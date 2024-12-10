The most beautiful themed and panoramic roads
Austria’s themed and panoramic roads combine stunning natural scenery with cultural highlights. Alpine routes like the Großglockner High Alpine Road offer breathtaking views of majestic peaks and lush green valleys. Meanwhile, themed roads tell their own stories—from the gentle hills of wine routes to historic paths showcasing traditional craftsmanship and culture. Each route reveals a unique side of Austria, whether rustic and traditional or modern and unexpected.
Here, the essence of Austria comes to life: authentic, charming, and welcoming. Small moments along the way, such as meeting an alpine dairyman or visiting a lovingly restored farmhouse, make these journeys truly memorable. These roads are more than just routes—they're experiences for travellers seeking fresh perspectives and inspiration from Austria’s rich diversity.
Alpine and panoramic roads
Großglockner High Alpine Road
Driving along the Großglockner High Alpine Road is an unforgettable experience. Winding up to over 2,750 metres above sea level, the route weaves through the Hohe Tauern in spectacular hairpin bends, offering breathtaking views of towering peaks, rugged cliffs, and lush alpine valleys. Nature is at its finest here: Chamois and ibex leap across the rocks, eagles soar overhead, and marmots whistle cheerfully.
The journey culminates at the foot of the Pasterze, Austria’s longest glacier, where even more highlights await: Themed trails, interactive exhibits, and awe-inspiring vistas. Whether by car, motorbike, or bicycle, this road is more than just a route—it’s an experience that touches the soul and showcases Austria’s alpine spirit like no other.
Please note: There is often an additional toll fee for driving on Alpine and panoramic roads in Austria. Seasonal opening hours and winter closures may also apply. Find out about current conditions and toll costs in advance!
Silvretta High Alpine Road
34 hairpin bends, 2,032 metres above sea level and spectacular views: The toll pass road connects Montafon and Paznaun, past Piz Buin and glistening reservoirs.
Villach Alpine Road
The 16.5 km long road leads up to the Dobratsch with 7 hairpin bends and 116 curves. Viewpoints, a skywalk, and an Alpine garden make the drive a great experience.
Nockalm Road
The 34 km road winds through the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, with 52 hairpin bends through the largest spruce, larch, and stone pine forest in the Eastern Alps.
Gerlos Alpine Road
Highlights of the 12 km long route through the Hohe Tauern National Park, which is accessible all year round, are the Krimml Waterfalls and the Durlaßboden reservoir.
Tirol's roads with a view
Tirol's ten Alpine roads lead through breathtaking landscapes, past glaciers, peaks and valleys - a paradise for nature and driving experiences.
Carinthia's panoramic roads
Carinthia's five panoramic roads lead through the gentle Nock'n, Alpine forests and impressive mountain landscapes - nature and driving pleasure at the highest level.
Salzburg's panoramic roads
Panoramic roads await you in SalzburgerLand: Through Alpine heights, past glaciers, lakes and breathtaking landscapes.
Nature theme roads
Styrian Wood Road
The Murau region is infused with the rich scent of expansive forests, home to one of the world’s most valuable resources: Wood. Here, everything revolves around this ecological treasure, combining tradition, innovation, and sustainability.
A highlight is the Wood Museum in St. Ruprecht near Murau, where visitors can explore the past and present of wood. From historic washing tubs to cutting-edge processing techniques, interactive exhibits and miniature workshops showcase how wood shapes our lives—with opportunities to try your hand at craftsmanship.
The Holzwelt Murau unites 14 communities along the Styrian Wood Route, promoting sustainable resource use and raising awareness of the forest’s importance. Here, wood is more than a resource—it’s a way of life.
Styrian Apple Road
40 farms between Gleisdorf and Puch bei Weiz give visitors an insight into local fruit growing. A visit during the apple blossom season is unforgettable!
Cider Route
A region named after the drink: The Mostviertel. The Moststraße leads past cider farmers, wine taverns, pear orchards and cultural sights.
Styrian Flower Route
It leads through ten picturesque villages in Eastern Styria, which have already won several flower decoration awards - including the coveted "Entente Florale".
On the trail of wine
Austria’s wine routes wind through picturesque regions, combining exceptional wines, culinary delights, and stunning landscapes.
In Styria, eight wine routes invite visitors to sample varieties like Sauvignon Blanc, Traminer, and Schilcher, with the Klapotetz Wine Route featuring charming traditional windmills.
The Weinviertel, home of Grüner Veltliner, boasts 400 kilometres of wine roads through scenic cellar-lined lanes, blending indulgence with history, especially in the Retzer Land.
Along the Danube, areas like Wachau, Kremstal, and Kamptal host wine festivals and offer tours through historic cultural landscapes.
Each wine route highlights Austria’s deep connection between winemaking, tradition, and lifestyle.
Wagram Wine Route
The Wagram, a 40m high mountain range with unique loess soils, characterises the vineyards of the region and gives the grapes their characteristic taste.
Wine Route Weinviertel
The Weinviertel Wine Route connects 400 km of enjoyment: Grüner Veltliner, idyllic cellar lanes, and wine festivals make the region north of Vienna unforgettable.
Cultural theme routes
Austria’s cultural theme routes uniquely combine history, art, and landscape. They wind through picturesque regions, passing historic sites, castles, churches, and museums that bring the country’s rich cultural heritage to life.
From stunning Gothic architecture to fairy-tale castles and UNESCO World Heritage sites, each route tells its own story. Along the way, visitors can enjoy cultural highlights, traditional craftsmanship, and culinary delights.
These routes offer a relaxed and inspiring way to explore Austria’s past and present while showcasing the country’s remarkable diversity.
Styrian-Burgenland Castle Road
The south-east of Austria is known for its many castles and palaces: From knights' castles, fortified fortresses to small and large fairytale castles.
Iron Road
The "Eisenwurzen" region lies at the tri-border area of Upper Austria, Lower Austria, and Styria. Its landmark is the Erzberg, now filled with attractions and experiences
Road of emperors and kings
It leads through the heartland of the former Danube monarchy and crosses important cultural centres with baroque castles, monasteries and residences.
Romantic Road
The Romantic Road connects Salzburg and Vienna, leading through 13 enchanting towns and 3 UNESCO World Heritage regions - perfect for relaxed cultural travels.
This might also be interesting
The most beautiful viewing platforms
Discover viewing platforms and suspension bridges with breathtaking views of Austria's Alpine mountain and lake panoramas.
Austria by Road
Austria has a well-developed road network which lets you reach your destination with ease.
Sights in Austria
Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.
The Vignette - Austria's Motorway Toll Sticker
All Austrian motorways ("Autobahn") and expressways ("S" roads) are subject to toll. Find out where to get and how to display your vignette toll sticker here.