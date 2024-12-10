Aerial view of Melk Abbey on rocky outcrop above Danube, yellow Baroque façade, red roof, winter landscape.
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Melk Abbey
Gold leaf, stucco and marble

As if built to be closer to the heavens: Melk Abbey is the Wachau’s most magnificent landmark—full of splendour and a true experience to visit.

High above the Danube rises a golden, shimmering wonder of Baroque architecture: Melk Abbey. More than just a historic monument, it has been a vibrant centre of culture for almost a thousand years. Since 1089, Benedictine monks have lived here, preserving tradition while embracing new ideas.

What makes Melk so extraordinary? It is the perfect fusion of breathtaking architecture and living spirituality. Jakob Prandtauer’s masterpiece combines a majestic abbey church, one of Europe’s most valuable historic libraries, and magnificent halls into a harmonious ensemble.

Melk’s Baroque splendour draws not only lovers of architecture—art, music, and nature also form a special symbiosis here. In summer, the abbey’s gardens transform into green oases and stages for installations and sculptures by contemporary artists. The Baroque garden pavilion, once a place of scholarly reflection, now welcomes all who wish to soak up the beauty of this special setting.

Inside, the abbey library fascinates with more than 100,000 precious volumes, elaborately painted ceilings, and a sense of timelessness. The Marble Hall is a prime example of Baroque grandeur, featuring impressive ceiling frescoes and masterful illusionistic painting.

A visit to Melk Abbey is a journey through Austrian history at the heart of the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage region of the Wachau—an experience that captivates all the senses and leaves a lasting impression.

Facts & Figures
Location: in the Wachau, on the right side of the Danube banks
Name:Melk Abbey, officially Benedictine Abbey of Melk
Built by:Jakob Prandtauer
Architectural style:Baroque
Building period:1702 – 1746
Opening hours & guided tours
Arrival
Restaurant
Wachau-Ticket of the OEBB

Meet the Abbey of Melk

Things to see in Melk Abbey

Magnificent House of Worship

The highlight of the Baroque abbey complex is the Abbey Church. It was designed to clearly express the religious focus of the entire site and its orientation towards God.

Abbey Church

Museum: A view into the past

The Abbey Museum is located in the former imperial rooms. The history and present of the abbey is presented under the title "From yesterday to today".

Museum

Abbey Park: A beautiful garden

The unique park is a symbiosis of architecture, nature and spirit. The baroque garden pavilion with its exotic frescoes will blow your mind.

Abbey Park

Exhibitions: Cultural insights

Melk Abbey provides a space for contemporary art, hosting numerous temporary exhibitions by international artists.

Exhibitions
A snapshot of history

Melk Abbey - then and now

The Benedictine monastery was founded in 1089 by Margrave Leopold II on the site of a former Babenberg castle. In the 15th century, it became the starting point of the important Melk monastic reform.

The magnificent Baroque complex we see today was built between 1702 and 1746 under the direction of architect Jakob Prandtauer and completed by Josef Munggenast after his death. It includes the church, library, and Marble Hall.

Still an active monastery, it is also home to one of Austria’s oldest secondary schools and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors each year.

Who is living in the abbey?

The Benedictines of Melk Abbey

A community of Benedictine monks has lived at Melk Abbey since 1089. Today, the convent is home to 22 monks. Some live within the abbey itself, others in parishes belonging to the monastery. Wherever they are based, they strive to continue the duties entrusted to the abbey centuries ago.

Benedictine monks in Melk Abbey

Events in Melk Abbey

International Baroque Festival

05/06/2025 – 09/06/2025
Melk Abbey

The renowned festival is dedicated to baroque music. It is traditionally organised at Whitsun and uses the impressive rooms of the monastery as a backdrop.

International Baroque Festival

All events at Melk Abbey

Concerts, exhibitions and vernissages - the cultural programme at Melk Abbey could not be more varied. Check here for the dates (events website in German only).

Events at Melk Abbey
Climate Protection Info

Social and ecological sustainability

Monument conservation helps preserve and maintain historic buildings for future generations. By restoring and maintaining structures such as castles, palaces, and monuments, valuable resources like building materials are saved, and soil sealing from new construction is avoided.

In this way, preserving precious historic buildings supports both climate protection and the safeguarding of traditional craftsmanship—because ancient materials and techniques require specialised knowledge and skills.

Accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences also strengthen social sustainability and promote a spirit of mutual respect.

Accessible TravelSustainable travel

FAQs

The classical guided tour lasts about 50 minutes.

Tip: Take your time to explore the beautiful park and the town of Melk as well. The Wachau valley is a stunning region with plenty of opportunities for excursions and charming places to stop and relax.

Guided tours Melk Abbey

  • 1.365 windows, 497 rooms, and a roof area covering 2,2 hectare.

  • The library holds 100,000 books, including 1,800 manuscripts.

The abbey tour is largely accessible. However, not all visitor areas can be made directly barrier-free. If you have limited mobility or use a wheelchair, staff will be happy to assist you in reaching these areas. Please speak to the team at the ticket desk—they will be glad to help.

Since 1089, monks have lived and worked at Melk Abbey according to the Rule of Saint Benedict. The monastery library holds the very copy of the Rule that the monks brought with them from their original abbey—a manuscript that is around 1,000 years old.

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