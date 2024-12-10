Mountain Huts in Austria
Indulgence in the Alps
Introduction
Austria's ski huts, with their wooden terraces and hearty mountain dishes, are legendary. After an eventful day of skiing, there's nothing better than the anticipation of stopping off together at one of these cosy spots. Unbuckle your skis or snowboards, and take a seat in the rustic parlor or at a wooden table on the sun-drenched terrace. Here, you can savour dishes like cheese spaetzle, generously seasoned with mountain cheese, or fluffy yeast dumplings with poppy seeds. Perhaps you’d prefer a Brettljause, beautifully arranged on a wooden board, featuring homemade sausages, bacon, farmhouse butter, and wood-fired bread. And as a perfect encore, enjoy the breathtaking view of the imposing mountains bathed in the evening light.
Whether old, new, or something completely different, the ski area hosts take great care in designing their rustic huts with contemporary flair. Some renovate, others rebuild, and a few even add modern touches like glass cubes at mountain stations. Regardless of the style, the focus is always on the guests' comfort. The food and drink offerings are thoughtfully adapted to match the unique ambience of each hut.
Gourmet ski huts in Austria's ski regions
Cool ski huts in Tirol
Restaurant and hotel on the mountain: The Kristallhütte
Eat a Tirolean Gröstl with a view of the entire Zillertal. At the Kristallhütte, cosy mountain hut meets elegant luxury hotel.
Eat and sleep well: The Schneekarhütte
The Bair family creates inventive dishes in the Zillertal, using ingredients from their own farm—all at an altitude of 2,230 meters.
A delight even without skiing: The Wedelhütte
You don't have to practice your short turns (= wedeling) while skiing to stop off at the Wedelhütte. All foodies are welcome.
Architecture at the summit: The ice Q
The ice Q in Sölden reflects the Ötztal Alps in its glass façade, while the restaurant's cuisine, wines, and tapas complete the experience.
Modern wooden ski huts in Vorarlberg
All-round view: Restaurant Frööd
The Frööd restaurant at the mountain station of the Panoramabahn cable car amazes with its modern wooden architecture and views of the mountains of the Brandner Valley.
Alpine building culture: The Wolf
Spruce wood architecture, dishes ranging from Riebel to curry and a large-scale mountain panorama. Experience all of this in the ski hut "Der Wolf" in Lech am Arlberg.
Cool ski huts in SalzburgerLand
Gigantic view: The Deantnerin
In the Hochkönig ski region, the modern alpine hut stands for good food. Guests can expect a cosy and urban ambience in the parlor and lounge.
High up and right in the heart: Wieseralm
The alpine hut at the Hotel Wiesergut in the Saalbach Hinterglemm ski area serves gourmet cuisine with quality products from its own farm.
Indulgence on the mountain: Hendl Fischerei
The Mountain Club at the Hotel Mama Thresl in the Leogang ski area serves up cool drinks, grilled chicken, fish and hay-milk soft ice cream in a relaxed atmosphere.
At the mountain station: tom Almhütte
A hut called "tom" made of wood and glass with a modern flair amazes skiers in Maria Alm in the Hochkönig ski region.
Gourmet ski huts in Styria
Drinks and Styrian snacks: Gumpen BAR
A small wooden ski hut 2.0 with a glass front, sun terrace and mountain panorama in the Schladming-Dachstein ski region.
A hearty feast: Krummholzhütte
The view of the Dachstein from the ski hut can leave your mouth open in amazement and your lamb sausage cold.
Alpine cuisine from the gourmet chef
Michelin-star chef Richard Rauch takes Alpine cuisine to new heights. In the Schladming-Dachstein region, Alpine cuisine is being redefined — where rustic charm meets creative refinement.
Both in summer and winter, the mountain huts of the region serve up dishes that honour tradition while adding a contemporary twist. At the forefront is acclaimed chef Richard Rauch, who, together with local chefs, showcases just how vibrant and modern Alpine cooking can be.
From tender chicken legs in stone pine buttermilk to braised beef cheeks and crème brûlée with wild herbs — this is down-to-earth fare elevated with finesse. Every dish is rooted in the region, interpreted with modern flair, and driven by a desire to unite flavour and origin in perfect harmony.
Cosy ski huts in Carinthia
In the Carinthian Nockberge mountains: Almzeit hut
In the Turracher Höhe ski area, the Almzeit hut spoils its guests with delicious dishes served in the "Reindl" (in a pan).
Special and sociable: Eve Alps Hut
The panorama hut in Bad Kleinkirchheim spoils you with "homemade drinks" with resounding names such as "Eis-Carver 2.0" as well as specialties from Carinthia.