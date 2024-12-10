Warm summer evenings, city lights, surrounded by friends: Above the rooftops, moments unfold that stay with you – shared over cool drinks and remarkable sunsets.

Elegant, laid-back or simply heavenly: Rooftop bars in Austria capture the essence of urban summer ease. Anyone who starts their evening here feels as if they are floating above the city – far from everyday life, close to friends, acquaintances or a partner.

A drink on the terrace, music in the air, views stretching across rooftops and mountains – it is these moments that make rooftop bars with a view so special. Perspectives shift: the city explored during the day reveals a different face from above, lighter, brighter, more surprising. Between city lights and golden sunsets, a feeling emerges that cannot be held on to, yet lingers long after.

From Vienna to Innsbruck, from Salzburg to Graz: panorama bars, sky bars and elegant rooftop terraces give summer in the city its own character – light, lively and full of sensory impressions. Every rooftop bar tells its own story.

And once you have been up here, the moment stays with you – part of how the city feels. You won't get it out of your head.