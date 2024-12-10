Golfer with trolley on a golf course, lake with fountain and snow-capped mountain peaks in the background.
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Golfing in Austria
Courses, tips and more.

Experience Austria's golf courses, where breathtaking landscapes meet challenging play.

Austria is a golfer's dream, combining challenging courses with stunning scenery. Suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to experts, it provides the perfect setting for both leisurely rounds and competitive play. Surrounded by spectacular landscapes of rolling hills, crystal-clear lakes, and majestic mountains, Austria’s golf courses offer a unique blend of relaxation and excitement, making it an unforgettable destination for any golf enthusiast.

Top 5 golf courses

What makes a golf holiday in Austria special?

Stunning landscapes

Austria offers some of the most stunning golf courses, with views of the Alps, lakes, and lush green hills, making it a perfect destination for golf and nature lovers.

Courses for all levels

Whether you're an expert or a beginner, Austria has golf courses for everyone. You’ll find both challenging courses and easy ones, so you can play at your own pace.

Relax and unwind

Many golf resorts also feature luxurious spas and wellness centres, providing the perfect way to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate both body and mind after your game.

Indulgence included

Austria is known for its delicious food and exceptional wine, offering a rich culinary tradition. From hearty dishes to fine wines, the country provides a true taste of flavour.

Popular golf spots

Places like Zell am See, Kitzbühel, and St. Johann in Salzburg are famous for both skiing and golf, making them perfect places to visit throughout the year.

Friendly atmosphere

Golf in Austria is relaxed and friendly, with a welcoming atmosphere. The focus is on enjoying the game, the stunning views and the good company, not just on the scorecard.

The most beautiful golf courses by the water

Golf Club Achensee

Lake Achensee, Tirol’s oldest golf course, offers Alpine views and a stunning lakeside setting for a unique 18-hole experience.

Golf Club Achensee

Golf Club at Lake Mondsee

This 18-hole course offers technical challenges and stunning views of Lake Mondsee and the surrounding mountains.

Golf Club at Lake Mondsee

Golf Club Lake Millstätter See

Golf Club Lake Millstätter See offers an 18-hole course with stunning lake and mountain views, perfect for all skill levels.

Golf Club Lake Millstätter See

Golf at Lake Wörthersee

The 18-hole course combines a challenging layout with stunning lake and forest views, making it a top choice for golfers.

Kärntner Golf Club Dellach

Golf Club Zell am See-Kaprun

Golf Club Zell am See-Kaprun offers a scenic 36-hole course with stunning views of the Alps and lake. It's a perfect spot for golfers of all levels.

Golf Club Zell am See-Kaprun
Why leave your furry friend at home?

Golf holiday with your dog

Austria offers a range of golf hotels that welcome dogs, ensuring both you and your pet have an unforgettable stay.

With scenic courses, pet-friendly amenities, and tailored services, it’s the ideal destination for dog owners who love golf.

Golf hotels for dog lovers

Top golf hotels for your holiday in Austria.

Discover golf hotels

Where to play golf in Austria

Austria offers a wide variety of golf courses. Discover the best courses across the provinces:

Northern Austria

Upper Austria: With courses offering stunning lake and mountain views, Upper Austria combines natural beauty with excellent golfing. Courses span the flat countryside, the hilly Mühlviertel, and Salzkammergut's lakes.

Lower Austria: Known for its picturesque courses in the charming countryside, Lower Austria offers golfers scenic landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere, with over a quarter of Austria's golf courses located here.

Eastern Austria

Burgenland: Known for its sun-drenched courses and rolling hills, Burgenland has the longest golf season in Austria, offering golfers scenic landscapes all year round. Here, you'll also find Austria's largest golf resort.

Vienna: Yes, you can play golf in Austria's capital! Vienna offers a mix of historic and modern courses, with scenic views of the city and surrounding countryside - perfect for a unique golfing experience with the flair of a city holiday.

Southern Austria

Styria: In northern Styria, playing golf comes with a backdrop of imposing mountains, Alpine pastures and crystal-clear lakes. In the south, your swings are surrounded by picturesque vineyards, historic castles and extensive parklands.

Carinthia: With beautiful lakeside courses and a mild climate, Carinthia offers a perfect golfing experience by the water. Combined with the Carinthian Alps-Adriatic cuisine, it makes for an unforgettable golf holiday.

Western Austria

SalzburgerLand: Amidst imposing peaks, lush green hills and glittering blue waters, SalzburgerLand is a real paradise of opportunities and variety.

Tirol: Renowned for its Alpine courses with stunning mountain views, Tirol offers a unique golfing experience surrounded by nature.

Vorarlberg: With its beautiful courses nestled in the Alps, Vorarlberg offers breathtaking mountain scenery and a peaceful, natural setting.

Golf holiday for the whole family

Austria is the ideal destination for a golfing holiday that's fun for all ages. Many golf resorts feature child-friendly facilities, lessons, and activities, ensuring the whole family feels welcome. While parents enjoy challenging rounds surrounded by stunning landscapes, children can discover the joy of the sport. Beyond the course, nearby attractions, scenic hikes, and cycling routes between lakes and mountains make for a well-rounded and memorable getaway for everyone.

Family golf holiday
Climate Protection Tips

Sustainable golf holidays

Use eco-friendly golf balls: Biodegradable balls minimise the impact on natural habitats.

Respect local wildlife: Avoid disturbing animals and their environments on the course.

Stay local: Choose golf courses that support environmental initiatives, such as reduced water usage and green energy.

E-carts: Choose golf courses that provide e-carts.

Eco-certifications: Choose courses with certifications like Audubon International or GEO Certified® to support sustainability efforts.

Tips for a sustainable golf holiday

FAQs

Austria’s golf season runs from April to November, with many courses in the eastern and southern provinces open year-round. The ideal time to play is from September to mid-November, when the weather is stable, courses are in excellent condition, and autumn deals are available at hotels.

Yes, Austria offers a variety of courses for all levels. Many clubs have beginner-friendly layouts, practice facilities, and golf schools for lessons.

Green fees vary depending on the course and season. On average, they range from €50 to €150. Premium courses may charge higher fees, especially during peak times.

Most golf courses in Austria follow a dress code. Typically, this includes collared shirts, golf trousers or shorts, and golf shoes. Avoid jeans and casual T-shirts.

While most golf courses close during winter, some Alpine and southern regions host winter golf events, while others provide indoor golfing facilities for enthusiasts to enjoy year-round.

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