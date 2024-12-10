There are some down-to-earth inns, restaurants with a special view, and top restaurants in Upper Austria that are just waiting to be discovered.

The crème de la crème of Upper Austrian gastronomy is truly something to behold. This region is home to numerous top restaurants boasting Michelin stars and Gault Millau toques. The cuisine here ranges from highly creative to wonderfully traditional, always to masterfully refine the region's best ingredients. And with Upper Austria being one of the most beautiful areas in the country, you’re in for a treat. Your hearts will be full, we promise.

Lake Attersee, Lake Traunsee, and Lake Hallstätter See—These are just three of the more than 70 lakes in the Salzkammergut, each surrounded by a vibrant culinary scene that offers far more than just fresh fish. The views of the water and mountains are simply indescribable! But even tucked away in nature or within cosy, secluded courtyards, you’ll find exquisite culinary gems where the art of cooking is understood, and surprises are always in store.

“Hock di her!”—“Take a seat!”—is often the warm invitation with which Upper Austrian hosts welcome their guests. There’s a special sense of community in these inns, where the joie de vivre of the region is particularly palpable. You’ll be treated to the finest traditional fare with a few modern touches. After all, these inns are a reflection of the present as much as the past. Enjoy every bite!