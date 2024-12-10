Every year, Austria boasts a multitude of palace festivals in outstanding locations that contribute significantly to the enjoyment of art and culture.

Spectacular settings for majestic productions

Enjoy cultural festivals held in historic locations: If Austria's castle and palace walls could talk, they would have much to tell. This atmosphere permeates the country's castle festivals. Whether it is historic moats, Baroque parks or grand imperial halls - each location contributes its own flair to the enjoyment of the cultural offerings.

Palace Festivals create an exciting bridge between history and music, between the past and the present. Passionate performers present a contemporary, modern program and invite you to dive into this world somewhere between today and yesterday.