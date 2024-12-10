Wellness, Just for You: Private Spas in Austria

Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.

Relaxation for all the senses

Private spas in Austria's hotels offer a holistic experience, engaging all the senses in perfectly curated wellness environments. Every facility and treatment is dedicated to gentle recuperation and sensual relaxation. Whether you're enjoying idyllic pampering time for two, healing regeneration, romantic feel-good rituals, or health-conscious retreats, private spas provide an escape where time stands still. Indulge in pleasure, let go, and recharge your batteries: Float in the brine grotto, unwind in the sauna with gentle sound elements, and relax in the Finnish forest sauna or the mild forest sanarium.

Depending on your preferences and needs, nature provides an atmospheric backdrop to your wellness experience. Private spas of exquisite quality can also be found in the city. In the evening, a gourmet menu at a festive table perfectly rounds off a relaxing wellness day. Welcome to deep relaxation!