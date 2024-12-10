Wellness, Just for You: Private Spas in Austria

Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.

Relaxation for all the senses

Private spas in Austria's hotels offer a holistic experience, engaging all the senses in perfectly curated wellness environments. Every facility and treatment is dedicated to gentle recuperation and sensual relaxation. Whether you're enjoying idyllic pampering time for two, healing regeneration, romantic feel-good rituals, or health-conscious retreats, private spas provide an escape where time stands still. Indulge in pleasure, let go, and recharge your batteries: Float in the brine grotto, unwind in the sauna with gentle sound elements, and relax in the Finnish forest sauna or the mild forest sanarium.

Depending on your preferences and needs, nature provides an atmospheric backdrop to your wellness experience. Private spas of exquisite quality can also be found in the city. In the evening, a gourmet menu at a festive table perfectly rounds off a relaxing wellness day. Welcome to deep relaxation!

Wien – relax luxuriously

The Ritz-Carlton Spa Vienna: City self-care

At The Ritz-Carlton Spa Vienna, guests can relax in a private atmosphere. In addition to a whirlpool bath and a private steam bath, visitors have the opportunity to put together their own personalised treatment plan and indulge in culinary delights over a health-conscious lunch.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa Vienna
Burgenland

Hotel & Spa Larimar: Relaxation in a feel-good atmosphere

A haven for those seeking true relaxation. The ecological approach is evident in the use of natural materials such as wood and brick, as well as green roofs. Thoughtful hospitality in a first-class, comfortable environment complements the wellness, health, and therapy offerings. Tailored treatments and a comprehensive vitality check are available to help boost your energy levels.

Hotel & Spa Larimar
Carinthia

Biohotel Daberer: Embracing an organic lifestyle

Surrounded by trees on the 24,000 m² grounds in Carinthia's Gail Valley, the forest sauna at the bio-hotel offers a unique experience. During the day, the spa is open to all visitors, but in the evening, it becomes a cosy retreat that house guests can book exclusively. Mountain water provides a refreshing dip in the plunge pool, and fresh forest air fills the lungs on the outdoor terrace.

Biohotel Daberer
Lower Austria

Linsberg Asia Private Spa: Wellness with an eastern touch

The romantic private spa at Linsberg Asia in Bad Erlach embodies Far Eastern tranquillity. This intimate wellness oasis can be booked for couples or groups of up to six people for sessions ranging from one hour to a full day. It includes a steam bath, sanarium, and soothing light and sound elements. An enclosed lounging and relaxation area, along with separate showers and changing rooms, provide an extra layer of privacy.

Linsberg Asia
Upper Austria

Spa Resort Therme Geinberg: Privacy in the spa villa

Enjoy private wellness at the Geinberg5 Private SPA Villas. Each villa has its own wellness area with a bathtub, Finnish sauna, steam shower, outdoor whirlpool with warm thermal water, and an open fireplace. In summer, you can relax at a private bathing jetty by the natural swimming pond. The spa’s "Oriental World" features a hammam, serail bath, and warm grotto, where a hammam master can create a personalised wellness experience for you.

Spa Resort Therme Geinberg
SalzburgerLand

Das.Goldberg: Spa suites with alpine views

The design hotel, overlooking the Hohe Tauern mountain range, offers luxurious private suites equipped with every wellness amenity needed for deep relaxation: From an outdoor whirlpool, cosy fireplace, and terrace to high-quality natural materials and large panoramic windows.

Das.Goldberg Spa Suites
Tirol

Verwöhnhotel Kristall: Privacy in the wellness alm

Whether floating together in the brine grotto or enjoying a gourmet meal, couples can experience special moments at the Verwöhnhotel Kristall in Pertisau. The Private Spa Suite in the "Wellness-Alm," just 300 metres from Lake Achensee, can be booked as an idyllic retreat. Lovers and romantics will delight in the enchanting fragrances, love baths in the double luxury bathtub, treatments for two, and cuddling in the four-poster wooden bed.

Verwöhnhotel Kristall
Styria

Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn: Private spa suite

The Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn is renowned as a haven and retreat for those who love indulgence. Its private spa oasis offers an impressive balcony view of the Grimming massif, a private sauna, bathtub, experience shower, heated loungers, and a cosy nook. High-quality beds ensure the best sleep, while a natural larch wood floor and natural materials create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn
Vorarlberg

Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon: Relax in the Honeymoon Suite

The Honeymoon Suite offers a luxurious setting with modern amenities for couples seeking an exclusive getaway. It features a king-size bed, private sauna, whirlpool, and panoramic windows with views of the mountain landscape. Carefully selected design elements and materials create a warm, relaxing atmosphere.

Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon

More highlights: Private spas in Austria

Wellnesshotel Sonne Mellau

Private VIP Suite at Schlosshotel Velden on Lake Wörthersee

Private Spa Suite at St. Martins Therme

Private Spa Suite at Jagdhof Spa Hotel

Ebner's Waldhof on Lake Fuschl

Private Spa at Eurothermen Resort Bad Schallerbach

Private Spa Suites at Therme Laa

Climate Protection Tips

Sustainability in a wellness hotel: What matters?

  • Austrian Ecolabel

  • Local Food

  • Natural Materials from Austria

  • Protection of Fauna, Flora, and Biodiversity

  • Energy Solutions (Photovoltaics, District Heating, Heat Recovery)

  • Waste Separation Strategies

  • SDGs for Procurement, Disposal, Energy, and Mobility

Sustainable travel

This might also be interesting

Wellness with a view: Relaxation and Alpine panoramas

Relaxing in a wellness pool with stunning views of the Alps - some resorts perfectly blend relaxation for body and mind with extraordinary panoramas.

Wellness holidays with a view

Ski Resorts With Spas

Ski & Wellness: In these ski regions the next spa is always just a stone's throw away.

Spas in ski regions
Discover the Best of Austria