmes) or vice versa
Difficulty: Hard
More High-Altitude Hiking Trails in Austria
Schneeberg Hiking Trail
Along the circular trail, hikers can learn more about the cog railway and the connection between the Schneeberg and water.
Kalkalpen Trail
On the Kalkalpen Trail, the stage through the Dr.-Vogelgesang-Klamm offers a varied nature experience. Listen closely and enjoy the sounds of 80 different bird species!
Schladminger Tauern
The highlight of this hike is crossing the "Klafferkessel," a high-altitude lake plateau dotted with numerous lakes and tarns. Take a deep breath and be amazed!
Salzburger Almenweg
Here, hikers are walking below the tree line, with 120 managed mountain huts along the route. Just look for the blue gentian symbol to guide you!
Millstätter Lake High Trail
The path takes you over the Millstätter Alpe. The view of the lake through the Garnet Gate is a treat for the soul.
Karnische High Trail
On the most beautiful part, the Peace Trail, hikers can see reminders of the First World War, like trenches and old bunkers.
Berlin High Trail
The Berlin High Trail runs through the heart of the Zillertal Alps Nature Park. Hikers can look forward to breathtaking views of the glaciated high mountain landscape.
The Green Ring
Around Lech-Zürs, hikers explore mountain ridges and waterfalls, discovering mythical creatures at special spots. This journey sharpens their awareness of hidden beauties
Packing List for Your Mountain Hut Stay
Clothes
Hut shoes or outdoor sandals
Jogging bottoms
T-shirt and socks
Warm gilet or sweater
Hygiene
Toiletries bag with toothbrush, toothpaste, and a small bar of soap or shower gel
Small towel
Miscellaneous
Hut sleeping bag
Head torch or flashlight
Bag for waste
Earplugs for a restful sleep
Reusable water bottle
FAQ
