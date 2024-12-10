Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria

Dive into history in Lower Austria

Waldviertel narrow-gauge railway

The Waldviertel narrow-gauge railway was once the backbone of economic exchange with Bohemia and Moravia. Two separate routes run from Gmünd to Groß Gerungs and Litschau in the north-west of the Waldviertel region. Viaducts, tunnels and the idyllic Waldviertel landscape make the journey a varied and scenic experience.

Reblaus Express

Further east, the Reblaus Express runs between the wine town of Retz and the Thaya town of Drosendorf. The journey leads through the vineyards that characterise this charming region.

Ötscherland Express

The Ötscherland Express runs between Kienberg-Gaming, Lunz am See and Göstling. Passengers can enjoy the mountain route in historic carriages, pulled either by a steam locomotive over 100 years old or an 80-year-old diesel engine.

Mariazell Railway

A popular means of transport for hikers, cyclists and pilgrims, the Mariazell Railway is Austria’s longest narrow-gauge line, covering 84 kilometres. Shortly after departing St. Pölten, it leaves the Traisen Valley and climbs gently into the Pielach Valley. The route becomes more mountainous in the scenic upper Erlauf Valley, offering spectacular views of the Ötscher mountain landscape before descending into the pilgrimage town of Mariazell.

Schneeberg Railway

The historic steam train of the Schneeberg Railway runs every second Sunday from 2 June to 22 September.