Themed routes connect Austria's diversity: Whether nature, crafts or culture - each route reveals unique insights into traditions and landscapes.

Austria’s themed and panoramic roads combine stunning natural scenery with cultural highlights. Alpine routes like the Großglockner High Alpine Road offer breathtaking views of majestic peaks and lush green valleys. Meanwhile, themed roads tell their own stories—from the gentle hills of wine routes to historic paths showcasing traditional craftsmanship and culture. Each route reveals a unique side of Austria, whether rustic and traditional or modern and unexpected.

Here, the essence of Austria comes to life: authentic, charming, and welcoming. Small moments along the way, such as meeting an alpine dairyman or visiting a lovingly restored farmhouse, make these journeys truly memorable. These roads are more than just routes—they're experiences for travellers seeking fresh perspectives and inspiration from Austria’s rich diversity.