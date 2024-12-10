The most beautiful themed and panoramic roads

Themed routes connect Austria's diversity: Whether nature, crafts or culture - each route reveals unique insights into traditions and landscapes.

Austria’s themed and panoramic roads combine stunning natural scenery with cultural highlights. Alpine routes like the Großglockner High Alpine Road offer breathtaking views of majestic peaks and lush green valleys. Meanwhile, themed roads tell their own stories—from the gentle hills of wine routes to historic paths showcasing traditional craftsmanship and culture. Each route reveals a unique side of Austria, whether rustic and traditional or modern and unexpected.

Here, the essence of Austria comes to life: authentic, charming, and welcoming. Small moments along the way, such as meeting an alpine dairyman or visiting a lovingly restored farmhouse, make these journeys truly memorable. These roads are more than just routes—they're experiences for travellers seeking fresh perspectives and inspiration from Austria’s rich diversity.

Alpine and panoramic roads

Großglockner High Alpine Road

Driving along the Großglockner High Alpine Road is an unforgettable experience. Winding up to over 2,750 metres above sea level, the route weaves through the Hohe Tauern in spectacular hairpin bends, offering breathtaking views of towering peaks, rugged cliffs, and lush alpine valleys. Nature is at its finest here: Chamois and ibex leap across the rocks, eagles soar overhead, and marmots whistle cheerfully.

The journey culminates at the foot of the Pasterze, Austria’s longest glacier, where even more highlights await: Themed trails, interactive exhibits, and awe-inspiring vistas. Whether by car, motorbike, or bicycle, this road is more than just a route—it’s an experience that touches the soul and showcases Austria’s alpine spirit like no other.

Please note: There is often an additional toll fee for driving on Alpine and panoramic roads in Austria. Seasonal opening hours and winter closures may also apply. Find out about current conditions and toll costs in advance!

Grossglockner High Alpine Road

Silvretta High Alpine Road

34 hairpin bends, 2,032 metres above sea level and spectacular views: The toll pass road connects Montafon and Paznaun, past Piz Buin and glistening reservoirs.

Silvretta High Alpine Road

Villach Alpine Road

The 16.5 km long road leads up to the Dobratsch with 7 hairpin bends and 116 curves. Viewpoints, a skywalk, and an Alpine garden make the drive a great experience.

Villach Alpine Road

Nockalm Road

The 34 km road winds through the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, with 52 hairpin bends through the largest spruce, larch, and stone pine forest in the Eastern Alps.

Nockalm Road

Gerlos Alpine Road

Highlights of the 12 km long route through the Hohe Tauern National Park, which is accessible all year round, are the Krimml Waterfalls and the Durlaßboden reservoir.

Gerlos Alpine Road

Tirol's roads with a view

Tirol's ten Alpine roads lead through breathtaking landscapes, past glaciers, peaks and valleys - a paradise for nature and driving experiences.

Tirol's panoramic roads

Carinthia's panoramic roads

Carinthia's five panoramic roads lead through the gentle Nock'n, Alpine forests and impressive mountain landscapes - nature and driving pleasure at the highest level.

Carinthia's panoramic roads

Salzburg's panoramic roads

Panoramic roads await you in SalzburgerLand: Through Alpine heights, past glaciers, lakes and breathtaking landscapes.

Salzburg's panoramic roads

Motorcycle tours

15 motorcycle routes through Austria's historic cities: Picturesque landscapes, culture and special motorcycle hotels make every tour a highlight.

Austria Classic Tour

Nature theme roads

Styrian Wood Road

The Murau region is infused with the rich scent of expansive forests, home to one of the world’s most valuable resources: Wood. Here, everything revolves around this ecological treasure, combining tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

A highlight is the Wood Museum in St. Ruprecht near Murau, where visitors can explore the past and present of wood. From historic washing tubs to cutting-edge processing techniques, interactive exhibits and miniature workshops showcase how wood shapes our lives—with opportunities to try your hand at craftsmanship.

The Holzwelt Murau unites 14 communities along the Styrian Wood Route, promoting sustainable resource use and raising awareness of the forest’s importance. Here, wood is more than a resource—it’s a way of life.

Styrian Wood Road

Styrian Apple Road

40 farms between Gleisdorf and Puch bei Weiz give visitors an insight into local fruit growing. A visit during the apple blossom season is unforgettable!

Styrian Apple Road

Cider Route

A region named after the drink: The Mostviertel. The Moststraße leads past cider farmers, wine taverns, pear orchards and cultural sights.

Cider Route

Styrian Flower Route

It leads through ten picturesque villages in Eastern Styria, which have already won several flower decoration awards - including the coveted "Entente Florale".

Styrian Flower Route

Cheese Route

On the Bregenzerwald Cheese Route, farms and inns invite you to make culinary discoveries while experiencing the unmistakable taste of the region.

Cheese route in the Bregenzerwald

On the trail of wine

Austria’s wine routes wind through picturesque regions, combining exceptional wines, culinary delights, and stunning landscapes.

In Styria, eight wine routes invite visitors to sample varieties like Sauvignon Blanc, Traminer, and Schilcher, with the Klapotetz Wine Route featuring charming traditional windmills.

The Weinviertel, home of Grüner Veltliner, boasts 400 kilometres of wine roads through scenic cellar-lined lanes, blending indulgence with history, especially in the Retzer Land.

Along the Danube, areas like Wachau, Kremstal, and Kamptal host wine festivals and offer tours through historic cultural landscapes.

Each wine route highlights Austria’s deep connection between winemaking, tradition, and lifestyle.

South Styrian Wine Route

Wagram Wine Route

The Wagram, a 40m high mountain range with unique loess soils, characterises the vineyards of the region and gives the grapes their characteristic taste.

Wagram Wine Route

Wine Route Weinviertel

The Weinviertel Wine Route connects 400 km of enjoyment: Grüner Veltliner, idyllic cellar lanes, and wine festivals make the region north of Vienna unforgettable.

Wine Route Weinviertel

Klöcher Wine Road

From the spa town of Bad Radkersburg, the Klöcher Wine Route leads into the thermal region of Styria with its rolling hills and panoramic views as far as Slovenia.

Klöcher Wine Road

Cultural theme routes

Austria’s cultural theme routes uniquely combine history, art, and landscape. They wind through picturesque regions, passing historic sites, castles, churches, and museums that bring the country’s rich cultural heritage to life.

From stunning Gothic architecture to fairy-tale castles and UNESCO World Heritage sites, each route tells its own story. Along the way, visitors can enjoy cultural highlights, traditional craftsmanship, and culinary delights.

These routes offer a relaxed and inspiring way to explore Austria’s past and present while showcasing the country’s remarkable diversity.

Styrian-Burgenland Castle Road

The south-east of Austria is known for its many castles and palaces: From knights' castles, fortified fortresses to small and large fairytale castles.

Styrian-Burgenland castles

Iron Road

The "Eisenwurzen" region lies at the tri-border area of Upper Austria, Lower Austria, and Styria. Its landmark is the Erzberg, now filled with attractions and experiences

Iron Road

Road of emperors and kings

It leads through the heartland of the former Danube monarchy and crosses important cultural centres with baroque castles, monasteries and residences.

Road of Emperors and Kings

Romantic Road

The Romantic Road connects Salzburg and Vienna, leading through 13 enchanting towns and 3 UNESCO World Heritage regions - perfect for relaxed cultural travels.

Romantic Road

Routes through the Small Historic Towns in Austria

There are many towns in Austria, but the small towns are something special. No wonder, after all, these centuries-old towns are carefully maintained.

Visit the Small Historic Towns

Discover the Best of Austria