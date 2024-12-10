Wellness, Just for You: Private Spas in Austria
Relaxation for all the senses
Private spas in Austria's hotels offer a holistic experience, engaging all the senses in perfectly curated wellness environments. Every facility and treatment is dedicated to gentle recuperation and sensual relaxation. Whether you're enjoying idyllic pampering time for two, healing regeneration, romantic feel-good rituals, or health-conscious retreats, private spas provide an escape where time stands still. Indulge in pleasure, let go, and recharge your batteries: Float in the brine grotto, unwind in the sauna with gentle sound elements, and relax in the Finnish forest sauna or the mild forest sanarium.
Depending on your preferences and needs, nature provides an atmospheric backdrop to your wellness experience. Private spas of exquisite quality can also be found in the city. In the evening, a gourmet menu at a festive table perfectly rounds off a relaxing wellness day. Welcome to deep relaxation!
The Ritz-Carlton Spa Vienna: City self-care
At The Ritz-Carlton Spa Vienna, guests can relax in a private atmosphere. In addition to a whirlpool bath and a private steam bath, visitors have the opportunity to put together their own personalised treatment plan and indulge in culinary delights over a health-conscious lunch.
Hotel & Spa Larimar: Relaxation in a feel-good atmosphere
A haven for those seeking true relaxation. The ecological approach is evident in the use of natural materials such as wood and brick, as well as green roofs. Thoughtful hospitality in a first-class, comfortable environment complements the wellness, health, and therapy offerings. Tailored treatments and a comprehensive vitality check are available to help boost your energy levels.
Biohotel Daberer: Embracing an organic lifestyle
Surrounded by trees on the 24,000 m² grounds in Carinthia's Gail Valley, the forest sauna at the bio-hotel offers a unique experience. During the day, the spa is open to all visitors, but in the evening, it becomes a cosy retreat that house guests can book exclusively. Mountain water provides a refreshing dip in the plunge pool, and fresh forest air fills the lungs on the outdoor terrace.
Linsberg Asia Private Spa: Wellness with an eastern touch
The romantic private spa at Linsberg Asia in Bad Erlach embodies Far Eastern tranquillity. This intimate wellness oasis can be booked for couples or groups of up to six people for sessions ranging from one hour to a full day. It includes a steam bath, sanarium, and soothing light and sound elements. An enclosed lounging and relaxation area, along with separate showers and changing rooms, provide an extra layer of privacy.
Spa Resort Therme Geinberg: Privacy in the spa villa
Enjoy private wellness at the Geinberg5 Private SPA Villas. Each villa has its own wellness area with a bathtub, Finnish sauna, steam shower, outdoor whirlpool with warm thermal water, and an open fireplace. In summer, you can relax at a private bathing jetty by the natural swimming pond. The spa’s "Oriental World" features a hammam, serail bath, and warm grotto, where a hammam master can create a personalised wellness experience for you.
Das.Goldberg: Spa suites with alpine views
The design hotel, overlooking the Hohe Tauern mountain range, offers luxurious private suites equipped with every wellness amenity needed for deep relaxation: From an outdoor whirlpool, cosy fireplace, and terrace to high-quality natural materials and large panoramic windows.
Verwöhnhotel Kristall: Privacy in the wellness alm
Whether floating together in the brine grotto or enjoying a gourmet meal, couples can experience special moments at the Verwöhnhotel Kristall in Pertisau. The Private Spa Suite in the "Wellness-Alm," just 300 metres from Lake Achensee, can be booked as an idyllic retreat. Lovers and romantics will delight in the enchanting fragrances, love baths in the double luxury bathtub, treatments for two, and cuddling in the four-poster wooden bed.
Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn: Private spa suite
The Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn is renowned as a haven and retreat for those who love indulgence. Its private spa oasis offers an impressive balcony view of the Grimming massif, a private sauna, bathtub, experience shower, heated loungers, and a cosy nook. High-quality beds ensure the best sleep, while a natural larch wood floor and natural materials create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.
Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon: Relax in the Honeymoon Suite
The Honeymoon Suite offers a luxurious setting with modern amenities for couples seeking an exclusive getaway. It features a king-size bed, private sauna, whirlpool, and panoramic windows with views of the mountain landscape. Carefully selected design elements and materials create a warm, relaxing atmosphere.
