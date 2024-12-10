For over 100 years, Vienna's Naschmarkt has been a hive of activity, filled with the scent of spices and the sounds of the city. Discover about 120 stalls and eateries.

As early as the 18th century, a farmers’ market was held along the banks of the Wien River, where dairy products were primarily traded. The name Naschmarkt is likely derived from this original use, as the ash wood vessel traditionally used to transport milk was known as an 'Asch'.

Following the regulation of the Wien River in the early 20th century, the market gained its distinctive Art Nouveau stalls, many of which are now protected heritage structures. Even then, alongside everyday essentials, exotic spices and delicacies were on offer – a sign of Vienna’s openness to the world.

Today, the Naschmarkt is less a place for daily shopping and more a vibrant stage for culinary diversity. Historic stalls, restaurants, flea market finds and the newly redesigned Naschpark create a lively setting for meeting, tasting and exploring. Stroll, sample and discover Vienna from its open, surprising side.