Package Holidays to Austria
Planning a trip to Austria? Package tours allow you to enjoy a holiday without having to worry about hotels, transfers, and securing tickets in time for all the sights you want to tick off your bucket list. To make things even easier for you, we have researched the best tour operators and travel agencies for holidays in Austria.
Winter Holidays
Alpine Answers
Alpine Answers offers a handpicked selection of catered and self-catered chalets as well as hotels across Austria’s best ski resorts. Their holidays include both luxury and good-value options, ideal for couples, groups, and families seeking a well-matched ski experience.
Sample destinations in Austria: Kitzbühel, Lech, St. Anton, Leogang, and many more.
Crystal Ski Holidays
Part of the TUI Group, Crystal Ski Holidays specialises in ski and snowboard trips. They are a popular go-to provider for Austrian ski holidays, offering packages for beginners and seasoned skiers alike. Their Austria offerings include optionals like ski passes, gear rentals and ski lessons.
Sample destinations in Austria: Ischgl, St. Anton, Obergurgl, Kaprun, and many more.
Erna Low
Erna Low specialise in fully customisable ski holidays, offering a wide range of options to suit all tastes and budgets: From self-drive & self-catering packages to packages with flights and premium accommodation. Ski hire, lessons, ski passes and other optionals can also be added.
Sample destinations in Austria: Kitzbühel, Ischgl, St. Anton, Kirchberg, and many more.
Heidi
Heidi is a flexible ski holiday platform that makes it easy to build and book custom ski trips online. With a growing range of Austrian resorts, Heidi lets you mix and match flights, transfers, and accommodation, all ATOL-protected.
Sample destinations in Austria: Saalbach-Hinterglemm, St. Anton, Zell am See, Mayrhofen, and many more.
Iglu Ski
Iglu Ski is the UK’s largest ski travel agency, offering a wide range of Austria ski holidays. With expert advice, exclusive deals and discounts, and a huge choice of resorts, Iglu Ski ensures an unforgettable experience for every winter sport enthusiast.
Sample Austrian Holidays: Innsbruck, Kitzbühel, Ischgl, Saalbach, Schladming, and many more.
Inghams
Inghams is a well-established British tour operator known for its expertise in alpine holidays. With over 90 years of experience, Inghams offers ski holidays to many of Austria’s top resorts. Their ski packages include flights, transfers, a range of accommodation options as well as optional extras.
Sample destinations in Austria: Obergurgl, Mayrhofen, Alpbach, Zell am See, and many more.
Ski Club of Great Britain
Ski Club of Great Britain is the UK’s leading membership organisation for ski enthusiasts, offering expert advice, on-site support through Ski Club Reps, discounts, specialised ski travel insurance and access to the Ski Club Freshtracks holidays.
Sample destinations in Austria: Zell am See, Obergurgl, Schladming, Bad Hofgastein, and many more.
Ski Solutions
Ski Solutions is the UK’s original tailor-made ski tour operator, specialising in high-quality, flexible packages and expert advice. Their Austria programme includes everything from luxury chalet hotels to family-friendly options, with a focus on premium ski experiences.
Sample destinations in Austria: Kitzbühel, Lech, Sölden, St. Anton, and many more.
SNO
SNO, one of the UK’s largest ski travel agents, specialises in Austria ski holidays. They offer over 400 options in 50+ resorts, departing from major UK airports with ATOL protection. SNO also creates bespoke packages to suit your needs.
Sample Austrian Holidays: Obergurgl, Zell am See, Mayrhofen, Ischgl, and many more.
Active Holidays - Walking, Hiking, Cycling, and more
Headwater
Headwater specialises in self-guided walking and cycling holidays with curated routes and charming accommodation. Their Austria trips blend scenic trails with cultural highlights and are ideal for those seeking an active yet relaxed pace.
Sample destinations in Austria: Lake Constance, Danube Cycle Path, Stubai, Salzkammergut, and many more.
HF Holidays
With over 110 years of experience, HF Holidays brings together like-minded people who want to experience the great outdoors. With sociable groups, knowledgeable guides, and hand-picked routes, their guided Austria tours are ideal for travellers who enjoy walking with company.
Sample destinations in Austria: Seefeld, Zillertal, Stubai, Salzkammergut, and many more.
Inghams
Inghams Walking Holidays are stay-and-walk trips giving travellers the freedom to be as active as they prefer. With decades of experience they’re a go-to for walking holidays in stunning mountain settings. In many of their resorts you can also join up to two exclusive guided day walks.
Sample destinations in Austria: Zell am See, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Mayrhofen, Alpbach, Kitzbühel, and many more.
Inntravel
Inntravel offers self-guided walking and cycling holidays in Austria, ranging from centre-based holidays to hotel-to-hotel walking/cycling and rail holidays. With on-call support, route notes, luggage transfers and stays in handpicked hotels, Inntravel provides a seamless experience.
Sample destinations in Austria: Stubai, Leutasch, Wachau, Salzkammergut, and many more.
KE Adventure
KE Adventure offers self-guided and small-group walking, trekking and cycling holidays for active travellers seeking scenic routes and a touch of challenge. Their Austria trips combine carefully crafted itineraries along spectacular alpine landscapes.
Sample destinations in Austria: Dachstein Circuit, E5 Alpine Crossing, Lake Constance, Salzkammergut, and many more.
Macs Adventure
Macs Adventure organises self-guided walking and cycling trips for active, independent travellers who value flexibility over fixed schedules. Their Austria trips include detailed route notes, luggage transfers, and routes along scenic, well-marked trails through beautiful landscapes.
Sample destinations in Austria: Kitzbühel, Danube Cycle Path, Lech River Trail, Salzkammergut, and many more.
Ramble Worldwide
Ramble Worldwide offers guided walking holidays led by experienced leaders, combining stunning landscapes and authentic local culture. Their Austrian itineraries suit a range of abilities and explore everything from Alpine trails to historic towns.
Sample destinations in Austria: Maria Alm, Bad Hofgastein, Zugspitz Arena, Zell am See, and many more.
Saddle Skedaddle
Saddle Skedaddle is a cycling specialist, offering small-group cycling tours as well as self-guided adventures, incl. the option to hire an e-bike. Tours are meticulously planned with a focus on fully experiencing everything Austria has to offer on two wheels.
Sample destinations in Austria: Salzkammergut, Danube Cycle Path, and more.
The Natural Adventure
The Natural Adventure specialises in self-guided walking and cycling holidays for independent travellers who value authentic, nature-focused experiences. Their Austria trips feature well-planned routes, local charm, and luggage transfers for hassle-free exploration.
Sample destinations in Austria: Danube Cycle Path, Lake Constance, Salzkammergut, Wachau, and many more.
TUI
With TUI’s Lakes and Mountains Holidays you can travel to some of Austria’s most scenic spots. Choose from hand-picked hotels and family-run guesthouses, enjoy strolls along lakeshores and the best views from mountain tops. Choose a multi-centre holiday if you want to explore more than one location.
Sample destinations in Austria: Zell am See, Salzburg, Kitzbühel, St. Johann in Tirol, Mayrhofen, and many more.
Cities & Culture - Spa - Touring
Fred Holidays
Fred Holidays offers a wide range of tailor-made holidays to Austria, including cultural city breaks, rail journeys, river cruises and scenic tours. Their flexible packages are ideal for travellers looking to explore Austria in comfort and style, with expert planning included.
Sample destinations in Austria: Vienna, Salzburg, Graz, Innsbruck, and many more.
Healing Holidays
Healing Holidays specialises in luxury wellness escapes, offering carefully curated spa, detox and medical retreats. Their Austria portfolio includes world-renowned health resorts, ideal for rest, rejuvenation and expert-led wellness treatments.
Sample destinations in Austria: Mayrlife Altaussee, Lanserhof Lans, Mount Med Resort, and more.
Jules Verne
Jules Verne offers expertly crafted small-group tours with a cultural focus, ideal for travellers seeking an immersive experience and convenience. Their Austria holidays often combine historic cities, scenic landscapes and classical music heritage, all with insightful guiding.
Sample destinations in Austria: Vienna, Melk, Seefeld, and many more.
Kirker Holidays
Kirker Holidays specialises in creating tailor-made as well as escorted small-group holidays, focusing on cultural experiences. Their Austria trips include hand-picked hotels, private transfers, and optional concert or opera tickets, perfect for discerning travellers.
Sample destinations in Austria: Vienna, Salzburg, Salzkammergut, Innsbruck, and more.
Martin Randall Travel
Martin Randall Travel provide cultural tours led by expert lecturers, with a strong focus on art, architecture, history, and music. Their Austria holidays offer in-depth experiences, often centred around historic cities & places, curated concert programmes and music festivals.
Sample destinations in Austria: Vienna, Salzburg, Vorarlberg, Dürnstein, and many more.
One Traveller
One Traveller is a specialist for escorted holidays for mature solo travellers, offering well-paced, sociable tours with dedicated tour managers. Their Austria trips combine cultural highlights (incl. a Christmas Market tour), scenic excursions and quality hotels.
Sample destinations in Austria: Vienna, Salzburg, Kitzbühel, Graz, and many more.
River Cruise & Camping
Caravan and Motorhome Club
The Caravan and Motorhome Club are Europe’s biggest touring community, helping caravanners, motorhomers and campers access over 3,000 stunning locations in the UK and Europe. With its club-certified sites it’s perfect for those who enjoy outdoor freedom and alpine camping adventures.
Sample destinations in Austria: Lake Ossiach, St. Martin bei Lofer, Natters, and more.
Riviera Travel
Riviera Travel specialises in expertly crafted river cruises on luxury ships and escorted tours, offering unforgettable, personalised journeys with exceptional service. Their Danube itineraries showcase Austria’s cultural treasures and scenic beauty – perfect for immersive, yet relaxed, holidays.
Sample destinations in Austria: Along the Danube, incl. Vienna, Wachau valley, Linz, and more.
Saga
Saga River Cruises provides all-inclusive, boutique-style voyages on the Danube, Rhine and other rivers. With premium service, return flights, transfers, and guided excursions included, Saga is an ideal option for those seeking comfort, culture, and scenic cruising.
Sample destinations in Austria: Along the Danube, incl. Vienna, the Wachau Valley, Linz, and more.
