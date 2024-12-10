If you want to stay at a large resort, look no further than our list of Austria's largest contiguous ski areas.

Wide slopes for relaxed skiing, challenging steep sections, funslopes, freeride routes and plenty of rustic huts along the way – Austria’s largest ski resorts offer the full spectrum of winter sports experiences.

Here’s an overview of ten Austrian ski areas, ranked by the length of their groomed pistes – each with its own unique character.