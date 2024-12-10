Sauna coach waving towel in front of two people on wooden benches in a wooden sauna.
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Going to the Sauna in Austria

For Austrians, the sauna is more than just a place to relax and sweat; it is a cultural experience that reflects the Austrian "Lebensgefühl".

Austrians are known to be laid-back, for their love of nature, and a strong focus on well-being. This also includes going to the sauna every once in a while – to relax, to meet with friends, and to recharge their batteries.

But why do Austrians go into the sauna without a shred of clothing?

There are two primary reasons for that: tradition and health.

Wearing clothes in a sauna can trap heat and sweat, which makes the experience less comfortable and hygienic. Sweat also tends to collect in bathing suits such that it doesn’t evaporate and cool the body as intended, which counteracts the desired effects of a sauna.

Synthetic bathing suits may let off steam from the heat. This process can have negative effects on your health as well as that of other sauna guests. This is particularly important if you’ve been in a hot tub or swimming pool which has been treated with chlorine as it can cause steam released from swim-shorts to be mildly toxic.

What are the benefits of going to the sauna?

Boosting the immune system

The exchange of hot and cold treatments gets your immune system going, and doing so regularly helps to prevent getting a cold and to boost your overall immune system.

Pure relaxation

In a sauna, you do not only relax your body, you also relax your mind. Sauna heat relieves tension in your muscles and helps to sweat away stress.

Getting the circulation going

In the heat of a sauna, your blood vessels dilate, which leads to better circulation. It’s ideal for people with low blood pressure and a kick-start to your circulation.

Detoxing your system

When sweating, your body eliminates toxins. This is not only very good for your skin but also leaves you feeling light and refreshed.

Sauna etiquette

Every hotel and wellness temple in Austria has its own sauna etiquette, but the main rules usually include:

  • Saunas and plunge pools are textile-free only unless otherwise stated.

  • Most saunas in hotels and wellness temples offer towels and bathrobes.

  • The sauna towels you sit on while in the sauna and use to dry yourself should be made of natural materials (e.g. cotton).

  • It is recommended that you wear a bathrobe in the relaxation areas.

  • Most of the time, no mobile phones are allowed.

  • Many saunas are in adults-only areas.

What types of saunas are there?

Finnish sauna - the classic

For those who love it hot! With temperatures between 80-100 degrees Celcius and a pleasently dry atmoshpere, you'll get an intense heat experience.

Steam bath - mild & humid

For milder temperatures of 40-50 degrees Celsius and lots of humidity, this is your ultimate wellness retreat. It helps clear your airways and leaves your skin glowing.

Bio sauna - for newcomers

With moderate temperatures of 50 to 60 degrees Celsius and higher humidity, it’s perfect for sauna newcomers and relaxation seekers alike.

Infrared sauna - deep heat

With temperatures from 30-60 degrees Celsius, the infrared sauna uses radiant heat to ease tension and promote relaxation - a soothing yet effective way to unwind.

Do's & Dont's

Tips for your sauna session

  • Shower before going into the sauna cabin to clean your skin.

  • Start it off smoothly with a bio sauna or infrared cabin. If you choose the Finnish sauna, do not stay for more than 8 – 10 minutes in the beginning.

  • For one sauna visit, three sauna sessions are ideal. Take enough breaks in between the sessions and allow yourself time to fully relax.

  • Cool down after the sauna! This can be by simply going outside in winter, jumping into the snow, rubbing your skin down with ice or taking a dip in a cold plunge pool.

What you should NOT do

  • Don't wear your swimsuit or trunks in a textile-free area.

  • Do not have a heavy meal or alcoholic drinks before a sauna/steam bath/bio sauna/infrared sauna session.

  • Don't forget to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!

  • More than three sauna sessions on one visit will put an unnecessary strain on your circulation, so take it easy.

Hotels with family-friendly sauna areas

Not all of Austria's sauna areas are textile-free. If you’re looking for a sauna where you can keep your swimsuit on or want your kids to join, here are a few hotel tips—just a selection, not an exhaustive list.

Tirol

Hotel Kaiserhof in Ellmau

Schlosshotel in Fiss

Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt in Going am Wilden Kaiser 

Hotel Der Engel in Grän 

Kinderhotel Buchau in Eben at Lake Achensee

Hotel Rieser in Pertisau at Lake Achensee

Aqua Dome in Längenfeld

Hotel Alpenrose in Lermoos

Tirol

Hotel Neue Post in Mayrhofen

Hotel Alpina in Obergurgl

Hotel Furgler in Serfaus

Wellness Residence Schalber in Serfaus

Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten (Four Seasons) in St. Leonhard in the Pitztal Valley

Postwirt in Söll

Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol in Telfs-Buchen

Truyenhof in Ried in the Upper Inn Valley

 STOCK resort in the Zillertal

SalzburgerLand

Alpentherme Gastein in Bad Hofgastein 

Hotel Neubergerhof in Filzmoos

Premium Kinderhotel Waldhof in Grossarl

Hotel Nesslerhof in Grossarl 

Naturhotel Forsthofgut in Leogang 

Die Hochkönigin in Maria Alm

Hotel Bergheimat in Mühlbach in the Hochkönig region

Wellnesshotel Eggerwirt in St. Michael im Lungau 

Vorarlberg-Carinthia-Upper Austria-Styria

  • Vorarlberg

Hotel Sonnenburg in Lech am Arlberg

  • Carinthia

Hotel Gartner Kofel in Hermagor

Mountain Resort Feuerberg in Bodensdorf on the Gerlitzen Alpe

  • Upper Austria

Dachsteinkönig Familux Resort in Gosau

Hotel Sommerhof in Gosau

  • Styria

Hotel Erlebniswelt Stocker in Schladming

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