Plenty of exercise and sleep, less stress - and new technologies: Wellbeing is being rethought. Here's where to boost your longevity in Austria!

With life expectancy steadily increasing, the burning question is: How can we live longer better? Science is looking for answers and has already come up with a name for the trend: longevity. It doesn’t mean promising a longer life. Instead, it’s a holistic approach to promote physical and mental fitness and wellbeing later in life. Modern technologies and scientific studies are combined to increase longevity.

More and more hotels in Austria are integrating this approach into their wellness treatments. They offer preventive measures and teach their guests how to lead a healthier life. It’s impossible to stop ageing, but it is very possible to increase the quality of life at every age.

Please note: Consult your GP before choosing your treatment option.