The 10 Largest Ski Areas in Austria
Wide slopes for relaxed skiing, challenging steep sections, funslopes, freeride routes and plenty of rustic huts along the way – Austria’s largest ski resorts offer the full spectrum of winter sports experiences.
Here’s an overview of ten Austrian ski areas, ranked by the length of their groomed pistes – each with its own unique character.
Arlberg in Tirol and Vorarlberg
Today, Ski Arlberg is a ski region of superlatives, combining St. Anton, Lech-Zürs and Warth-Schröcken into Austria’s largest interconnected ski area. With 300 kilometres of groomed pistes, over 200 kilometres of renowned off-piste terrain, 85 modern lifts and dedicated practice areas for beginners and children, the Arlberg caters to all levels of ability.
Situated between 1,450 and 2,811 metres above sea level, it ranks among the five largest ski areas in the world – rich in tradition and variety.
SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental in Tirol
Spanning eight villages, SkiWelt offers over 275 kilometres of pistes, 81 modern lifts, and one of Tirol’s highest concentrations of mountain huts. The network connects resorts like Söll, Ellmau, Brixen im Thale and Westendorf into a vast winter sports area.
To explore the full region, follow the signposted SkiWelt Tour – a full-day route with constantly changing views of more than 70 peaks over 3,000 metres.
And the skiing doesn’t stop at sunset: with ten kilometres of floodlit pistes, SkiWelt is home to Austria’s largest night skiing area.
Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn in SalzburgerLand
With 270 kilometres of runs across four resorts and all levels of difficulty, the Skicircus is among the most varied ski areas in the Alps. Family-friendly slopes alternate with more challenging descents, complemented by around 60 ski huts and several snow parks.
For those heading off-piste, the Fieberbrunn area is one of Austria’s top freeride zones – featuring designated parks and secured routes.
A total of 70 cable cars and lifts provide access to terrain ranging from 840 to 2,096 metres above sea level.
Silvretta Arena Ischgl in Tirol
With 239 kilometres of pistes, the Silvretta Arena is one of the largest ski areas in Tirol. Located at altitudes of up to 2,872 metres, this cross-border resort between Ischgl and Swiss Samnaun offers reliable snow conditions from November through to May.
Late-season visitors will find ideal conditions for spring skiing – wide slopes, well-groomed runs and plenty of sunshine. The terrain includes 47 kilometres of blue runs, 140 red and 47 black – offering everything from relaxed cruising to challenging descents. Snow parks, special pistes and runs of up to 11 kilometres in length complete the offering.
A total of 46 cable cars and lifts ensure smooth access to the high-Alpine terrain.
Schladming-Dachstein in Styria
With 230 kilometres of pistes across seven ski mountains and 77 cable cars and chairlifts, the Schladming-Dachstein region offers diverse winter sports for all ability levels.
At its heart lies the 4-Mountain Ski Circuit: Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm are fully connected, forming a continuous ski area with 123 kilometres of runs.
Around 100 ski huts, several funslopes and terrain ranging from 640 metres to just below 3,000 metres make the region ideal for long days on the slopes with panoramic views.
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in Tirol
Located on a high plateau between 1,200 and 2,820 metres, this is one of Tirol's most varied ski areas. With 214 kilometres of pistes, 460 hectares of ski terrain and 38 modern lifts, there's plenty of space for every skill level.
Cross-country skiers can enjoy 30 kilometres of trails, including a high-altitude route and a 22-kilometre stretch for those seeking a challenge.
A unique feature: in Serfaus, the world’s highest air-cushion underground train glides quietly beneath the village – part of an innovative mobility concept that makes getting around easy and skiing comfortable right into spring.
Kitzbühel in Tirol
Between 800 and 2,000 metres above sea level lies a ski area that combines sporting diversity with world-famous history. With 181 kilometres of groomed pistes and dedicated freeride routes, the terrain caters to both beginners and experienced skiers.
Its most iconic feature: the Streif on the Hahnenkamm – one of the most legendary downhill courses in alpine skiing, finishing right in the town centre.
The extensive area between the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Hahnenkamm includes 58 lifts, over 60 mountain huts, and 41 kilometres of marked ski routes.
Ten free practice lifts in the valley and a complimentary ski bus make it easy to move flexibly around the resort.
Zillertal Arena in Tirol and SalzburgerLand
The Zillertal Arena stretches from Zell am Ziller through Gerlos and Königsleiten to Wald and Krimml/Hochkrimml – a connected ski area offering 150 kilometres of pistes at altitudes of up to 2,500 metres. With 52 lifts, 31 mountain huts and a 700-metre funpark, the infrastructure is well developed and geared for all levels.
Tip: Try the Höhenfresser Tour near Zell am Ziller – at ten kilometres in length and with 1,930 metres of descent, it’s one of Austria’s longest uninterrupted valley runs, demanding both stamina and technique.
Sölden in Tirol
Sölden is one of Tirol's best-known ski resorts – not least for its altitude, reaching up to 3,340 metres. With 144 kilometres of pistes, two glaciers and 31 lifts, skiing is possible from autumn through to spring. Three peaks over 3,000 metres – known as the BIG 3 – are accessible by lift and linked by viewing platforms offering panoramic views as far as the Dolomites.
In addition to its sporting appeal, Sölden also stands out for its staging: on the Gaislachkogl summit, the 007 ELEMENTS multimedia experience pays tribute to the James Bond film Spectre, which was filmed here. 33 ski huts complete the offering.
Silvretta Montafon in Vorarlberg
With 140 kilometres of pistes, 35 lifts and terrain reaching up to 2,430 metres, Silvretta Montafon is one of Vorarlberg’s most sport-oriented ski resorts. Freeriders will find secured powder zones, alpine routes and five Black Scorpion runs with gradients of up to 67 percent.
Those looking to cover distance can take on the Hochjoch Totale – at around 1,700 vertical metres, it’s the longest valley run in the province, offering continuous descent from summit to valley with wide turns and panoramic views of the Montafon mountains.