Neusiedlersee DAC, Ruster Ausbruch DAC and Leithaberg DAC The three wine-growing regions around Lake Neusiedl

The warm climate, with plenty of sunshine, and the diverse soils around Neusiedler See create ideal conditions for producing fine white and red wines.

In the northern area of the lake, with its stony, sandy-loam soils, the fruity and spicy Zweigelt thrives, as do Blaufränkisch, St. Laurent, Pinot Noir, and Merlot. Along the Leitha Mountains to the west of the lake, mineral-rich white wines, including Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, and Neuburger, are the stars of the region’s historic vineyards. And there’s also the Ruster Ausbruch—a top-class dessert wine.