Giant head sculpture with waterfall at Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens, pond and mountain backdrop.
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Swarovski Crystal Worlds
Crystals, art, and surprising experiences

Crystals, art and wonder: At Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens, design, nature and imagination come together in a sparkling experience for all the senses.

To mark Swarovski’s 100th anniversary, the founding family commissioned artist André Heller to design a world of experiences that would go far beyond a traditional museum. Heller brought a visionary idea to life: a walk-in fantasy realm where art and technology merge in unexpected ways.

At its centre stands a 17-metre-high giant – Heller’s guiding figure and now the iconic guardian of the Chambers of Wonder. This mythical figure, invented by Heller, once travelled the world to collect treasures of knowledge and art. He eventually settled in Wattens, where he now protects his collection in underground chambers – a symbol of curiosity, imagination and the joy of beauty. Heller drew inspiration from the historical Chamber of Art and Wonders at Ambras Castle near Innsbruck. In the 16th century, Archduke Ferdinand II – a Habsburg known for his passion for collecting – created a unique collection there, now considered the world’s first museum. The Ambras chamber brought together the exotic, the precious, the scientific and the strange – from natural wonders to mechanical devices and intricate woodwork – a mirror of the world in all its diversity, curiosity and splendour.

Heller reinterprets this Renaissance concept. The Chambers of Wonder become stages for international artists such as Salvador Dalí, Yayoi Kusama and Brian Eno. At times poetic, at times whimsical – but always surprising – they transform crystal into a living medium.

Visitors encounter not only Swarovski crystals, but also a unique attitude toward art and nature. Swarovski Crystal Worlds is a place where Daniel Swarovski’s founding vision comes to life: crystal not just as a material, but as a spark for creative expression. Here, Tirolean rootedness meets international avant-garde.

Facts & Figures about the Swarovski Crystal Worlds
Location:Wattens in Tirol – east of Innsbruck
Commissioned by:The Swarovski family on the occasion of the company’s 100th anniversary
Conception:André Heller
Opening:1995
Size of area:The Crystal Worlds and gardens cover a total area of 7.5 hectares
Tickets
Overview
Opening Hours & Arrival

The Giant was named one of the most beautiful fountains in the world by Architectural Digest.

Meet the Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Imagination and artistic vision

The Chambers of Wonder

Sparkling ideas and boundless creativity: The Chambers of Wonder at Swarovski Crystal Worlds transport visitors into artfully staged realms filled with crystal magic. International artists such as Yayoi Kusama, James Turrell, Fernando Romero and Niki de Saint Phalle have transformed their visions into crystal – playful, hypnotic, and always full of surprises. Each chamber is a world of its own: a sensory experiment in light, sound, space and imagination.

Inspired by the historic Chambers of Art and Wonders at Ambras Castle near Innsbruck, André Heller created a modern kaleidoscope of experiences – a place where past, present and future meet. New chambers are regularly added, existing ones reinterpreted, and more artists invited to share their unique take on the sparkle. The artistic styles are as varied as they are striking – from minimalist light installations to lavish pop aesthetics – all united by one element: crystal.

Crystal Worlds

Around the Giant

Playground and tower

Climbing, sliding, splashing: the playground and tower combine creativity, movement and design - a sparkling adventure for children, both indoors and outdoors.

Playground and tower

Labyrinth

The green labyrinth in the shape of a hand by André Heller invites you to explore and have fun - a work of art between nature and fantasy.

Labyrinth

Art in the Garden

Crystal cloud, sculptures and installations: In the Crystal Worlds garden, crystals, nature and contemporary art merge into an experience.

Art in the Garden

Daniels Crystal Worlds by DoN

Crystal meets cuisine: Snøhetta's glass pavilion combines architectural elegance with regional and seasonal cuisine in a stylish atmosphere.

Daniels Crystal Worlds by DoN

Carousel

Jaime Hayon's rotating work of art with 15 million crystals, a monochrome design and fairytale fantasy figures creates magic in motion.

Carousel

Events - sparkling like crystals

Sparkling Easter egg hunt

11/04/2025 – 24/04/2025
Swarovski Kristallwelten, Wattens

30 eggs are waiting to be discovered - with little surprises and the chance to win a family holiday. Children can create their own decorations in the Easter workshop.

Easter magic

Halloween

17/10/2025 – 09/11/2025
Swarovski Kristallwelten, Wattens

Sparkling horror and workshops - at the Halloween Festival, crystal art, international customs and mystical decorations meet an autumnal atmosphere.

Halloween

Swarovski as a souvenir

Whether as a sparkling keepsake or a gift, Swarovski’s detailed figurines bring a touch of brightness to everyday life. Across shops throughout Austria, animals, mythical creatures and miniatures are waiting to be discovered.

Crystal Worlds Wattens

Swarovski Store Innsbruck

Swarovski Store Vienna

Swarovski Stores worldwide

FAQs

Swarovski Crystal Worlds are located in Wattens, Tirol, about 20 kilometres east of Innsbruck.

Visitors can explore Chambers of Wonder created by international artists, a large garden with spectacular art installations, a play tower with striking architecture, family activities and an on-site restaurant.

You should allow about 1.5 hours to visit the Chambers of Wonder. Depending on your pace and interest, you could easily spend half a day there.

Swarovski crystal is a high-quality cut crystal glass that stands out for its brilliance and clarity, thanks to specialised cutting techniques. Its wide range of shapes and colours has made it a sought-after material in fashion, jewellery and art for over 125 years.

The number of chambers varies – new rooms are regularly added or reimagined. This keeps the exhibition dynamic and full of fresh artistic perspectives centred on crystal.

Some of the crystals are produced at the company’s main site in Wattens, Tirol, where Swarovski has been based since 1895. Additional production facilities are located in countries such as Serbia, Thailand and China.

Sustainable design - green vision

Certified Green Museum

Swarovski Crystal Worlds hold the Austrian Eco-Label as both a Green Museum and Green Event Location – a visible sign of responsible and sustainable design.

The garden area in particular reflects a strong commitment to biodiversity: flowering meadows and near-natural spaces provide vital habitats for insects and birds.

Guests can arrive in climate-friendly ways – for example, via the Kristallwelten Shuttle from Innsbruck or by train combined with regional transport options. It’s an outing that not only sparkles, but also demonstrates a sense of responsibility.

Sustainability in the Crystal Worlds

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