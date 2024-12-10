Star parks, starry picnics, and star gardens: where Austria’s night skies shine brightest. Here are the places where stargazing becomes an unforgettable experience.

Silence. The faint, invisible chirping of crickets. Crisp, clear air. Deep darkness. Above this peaceful natural scene stretches a breathtaking canopy of stars. For thousands of years, humans have gazed up in wonder, weaving stories of gods and mortals into the night sky. The mystery of the infinite cosmos—the timeless questions of where we come from, why we are here, and whether a higher power exists—has captivated us since the dawn of time. After all, Astronomy is humanity’s very first science.

Today, the magic of the stars can still be experienced—beautifully curated and accessible, not just to romantics. Special nighttime nature reserves, like the Star Park in the Salzkammergut, the 'Dark Sky Reserves' in Styria and Upper and Lower Austria, work to reduce light pollution. A benefit to humans, animals, and the environment alike.

In Austria's regions, there are more and more places where stargazing becomes pure enjoyment – with guided star workshops, tours and observatories. Or you can simply discover the overwhelming beauty of the night sky on your own, at numerous lookout spots and along designated hiking trails.