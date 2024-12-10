Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
In Austria, time moves at a different pace – at least where historic narrow-gauge railways chug through picturesque landscapes. Travelling on these slender tracks, just 760 millimetres wide, is a special experience that delights all the senses.
The rhythmic hiss of the cylinders, the distinctive scent of coal, and the gentle jolting of the old wooden carriages transport passengers back to a time when steam trains were the height of modern travel. They are a testament to the engineering spirit of a bygone era and offer a glimpse of how Emperor Franz Joseph and his Sisi might once have travelled.
Dive into history in Lower Austria
Waldviertel narrow-gauge railway
The Waldviertel narrow-gauge railway was once the backbone of economic exchange with Bohemia and Moravia. Two separate routes run from Gmünd to Groß Gerungs and Litschau in the north-west of the Waldviertel region. Viaducts, tunnels and the idyllic Waldviertel landscape make the journey a varied and scenic experience.
Reblaus Express
Further east, the Reblaus Express runs between the wine town of Retz and the Thaya town of Drosendorf. The journey leads through the vineyards that characterise this charming region.
Ötscherland Express
The Ötscherland Express runs between Kienberg-Gaming, Lunz am See and Göstling. Passengers can enjoy the mountain route in historic carriages, pulled either by a steam locomotive over 100 years old or an 80-year-old diesel engine.
Mariazell Railway
A popular means of transport for hikers, cyclists and pilgrims, the Mariazell Railway is Austria’s longest narrow-gauge line, covering 84 kilometres. Shortly after departing St. Pölten, it leaves the Traisen Valley and climbs gently into the Pielach Valley. The route becomes more mountainous in the scenic upper Erlauf Valley, offering spectacular views of the Ötscher mountain landscape before descending into the pilgrimage town of Mariazell.
Schneeberg Railway
The historic steam train of the Schneeberg Railway runs every second Sunday from 2 June to 22 September.
Through Upper Austria on rails
Schafberg Railway
In St. Wolfgang in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut, the Schafberg Railway climbs to the 1,783-metre-high Schafberg – in just 35 minutes. Austria’s steepest cogwheel steam railway is also one of the oldest in the world, having been opened in 1893.
Traunsee Tram
Running along the route of what was once the smallest – and still one of the steepest – trams in the world, the Traunsee Tram takes passengers through the beautiful lakeside town of Gmunden. It operates every Thursday from 11 July to 5 September.
Attersee Railway
Step aboard the nostalgic train through the Attergau region on the Attersee Railway, founded in 1913. Along the journey, passengers learn interesting facts about the railway’s history and its vintage carriages. After a photo stop in Walsberg, the train returns to Attersee. Runs every Tuesday from 10 July to 4 September 2025.
Steyr Valley Museum Railway
The Steyr Valley Museum Railway runs along a 16.7-kilometre route between the local railway station in Steyr and Grünburg. All trains are still hauled by steam locomotives, some over 100 years old, preserving the railway’s historic charm. First opened in 1889, it is considered Austria’s oldest narrow-gauge railway. And the best part: it also runs in winter.
An adventure through Styria
Murtal Railway
A shrill whistle from the chimney of the gleaming black locomotive sends white plumes of steam into the air. Slowly, the mighty spoked wheels begin to turn, and the Murtal Railway sets off with a steady puff and rattle. Covering a distance of 64 kilometres along the Styrian Mur, the route between Unzmarkt, Murau and Tamsweg in SalzburgerLand offers a steam train experience straight out of a storybook.
Gleichenberg Railway
The Gleichenberg Railway in the Styrian thermal spa region runs from Feldbach to Bad Gleichenberg. In the 1930s-style carriages, passengers are gently eased into the rhythm of the surrounding landscape with soothing natural sounds.
Flascherlzug
On board the colourful carriages of the Styrian Flascherlzug, running from Stainz to Preding, passengers are treated to culinary delights while enjoying the gentle scenery of the Schilcherland wine region.
Steam-train travel in Carinthia and SalzburgerLand
Pinzgau Railway
The Pinzgau Railway in SalzburgerLand first began operating in 1898. This idyllic route runs from Zell am See along the Salzach River into the Hohe Tauern National Park, all the way to Krimml.
Gurk Valley Museum Railway
True narrow-gauge railway nostalgia awaits in Carinthia on the Gurk Valley Museum Railway, which runs along a three-kilometre stretch between Treibach-Althofen and Pöckstein-Zwischenwässern.
A nostalgic journey through Vorarlberg and Tirol
Achensee steam cog railway
In Tirol, the Achensee steam cog railway—built over 120 years ago—chugs its way along the seven-kilometre route from Jenbach to Seespitz on Lake Achensee. The steam locomotives, painted in classic red and black, are among the oldest still in regular service anywhere in the world.
Zillertal Railway
A true local gem, the Zillertal Railway covers a distance of 32 kilometres, crossing over 35 bridges from Jenbach to Mayrhofen. The nostalgic steam train travels through the stunning landscape of the Zillertal valley.
Wälderbähnle
The charming Wälderbähnle runs from Bezau to Schwarzenberg in the Bregenzerwald region of Vorarlberg. Once an important connection to Lake Constance, the narrow-gauge line—with a track width of just 760 millimetres—now offers a delightful journey through the countryside.
Train museums: Discover the history of train travel
Light Railway Museum in Türnitz
For those who want to immerse themselves in the world of puffing, soot-blackened field railways, the Traisen Valley further east is just the place. The Light Railway Museum in Freiland displays over 50 locomotives and 180 carriages.
Horse-drawn Railway Museum in the Mühlviertel
In the vaulted stables of the former horse railway station in Upper Austria, visitors can admire tickets, staff caps and schnapps bottles from the first public railway, dating back to 1827.
Railway Museum in Schwechat
The Railway Museum in Schwechat offers not only regular exhibitions and annually changing special displays, but also hosts a range of events and organises special train journeys.
Remise – Vienna’s Transport Museum
Amid lovingly restored vintage vehicles, visitors can look forward to countless moments of discovery at interactive stations. The history of Vienna’s public transport thus becomes a personal journey of exploration.
FAQs
This might also be interesting
Pilgrimage routes in Austria
Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.
Austria by Train
Find detailed infos about tickets, travel classes, special offers, and tips for travelling by train.