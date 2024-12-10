The Best Restaurants in Upper Austria
The crème de la crème of Upper Austrian gastronomy is truly something to behold. This region is home to numerous top restaurants boasting Michelin stars and Gault Millau toques. The cuisine here ranges from highly creative to wonderfully traditional, always to masterfully refine the region's best ingredients. And with Upper Austria being one of the most beautiful areas in the country, you’re in for a treat. Your hearts will be full, we promise.
Lake Attersee, Lake Traunsee, and Lake Hallstätter See—These are just three of the more than 70 lakes in the Salzkammergut, each surrounded by a vibrant culinary scene that offers far more than just fresh fish. The views of the water and mountains are simply indescribable! But even tucked away in nature or within cosy, secluded courtyards, you’ll find exquisite culinary gems where the art of cooking is understood, and surprises are always in store.
“Hock di her!”—“Take a seat!”—is often the warm invitation with which Upper Austrian hosts welcome their guests. There’s a special sense of community in these inns, where the joie de vivre of the region is particularly palpable. You’ll be treated to the finest traditional fare with a few modern touches. After all, these inns are a reflection of the present as much as the past. Enjoy every bite!
Top Restaurants in Upper Austria
Philip Rachinger demonstrates that progressive and traditional are not mutually exclusive at Mühltalhof, where unconventional charm takes centre stage—sometimes without even a menu. The result? Exceptional cuisine! At Tanglberg, Max Schellerer serves French-inspired dishes that rival the contemporary artworks displayed in the gallery—a true haven for connoisseurs. In Linz, at Das Verdi, father and son join forces in the kitchen, crafting refined dishes that blend regional and Mediterranean influences. The fish dishes come highly recommended. Similarly, in a mother-and-son team, the enchanting Waldschänke offers “soul food made from the finest regional products,” served in a picturesque garden during the summer. Lukas Kienbauer offers “relaxed fine dining” with a focus on regional and seasonal ingredients, complemented by international touches. His goal? To make you feel as though you’re dining at a friend’s home.
Gourmet Restaurants in Upper Austria
Lukas Kapeller and Michael Schlöglhofer’s new design restaurant in Steyr is nothing short of spectacular—a true “atelier for art and cuisine” where the food is exciting, honest, and sophisticated. Holzpoldl in Lichtenberg is described as a “culinary tightrope walk between country inn and gourmet restaurant,” with Manuel Grabner’s cuisine always remaining straightforward. There’s no fuss at Kammer5 either, housed in an old farmhouse in Innviertel, where the team serves a blend of local and French cuisine. At Rossbarth in Linz, the promise is “down-to-earth experiments and defiance,” with a minimalist approach and a relaxed atmosphere. Gasthof Rahofer in Kronstorf is a culinary institution, offering the best of simple regional ingredients—even under new management. Similarly, Göttfried in Linz is just as established, known for its honest inn-style cooking with international influences.
Restaurants with a Special Ambience in Upper Austria
The enchanting garden with views of Lake Attersee would be reason enough to stop by Bräu, but the fact that the traditional cuisine also delights with fresh fish from the lake makes it a double jackpot. The Bootshaus on Lake Traunsee is renowned far beyond the borders of the Salzkammergut, with Lukas Nagl as a virtuoso of fish cuisine—though his mastery extends to meat as well. New to the scene is the Beletage with its open kitchen at Hotel Post in Traunkirchen, where “soul food to share” is served alongside panoramic mountain views, complementing the lively inn-style cooking at Poststube 1327. For excellent “nature-based cuisine,” head to Restaurant Rau on the edge of the Kalkalpen, where the wild beauty of nature still reigns. It’s an experience! For a more refined atmosphere, visit Poll’s Kaiserterrasse at the famous Weisses Rössl on Lake Wolfgang. Some ingredients come from their own production, and the view of the lake is simply fabulous.
Restaurants with a Special View in Upper Austria
Bergergut is nestled in Afiesl, a small village in the Mühlviertel region. The regional, meticulously crafted cuisine is so exquisite that people travel from far and wide to experience it. A highlight: the homemade bread. At the idyllic Landhaus zu Appesbach, local classics and nearly forgotten dishes are served in an elegant setting, with Lake Wolfgang providing a picturesque backdrop. Located right on Lake Mondsee, Restaurant Lackner offers fresh fish from the lake, as well as game and traditional baked goods from the region. A visit to Siriuskogl in Bad Ischl is a special experience, where Christoph “Krauli” Held and his enthusiastic young team bring creative and unconventional regional cuisine to the table, all while offering a stunning view over the Salzkammergut. Geinberg5, part of the Geinberg Thermal Spa, is set by a lily pond and focuses on the finest regional ingredients.
Inns in Upper Austria
Schloss Hochhaus in Vorchdorf houses a thoughtfully designed inn with a traditional kitchen that’s exactly as it should be: solid, down-to-earth, and expertly crafted. Steegwirt in Bad Goisern is an institution on Lake Hallstatt, offering classic dishes with modern twists, including offal, all prepared with a “nose to tail” philosophy. Kirchenwirt Diersbach brings a contemporary and creative touch to traditional cuisine, masterfully playing with flavours and textures. For uncomplicated, minimalist dishes, head to Wirt z’Kraxenberg in Kirchheim, where the seasonally focused menu changes monthly. In the Mühlviertel region, Keplingerwirt has earned a solid reputation—drawing visitors for over 30 years who appreciate hearty yet refined cuisine. Be sure to try the Grammerltascherl with cabbage.
Tavern in Upper Austria
At Goldener Hirschen in Gmunden, new head chef Christoph Parzer masterfully bridges the gap between traditional inn cuisine and fine dining—serving dishes like fish from Lake Traun and juicy steaks. For those who appreciate unpretentious, seasonal cooking with innovative touches, a visit to Schmiede in the small village of Pfaffing is a must; the dishes are full of surprises. Moser Alm in Mönchdorf perfectly blends exclusivity with tradition, offering “exciting dishes that make you think.” In the cosy dining room of Bergpfeffer in Vorderstoder, you'll find dishes deeply connected to the region, paired with an excellent wine selection. Meanwhile, Restaurant Rahofer in Steyr, a culinary staple for nearly 40 years, offers Mediterranean-inspired fare, with an idyllic courtyard that evokes the feeling of Dolce Vita.